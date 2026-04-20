Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall Jenner, and Emma Stone all have leftover toe-ring sandals from last summer. But it's Selena Gomez's first pair that's reviving the sandal trend for round two. It didn't make its street style debut until April 19, but the early-aughts twist she delivered was worth the wait.

Gomez and her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star, David Henrie, scored a reservation at Santa Monica's Giorgio Baldi: the five-star backdrop behind some of Rihanna's most fabulous outfits. This time, the familiar foliage spotlighted Gomez and her bohemian sub-genre of toe-ring sandals. Her patent brown pair began with titular rings around each big toe, before the square-toe soles got the wedge sandal treatment. Singular toe-ring straps might've offered enough stability if the sandals had been flats. But since the heels tapered toward her ankles, there's a chance her flared jeans hid another band across each upper. That way, the toe-ring wedges didn't flip-flop off Gomez's feet.

Selena Gomez grabbed dinner with friends in flared jeans and the toe-ring wedge sandal trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The brand behind Gomez's wedges remains a mystery. Still, they complemented the boho-chic color story that her Free People top started. (Gomez is Free People's biggest VIP fan, having worn the retailer on repeat last year.) The cream-colored, $78 tank featured diagonally-smocked ruffles, which created its high-low hemline. She stacked its frills over the high-rise waistband of her flared, dark-wash jeans.

Article continues below

Given the Rare Beauty founder's affinity for extra-long denim, it's no surprise her toe-ring sandals weren't front and center. This pair of jeans appeared more fitted around her thighs compared to the equally-indigo, wide-leg jeans she wore earlier this month.

Believe it or not, her Free People top is still shoppable. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Free People Pink Sands Smocked Top $78 at Free People

Gomez only wore sandals occasionally last spring, and certainly not ones with toe rings. (On the off chance she did swap closed-toe styles for sandals, they were flip-flop kitten heels.) But now, with designers and fellow fashion girls endorsing toe-ring shoes left and right, she couldn't help but fall in line.

Months after Lawrence click-clacked them to It-shoe status, fashion features editor Emma Childs spotted similar styles on Calvin Klein, Celine, and Jean Paul Gaultier's Spring 2026 runways. Few labels have yet to fuse the freaky feature with wedge sandals (a Spring 2025 staple that's back for round two), though. The Selena Gomez Effect could change that.

Shop Toe-Ring Wedge Sandals Inspired by Selena Gomez

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors