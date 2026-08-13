Cardi B x Old Navy Jeans Are Back in Stock, and I'm Getting Another Pair

At this point, my denim drawer has become a big family reunion for sister brands Gap and Old Navy. I have the Old Navy jeans I wore nonstop in high school and my new Gap x Hailey Bieber denim. But which pair is currently my favorite child? The new curvy girl-friendly jeans that Cardi B modeled in Old Navy's new "Most Wanted Denim" campaign, starring Quenlin Blackwell, Paloma Elsesser, and more.

Old Navy won me over as early as sixth grade, when I finally found jeans that comfortably fit my premature curves. As an adult (and a fashion writer), I've sampled no shortage of designer denim brands, but I always end up coming home to wallet-friendly finds from the American label. There, jeans are trendy, stocked with a stellar size range (plus, regular, petite, and tall lengths), and easily accessible at my local mall. All that to say: I had high expectations for the latest celebrity-led collection.

Cardi B's getting away...with looking this good. - YouTube Watch On

Turns out, Cardi B and I have more in common than just our waist-to-hip ratios. According to the press release, the Grammy winner and Old Navy go way back, too: "I grew up shopping at Old Navy! I remember my mom would always get our 4th of July outfits from there, so being a part of the campaign felt like a full circle," she said, referring to the wide-leg, mid-rise, and barrel silhouettes showcased in the new campaign. "You can always walk in and find something cute, something for your body type, something that makes you feel good, and doesn't break the bank."

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Cardi B posed for Old Navy's campaign in curvy $50 jeans. (Image credit: Courtesy of Old Navy)

Cardi's style sold out within minutes of the initial launch on Aug. 6. When I found out there was a restock happening, on Aug. 13, I jumped at the opportunity to try them out.

The Curvy Extra High-Waisted Cuffed Wide-Leg Jeans feature a no-gap waistband and more room around the hips (though the $49.99 denim is also available in the standard shape). Standout details include contrasting cuffs and the dark "Dawn Cuff" wash.

Old Navy Curvy Extra High-Waisted Cuffed Wide-Leg Jeans $49.99 at Old Navy

For me, putting on jeans was a process that required a fair share of shimmying. But the struggle was worth it once I pulled Cardi's Old Navy pair over my hips. At this point in the denim dressing operation, I usually see a 2- to 3-inch gap between the button and my stomach (perks of my 36-27-39 measurements). With this pair, the high-rise waistline hugged my figure like a glove. I didn't even need a belt, like I typically do with other denim.

Styles this form-fitting around my midsection usually include wide legs that are, well, less than wide. I'm happy to report that this was a true wide leg that didn't taper toward the bottom. Most importantly: The jeans didn't require any tailoring. The hems stopped in line with my 5-foot-tall frame. (My fellow short fashion girls know that rarely happens.)

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I couldn't stop styling Cardi B's curvy girl-approved denim. (Image credit: Meguire Hennes)

Cardi B wore her Old Navy jeans with button-downs in tomato red and dark denim. I see a lot of Canadian tuxedos in my midwestern neck of the woods, so I switched things up with a sheer shirt from L.A. label Leau, a lacy bralette underneath, and vintage Manolo Blahnik flip-flops. Later, I styled the denim more casually by trading my mesh cape for the white top trend fresh from Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Yes, I'm standing in these Instagram-worthy pics, but they're also the best "sitting jeans" I've worn in a while. I made it through an entire family dinner, drinks with my fiancé, and a sunset stroll with my dog without unbuttoning them once. For context, in any other brand-new jeans, I would've snuck away to the bathroom for what I like to call a "breathing break." (IYKYK.) I was inhaling and exhaling just fine, and there was no uncomfortable breaking-in period.

Thanks to Old Navy, I'm officially a cuffed denim believer. (Image credit: Meguire Hennes)

Cardi's cuffed jeans arrived on my doorstep days ago, and they're already starting to feel like second skin. So much so, I've worn them every day this week.

I did take one break to try the petite Arc Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans (styled by Brooks Nader in the campaign), which nudged me outside of my denim comfort zone. I've never given the barrel jeans trend a proper chance, always opting for flared or wide-leg options instead.

Old Navy did their big one with not one, but two standout styles. (Image credit: Meguire Hennes)

I was pleasantly surprised by how well the mid-rise, below-the-belly-button jeans formed to my figure. They weren't even from the Curvy catalog! Leaning into the cool-girl energy of the horseshoe shape, I paired the denim with my favorite white T-shirt from Old Navy and Bella Hadid's signature ballet sneakers by Vivaia.

While Cardi's jeans made me feel snatched and sexy, Nader's denim widened my horizons to a '90s-inspired, Katie Holmes-worthy shade and shape.

Old Navy The Arc Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans $49.99 at Old Navy

The new Old Navy campaign proved "you don’t have to overpay for great jeans." By keeping all the denim under $60 (with some styles on sale for $38 or less), there's something for everyone, even curvy and petite fashion people like me.

My jeans drawer already got the upgrade of the year, but you deserve one, too. So grab Cardi B's exact denim (as well as bottoms modeled by Elsesser, Blackwell, and Nader) before they sell out again. I'd say they're worth the investment, but for $49.99, they're more of a steal.

Shop Other Old Navy Jeans From the New Campaign

TOPICS Cardi B