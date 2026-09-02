The constant stream of heatwaves this summer forced me to neglect my favorite sweatshirts. So, to make up for lost street style looks, I'm incorporating casual crewnecks into my fall outfits. And who is my blueprint? Jennifer Lopez, and the layering hack that twisted her sweatshirt and statement jeans into an office-proof pairing on September 1.
As soon as Lopez switched her calendar from August to September, she started delivering style inspiration for the new season. After an outdoor brunch in New York City's West Village, she showed off her sweatshirt-polishing skills in a white button-down stacked beneath an oversized cool blue crewneck. By revealing the Oxford shirt's collar, the fleece-lined pullover looked less like loungewear and more like a crewneck knit.
To finish her perfect-for-fall 'fit, the Maid In Manhattan actor tucked both tops into the belted high-rise jeans. She then accessorized with an oversized black leather clutch by Bottega Veneta, brown peep-toe heels, and aviator sunglasses from the Miami-based brand Past Midnight.
Because she's J.Lo, she couldn't step-and-repeat without an assortment of sparklers. So, she frosted herself in diamond stud earrings, tennis bracelets, and a classic silver watch.
Bottega Veneta
The Pouch Leather Clutch
Past Midnight
The Icon 2.0 Black
It's been a minute since a stylesetter gave the straight-from-middle-school styling hack another chance. Back in 2020, Dua Lipa's wore an argyle knit from Burberry over a white collar. In 2023, Uma Thurman paired a sky blue Prada sweater with a white button-down, its collar and cuffs visible beyond its ribbed trim.
Even rarer to see? A celebrity trading traditional knitwear for comfort-first sweats. Even if other A-listers don't follow Lopez's lead, you certainly should. Shop similar sweatshirts, button-downs, and jeans below.
Shop Sweatshirts and Jeans Inspired by Jennifer Lopez
Threads 4 Thought
Roxanna Sweatshirt
Levi's
Vintage Garment Dye Boxy Sweatshirt
Free People
Better on Sweatshirt
Quince
Everyday Fleece Crew in Washed Deep Navy
Express
Stretch Cotton Poplin Essential Shirt
Calvin Klein
Woven Monologo Cropped Poplin Button-Down Shirt
Mother
Lil' Lemon Twist Sneak Petite Wide Leg Jeans
COS
Pleated Wide Denim Pants
Tommy Hilfiger
High-Rise Modern Wide Leg Jean
Levi's
Max Loose Jeans
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.