It Girl New Yorkers Support This Hamptons-Tested, Summer-to-Fall Shoe Trend

For one of her first sandal-free street style looks all summer, Lawrence's favorite flip-flops and Adidas slides traded places with a more transitional footwear trend. She layered a khaki-colored windbreaker over a white button-down, a bubblegum pink sweatshirt tied around her waist, tomato red trousers, and (what appeared to be) boat shoes by the Massachusetts-based brand Sperry.
The $110 golden brown pair was as classic as the silhouette gets, complete with loafer-length vamps, eyelets along the sidewalls, and lace-up toe boxes. Lawrence's slippers came with extra-supportive rubber soles, perfect for a never-ending boat day or a 10,000-step stroll in New York City.
Of course this isn't the first time Lawrence dipped her toe into boat shoe styling: After all, the circa-1935 silhouette initially made waves on Miu Miu's Spring 2024 runway, before Loewe, Monse, Jacquemus, Louis Vuitton, and more revived them for Spring 2025 and 2026.
Back in January 2025, J.Law started the new year in The Row's Lucca Flats: a suede cross between moccasins and boat shoes, which retailed for $1,190. Thanks to their shearling lining, the hybrid shoe isn't exactly a summer-to-fall mainstay. So, the Silver Linings Playbook star switched to leather boat shoes.
Perhaps Lawrence was inspired by Harry Styles or model Taylor Hill and their recent boat shoe sightings. Early in the year, Hill boarded a flight out of France in a baggy biker jacket, black trousers, and a studded take on the trend.
Meanwhile, as recently as last week, Styles wore the It shoes (in soft brown leather with statement white socks) while strutting toward his Madison Square Garden show. That said, it's only a matter of time before a similar style sails onto Zoë Kravitz's shoe rack. The engaged couple has influenced each other's taste in footwear before, as proven by their Adidas sneakers and soft loafers.
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For Fall 2026, giving summer staples an autumnal twist is one of the overarching style themes. Case in point: The recent uptick in striped Breton shirts, fisherman sweaters, and boat shoes. To start fashion fishing for the boat shoe trend, 2026 edition, taste-test the Marie Claire-approved pairs below.
Shop the Boat Shoe Trend Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.