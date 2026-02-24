Green has a starring role in the Taylor Swift multiverse: It's the color associated with her debut album, lyrics in "invisible string," her Folklore Eras Tour dress, and, most recently, her The Life of a Showgirl album cover. Turns out, pistachio green—which, by the power vested in Swift, happens to be a Spring 2026 color trend—also played a part in creating her latest Hot 100 #1 hit, "Opalite."

On February 23, less than a month after the '90s-inspired music video for "Opalite" dropped, Track 3 on Life of a Showgirl became Swift's 14th Billboard Hot 100 #1 song. "I can’t even sum up my excitement and I’m so blown away by the love you’ve shown this song and video," the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram, alongside behind-the-scenes "Opalite" moments.

The first in-studio video captured Swift singing along to "you had to make your own sunshine" in The Row's Druna Sweater. Swift's sold-out crewneck featured a ribbed collar, hem, and cuffs, all knit together with pastel pistachio-colored cashmere. It's by far the brightest long-sleeve in her evolving The Row collection, following the equally-oversize, brown Fiji Sweater last October. The Druna is also the most expensive at $3,590—but it sold out months before Swift shared her splurge online.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

It's unclear when, exactly, Swift documented her "Opalite" recording session. Given that Swift completed the album after her Eras Tour concluded in 2024, it was weeks before Spring 2026 runway shows declared pistachio green a leading color trend. (Her mind!) During Sept. 2025's Fashion Month, luxury houses like Chanel, Dior, Giambattista Valli, Acne Studios, and more painted outfits in the same shade of green.

The not-quite-mint, not-quite-sage color stretched from short-sleeve Dior polos and peekaboo Acne Studios button-downs, to voluminous Giambattista Valli gowns and sheer tweed Chanel skirt sets. Even now, pistachio is packing a punch on Fall 2026 runways like Prabal Gurung and Natasha Zinko.

See Swift's same shade on the Dior Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Pistachio peeked out from beneath an Acne Studios beige suit set. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The shade maximized its reach on Giambattista Valli's runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Pistachio even boarded the naked dress bandwagon, thanks to Mugler. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Balenciaga trimmed a pistachio green shift dress with matching feathers. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Chanel's take on pistachio coupled sheer with tweed. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

At this point, I'm starting to think Swift is a trend forecaster in her spare time. She did the same with Adidas Superstar Sneakers during Eras Tour rehearsals. Now, over three years later, the Samba-adjacent silhouette is on sneakerheads' radars again—even Kendall Jenner's. While you await Swift's next prediction-turned-Spring 2026 trend, shop the curated edit of pistachio sweaters below.

Shop Pistachio Green Sweaters Inspired by Taylor Swift

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors