Taylor Swift Predicted a No. 1 Hit Spring 2026 Color Trend While Recording "Opalite"
'The Life of a Showgirl' has a new signature shade.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Green has a starring role in the Taylor Swift multiverse: It's the color associated with her debut album, lyrics in "invisible string," her Folklore Eras Tour dress, and, most recently, her The Life of a Showgirl album cover. Turns out, pistachio green—which, by the power vested in Swift, happens to be a Spring 2026 color trend—also played a part in creating her latest Hot 100 #1 hit, "Opalite."
On February 23, less than a month after the '90s-inspired music video for "Opalite" dropped, Track 3 on Life of a Showgirl became Swift's 14th Billboard Hot 100 #1 song. "I can’t even sum up my excitement and I’m so blown away by the love you’ve shown this song and video," the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram, alongside behind-the-scenes "Opalite" moments.
The first in-studio video captured Swift singing along to "you had to make your own sunshine" in The Row's Druna Sweater. Swift's sold-out crewneck featured a ribbed collar, hem, and cuffs, all knit together with pastel pistachio-colored cashmere. It's by far the brightest long-sleeve in her evolving The Row collection, following the equally-oversize, brown Fiji Sweater last October. The Druna is also the most expensive at $3,590—but it sold out months before Swift shared her splurge online.
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)
A photo posted by on
It's unclear when, exactly, Swift documented her "Opalite" recording session. Given that Swift completed the album after her Eras Tour concluded in 2024, it was weeks before Spring 2026 runway shows declared pistachio green a leading color trend. (Her mind!) During Sept. 2025's Fashion Month, luxury houses like Chanel, Dior, Giambattista Valli, Acne Studios, and more painted outfits in the same shade of green.
The not-quite-mint, not-quite-sage color stretched from short-sleeve Dior polos and peekaboo Acne Studios button-downs, to voluminous Giambattista Valli gowns and sheer tweed Chanel skirt sets. Even now, pistachio is packing a punch on Fall 2026 runways like Prabal Gurung and Natasha Zinko.
At this point, I'm starting to think Swift is a trend forecaster in her spare time. She did the same with Adidas Superstar Sneakers during Eras Tour rehearsals. Now, over three years later, the Samba-adjacent silhouette is on sneakerheads' radars again—even Kendall Jenner's. While you await Swift's next prediction-turned-Spring 2026 trend, shop the curated edit of pistachio sweaters below.
Shop Pistachio Green Sweaters Inspired by Taylor Swift
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.