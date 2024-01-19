Just last week, Taylor Swift was strolling around New York City sans jacket and in a leg-baring mini dress (that was green, we must point out). While we could somewhat understand her choice at the time—despite it being peak winter, the Big Apple wasn't that cold—it seems that Swift was waiting for the opportune time to bust out her cold-weather gear. The past few days marked a record frigidness in a hot minute (finally, there's snow that sticks!), and what better way to combat the frost than with cashmere? This time around, Swift wore a hooded cashmere dress by The Row, which she styled with leather boots also from the brand and a dark top coat. The 'Midnights' singer's latest look is more understated, but for the IYKYK crowd, it speaks volumes.

Now, how good can a sweater dress really be? More about that in a second. For now, let's dive into the when and where: On Thursday night, the pop star arrived at the city's Electric Lady Studios, prepping for what seems to be some upcoming music. After cheering on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at the Chiefs game in Kansas City days before, she was seemingly in good spirits while making her way inside the venue.

Swift was photographed bundled up for the cold, wearing a long, oversized black coat and The Row's hooded Ieva oatemeal-colored cashmere maxi dress. She completed her snow-day outfit with the brand's chunky leather boots and carried Manu Atelier's suede mini handbag in hand. As for glam, she opted for a vibrant coral lipstick instead of her signature red and wore her blonde hair down.

Here's why we love this outfit so much. For starters, it's The Row (!), the ultra-luxe fashion label spearheaded by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in 2006. In nearly two decades, the brand has risen to high-fashion status, beloved for its minimalist yet clean-cut tailoring and sleek accessories. There's something magnificent about the Olsen twins' take on simplicity, which stealth-wealth dressers and celebrities clamoring to get their hands on just about anything by the high-end label. The award-winning fashion house, which epitomized quiet luxury long before TikTok deemed it a trend, has been seen on a slew of our favorite style stars off-duty—think the likes of Zoë Kravitz, Jennifer Lawrence, Gigi Hadid, and many, many more.

With T-Swift slowly but surely joining the The Row cult, this could possibly mark a sartorial shift for the musician. Do we think she'll completely ditch her tried-and-true, girl-next-door approach to fashion? Of course not! But we definitely see Swift taking cues from her stylish friends by leaning into a pared-back aesthetic and dressing in more TR pieces—hopefully in the near future.

