Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ Album Outfits Are Revealing for a Reason

Taylor Swift knew her every word, gesture, and glance at Travis Kelce during her New Heights interview would be analyzed (and over analyzed) by fans. The most enduring images from her lengthy interview appearance—one they’ll debate and unpack for the next several weeks until the album's October 3 release—are the outfits she wears in the first official photos for The Life of a Showgirl: the very first look dedicated to her latest musical and sartorial era.

Swift’s visit by Jason and Travis Kelce’s podcast coincided with the reveal of her twelfth studio album's cover and inside images, following months of fervent speculation from Swifties worldwide wondering when she’d get back in the recording booth. A promotional clip aired on social media before the full podcast itself, where Swift pulled a blurred-out vinyl from a locked briefcase. Once the show got going in earnest, the filter disappeared and Swift, styled by Joseph Cassell-Falconer, and photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott—displayed her Showgirl style.

Taylor Swift revealed The Life of a Showgirl's album art on New Heights. (Image credit: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott)

The Showgirl outfits show Swift at her most exposed and empowered. On the cover, she is half-submerged in water while modeling a crystalline bralette with lines of scallop-shaped diamonds coating her torso. Sections of the cover break up Swift's body into pieces, like broken glass.

As the New Heights episode aired, Swift shared more images from the album on her Instagram. In one shot, she lounges on a café chair in a burgundy bodysuit with a low-cut curved neckline and fishnet tights, with a glimpse of glittery knee-high boots peeking out from the side of the frame. In another, she balances on one leg with a crystal and feather boa draped over her shoulders and a matching headdress perched over her blonde hair. It's fit for a Vegas burlesque, or the "Vigilante Shit" section of her Eras Tour performance. It's sensual and sparkling, and the most revealing Swift has ever dressed in the public eye. (Exact designer credits for her looks were not immediately available at press time.)

Swift's looks on the Life of a Showgirl album art are reminiscent of her Midnights costumes on the Eras Tour. (Image credit: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott)

Swift’s album art is the anchor for each era’s aesthetic. Each image inspires the outfits to follow on Swift’s eventual press interviews and tour costumes. The purple tulle dresses on Speak Now (and Speak Now [Taylor’s Version]) represented the love and longing she felt as she left adolescence for adulthood. The Tortured Poets Department’s layers of white, set on a stark black background, captured the depth of Swift’s angst and desperation during a difficult chapter in her life.

Kicking off her Showgirl era in burlesque attire says Swift has done her homework. (She performed a full routine in the "Bejeweled" video alongside Dita Von Teese, after all.) Her looks pay homage to actual performers—and queue up an album where Swift will likely interrogate her life as one of the world's most famous entertainers. Song titles like "Cancelled!" and "Father Figure" suggest as much.

The teeny-tiny sets also show another side of Swift: one who's at home in her skin and on stage. Considering her billion-dollar valuation and her reclamation of her master recordings, it tracks. The look and the sound of this era, with what little fans know, will definitely be her most self-assured.

Swift's looks so far reference burlesque imagery, with feathers and revealing two-piece sets. (Image credit: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott)

Swift’s team hinted her Showgirl season would be coated in glittery, tangerine orange with an Instagram post on August 11. Referencing Swift’s “next era,” her official fan account shared photos of Swift wearing orange dresses designed by Roberto Cavalli, Versace, and Etro for the Eras Tour. In the 24 hours until Swift’s podcast appearance, her website was also made over in orange with mint green accents. Fans speculated the orange tones were a nod to the appearance of copper oxidizing, since it turns from orange to green—which, they suggested, was a metaphor for Swift’s transformation in the public eye as she’s grown up as an artist in front of it.

Taylor Swift’s Last Showgirl lyrics will reveal what she means by trading Tortured Poets' billowing layers for a series of rhinestone-coated bra tops and corsets. For now, it's clear that she's feeling confident at center stage.