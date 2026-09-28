Taylor Swift and Dakota Johnson Twin in Minimalist Looks for the "Patient Zero" Music Video

The outfits are top-tier from start to finish.

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Taylor Swift and Dakota Johnson outfits in the &quot;Patient Zero&quot; music video
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Halfway through the 2026 MTV VMAs, after Taylor Swift had received the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Award, the lights inside L.A.’s Peacock Theater began to dim. Swifties could feel it in the silence: the fashion focus shifted from the red carpet and the stage to Swift’s “Patient Zero” music video, starring herself, Dakota Johnson, and Collin Farrell. What they didn’t know, though, was that one of Swift’s most minimalist music video personas—and Johnson’s character—would deliver an entire song’s worth of fall style inspiration. Now that deserves its own trophy.

By the time the MTV VMAs transformed into the “Patient Zero” premiere, the pop star’s devoted fans had two days to process the single’s lyrics, its melodies, and the understated looks that Swift wore on each CD cover. The original copy captured the Grammy winner in a turtleneck dress from Khaite, the same New York-based brand she wore to announce she bought back her masters last year. Meanwhile, the “acoustic version” was more laid-back—as a song with bare-bones vocals, instruments, and production should be—and her cashmere-blend tank top by Gabriela Hearst reflected that energy. For the third and final “collector’s edition” CD, the “piano version,” her stylist, Joseph Cassell Falconer, recycled a lace-trimmed Staud top that Swift first wore in London back in May.

In all three CD covers, Swift strategically left the rest of her looks out of frame, likely waiting for the music video to showcase the pieces that remain. Johnson’s music video outfits remained just as much a mystery until Swift’s voice serenaded the VMAs audience. All this to say? There were a lot of fashion moments to look forward to. Keep scrolling for breakdowns of all the best ones from the “Patient Zero” music video, from a Swiftie editor.

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Taylor Swift and Dakota Johnson in Matching Leather Jackets

Taylor Swift and Dakota Johnson outfits in the &quot;Patient Zero&quot; music video

The "Patient Zero" music video starts with Swift and Johnson in the same coats.

(Image credit: Amazon Music / Taylor Swift)

The "Patient Zero" music video opens on Johnson wearing all-black: a leather knee-length coat, wide-leg trousers, and Chelsea-style boots. Then, Swift creeps up behind the Materialists actor in an identical look, down to the Aisa Leather Coat by the Amsterdam-based brand Arma.

Swift and Johnson in Matching Tank Tops and Shorts

Taylor Swift and Dakota Johnson outfits in the &quot;Patient Zero&quot; music video

Swift and Johnson style the same Gabriela Hearst tank tops, too.

(Image credit: Amazon Music / Taylor Swift)

Just as the lyrics suggest, Swift and Johnson portray women in the same unhappy relationship. In the next scene, the camera captures them in Gabriela Hearst's Nevin Tank Top, woven from a ribbed, light gray cashmere-silk blend. Both stars style the everyday basic (which joined Swift's off-screen closet back in 2023) with black satin shorts.

Swift and Johnson in Little Black Dresses

Taylor Swift and Dakota Johnson outfits in the &quot;Patient Zero&quot; music video

Swift and Johnson share the same taste in LBDs.

(Image credit: Amazon Music / Taylor Swift)

By the time Farrell joins the mix, Swift and Johnson are still twinning, this time in a little black tank-top-type dress. It's not the same turtleneck style from Khaite that Swift wore on the CD cover, but it certainly shares the same less-is-more look. Both A-listers accessorized the sleeveless maxi with strappy black sandals.

Swift and Johnson in Butter Yellow Going-Out Gowns

Taylor Swift and Dakota Johnson outfits in the &quot;Patient Zero&quot; music video

Swift and Johnson attended an on-screen party in identical Valentino gowns.

(Image credit: Amazon Music / Taylor Swift)

Halfway through the song, the Oscar-winning cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki followed Swift and Johnson—and their identical Valentino gowns—into a lavish soirée. It's no surprise that Valentino played a part in the "Patient Zero" music video: Not only has Swift worn the Italian label in the "Blank Space" music video, on the Fearless Tour, and at Grammys after-parties, but Johnson is a brand ambassador and styled a Valentino LBD for Swift's wedding.

While gold embroidery bedazzled the drop-waist design, teeny-tiny bows added texture to the semi-sheer illusion bodice. Both stars sported an envelope-style clutch and a bold red lip (Swift's signature).

Taylor Swift's Lace-Trimmed Pajama Set

Taylor Swift and Dakota Johnson outfits in the &quot;Patient Zero&quot; music video

We finally spot Swift's character alone, wearing a lingerie-style pajama set.

(Image credit: Amazon Music / Taylor Swift)

After the party, Swift's character switches into a silver pajama set, complete with a spaghetti-strap camisole and matching mini shorts. Black lace trim lined the neckline and hems, matching the moody energy of the cement backdrop.

Swift's Terracotta Slip Dress

Taylor Swift and Dakota Johnson outfits in the &quot;Patient Zero&quot; music video

Swift gets in the same fight with Ferrell, wearing an orange slip.

(Image credit: Amazon Music / Taylor Swift)

Once the music video reveals that, on-screen, Swift and Johnson are living the same lives, the storyline shifts to spotlight the pop star as the leading lady. The "Opalite" singer gets in a heated argument with her faux husband, Farrell, wearing a terracotta-tinted, silky slip dress. For her jewelry, Swift wears a silver engagement ring (which shimmered just as brightly as her own Kindred Lubeck sparkler), a gold chainlink necklace, and additional rings.

Swift's Lace-Trimmed Staud Top and Skirt

Taylor Swift and Dakota Johnson outfits in the &quot;Patient Zero&quot; music video

Swift's last appearance features the cowl-neck Staud top.

(Image credit: Amazon Music / Taylor Swift)

The music video's final close-up captures Swift in the same Staud Evangeline Top that she wore in London a few months ago and on the "piano only" CD cover of "Patient Zero." This time, she seemingly slipped the glossy camisole into a matching maxi skirt, also in black.

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.