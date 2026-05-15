When Taylor Swift was spotted in New York City on May 14, modeling her second minimalist outfit in 48 hours, I had to drop everything and alert my celebrity style obsessed friends. "This," I said alongside a screenshot of Swift's peplum button-down, plus several heart-eye emojis, "is the Taylor Swift outfit chapter I've been waiting for."

I've covered Taylor Swift's wardrobe from every angle as Marie Claire's senior fashion editor. I can name every designer she's worn to ceremonies from the Grammys to the Met Gala to the iHeartRadio Music Awards. I've studiously tracked how her style has evolved from album to album, era to era. I've ranked every single Chiefs Game outfit to join Swift in the Arrowhead Stadium stands. In all that time, I've always admired the Grammy winner's commitment to building a world through her style, associating specific colors, textures, and designers with shifts in her sound. But now that Swift is on a minimalist outfit streak involving little white dresses, leather-and-lace sets, and simply perfect trousers, I'm also ready to shop.

On May 12, Taylor Swift went out to dinner in her then-latest minimalist outfit of the month: a Retrofête dress and Dior bucket bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two nights later, Swift was back and styling another minimalist outfit with help from Stella McCartney and Fendi. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There's been a noticeable shift in Taylor Swift's wardrobe this spring. While the designers hanging in every serious minimalist's closet have popped up in her street style from time to time, the singer is now committing to cool-girl labels like The Row and Toteme with aplomb. It all started back in April, when Swift took a CBK-inspired skirt and The Row tank top out to dinner. A month later, she had fully traded the whimsical Dôen clothing of street style past for sparkly Valentino dresses and refined Jimmy Choo kitten heels. (And if she does pick a Zimmermann floral dress, it's offset by a tailored black tuxedo coat.) Across every look, Swift's palette is restrained to shades of cream, white, and black—plus the occasional flash of silver provided by her diamond engagement ring.

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Is there more to Taylor Swift's streak of black-and-white outfits? Maybe when a new release arrives one day, I'll say I knew it was coming the moment she set aside her Showgirl sequins. But I'm not here to theorize over whether these looks are actually a nod to the newspaper black-and-white styling of her original Reputation album, or if they're her way of dropping hints about her eventual wedding dress designer.

What I am here to do is combine my Taylor Swift expertise with my styling know-how, and unpack the four best minimalist outfits Swift has worn in her new fashion era. For each outfit, I've tracked down three of her exact pieces and three affordable alternates. However you channel her latest looks, I can say it with confidence: Taylor Swift's minimalist outfits really are timeless.

Taylor Swift's Minimalist Tailoring Outfit

Taylor Swift styling a Stella McCartney top and trousers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rarely do I wade into the comments when I see a Taylor Swift sighting on social media. I'm glad I did this time, so I could agree with one of the first fans who shared this outfit: "This is the chicest she's ever looked."

I hardly know where to begin with Swift's minimalist outfit for a night at Zero Bond on May 14. Do I start with the sophisticated reinterpretation of the peplum top by Stella McCartney, set with a thin black belt? Or do I obsess over the clean lines of her slate-gray The Row trousers, or how her Fendi bag and The Row sandals work with her belt to create a visual through-line? Taylor Swift rarely wears tailoring, but this outfit made me excited for more potential trousers and button-ups ahead. It's so simple, yet so effective—and so going into my styling rotation with the options below.

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Taylor Swift's Minimalist Maxi Skirt Outfit

Taylor Swift's minimalist era began with her Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy reminiscent skirt for an April dinner. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Everyone with a Hulu subscription and an active credit card had Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy styling fever following Love Story's February premiere. "Everyone" includes Taylor Swift, it seems. Her entire minimalist outfit journey began with a set that would make CBK proud, from the upscale tank top by The Row to the contrasting (and delightfully affordable) Meshki skirt and strappy low sandals.

This outfit shows Swift's newfound mastery of colorblocking and understated styling. Her black tank top and Dior bag frame her sidewalk-grazing cream skirt; their counterbalancing textures and proportions make even more of a statement than the loud luxury outfits she wore throughout 2024. What's it saying, exactly? That Taylor Swift's style is looking more sophisticated—and shoppable—by the day. Naturally, I wanted Swift's take on the classic black shirt, white skirt outfit for myself.

Taylor Swift's Minimalist All-Black Outfit

On a London date with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift mixed leather and lace in an all-black outfit. (Image credit: GOFF)

Of course Taylor Swift's minimalist outfit era didn't go on vacation when she traveled to London with her fiancé, Travis Kelce. The "Gorgeous" singer is nothing if not dedicated when she's trying a new look, so a few pared-back, almost-all-black outfits tagged along in her suitcase.

For me, the standout of the trip was by far this leather-and-lace look for date night with Kelce. The pair has only become more coordinated since their first New York City date nights. Here, they showed their mutual appreciation for luxe fabrics in coordinating, head-to-toe neutrals. While Travis Kelce's Louis Vuitton set felt fit for a tunnel walk, it's Swift's mixing of leather and lace that really got my attention. She blended three minimalist-beloved brands—Staud, Fleur du Mal, and Toteme—into one cohesive look, by sticking to her all-black color story while adding hints of contrasting texture. The way her classic red lip and vintage Chanel necklace popped against her sultry separates were all the evidence I needed to build my own minimalist outfit before my next date night.

Taylor Swift's Minimalist Mini Dress Outfit

Taylor Swift capped off her latest round of minimalist outfits with a black-and-white look for Lena Dunham's birthday dinner. (Image credit: Getty Images)

My final favorite minimalist outfit from Taylor Swift's latest chapter appeared outside one of her favorite NYC restaurants, Via Carota, on May 12. Swift was celebrating her close friend Lena Dunham's 40th birthday and dropping some white dress styling inspiration along the way.

The pleated skirt could have felt like a Wimbledon homage in another context. On Swift, it read more like a wink at her upcoming bridal wardrobe. That final result is all thanks to her hat-trick of romantic accessories: a Dior bucket bag, Gucci slingback heels, and a coquettish black ribbon tied in her hair. I don't have any wedding events of my own on the horizon, but I suspect other brides-to-be are taking note of Swift's party dress styling and arranging their wedding weekend wardrobes accordingly. For pop stars and regular people alike, a celebration isn't quite complete without an outfit change—and this feels like a solid hint toward whatever Swift could wear after her actual wedding dress. For everyone building a mood board at home, it's also a guide to two-tone dressing that feels playful and bright—not boring.

TOPICS Taylor Swift