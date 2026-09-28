Forget Gowns—Bras Took Over the 2026 VMAs Red Carpet

The way God and Miuccia Prada intended.

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vmas red carpet dress ciara miller 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fashion month is still very much underway, but somehow this season's runway trends have already begun cropping up on the red carpet.

On Tuesday, Prada claimed the title of most talked-about show of Milan Fashion Week, debuting a Spring/Summer 2027 collection that focused heavily on bras. So, naturally, when it came time for the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, Hollywood's top stylists jumped in without missing a beat.

Practically teleporting from model to muse, the look was present across attendees, presenters, and nominees alike. Tyla bravely tackled the trend in a spanking-new look from Mowalola's SS27 ready-to-wear collection. Stylist Ronnie Hart outfitted the "Water" singer entirely in faux snakeskin pieces, pairing underwire with a matching pencil skirt—the way God and Miuccia Prada intended.

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vmas red carpet dress Tyla 2026

Tyla wore a blue snakeskin bra and pencil skirt to the 2026 MTV VMAs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Summer House's Ciara Miller interpreted the look with early-2000s pop-star flavor. She arrived wearing a suede bra and matching lace-up pants, styled with a contrasting Western belt. The Aiden Euan set felt Christina Aguilera-coded in the best way.

vmas red carpet dress ciara miller 2026

Ciara Miller wore a suede bra styled with lace-up pants.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The bra-as-a-top impact was evident elsewhere at the Sunday evening award show, with stars like Rei Ami—who's nominated for Song of the Year—and JoJo putting their own flair on the fashion week-forward look. Both opted for artfully embellished bras and paired them with maxi skirts to give the boudoir staple a more formal, award show-worthy appeal.

vmas red carpet dress Rei Ami 2026

Nominee, Rei Ami, went for an ornate leather creation that was held together with silver jump rings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

vmas red carpet dress jojo 2026

Jojo, meanwhile, went for a crystal-covered bra and a black maxi skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One trend-approved look, four very stylish ways.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributing Fashion Writer

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.