Taylor Swift's Tamara Ralph Dress at the 2026 MTV VMAs Is Part Naked, Part Bejeweled

Tonight, at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift—who made her VMAs debut in 2008—will make history. Not only is she being awarded the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Award, which will break her current tie with Beyoncé and make Swift the most-awarded artist of the VMAs, but she is also nominated nine times. What's more, her “Patient Zero” music video—starring herself, Dakota Johnson, and Colin Farrell—will premiere during the show.
The artist, of course, started the Big Night for Swifties on a high note, walking the red carpet in a Tamara Ralph Fall 2026 Couture dress that could’ve earned a leading role in the “Patient Zero” music video.
Stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer chose a sleeveless turtleneck gown with an opaque black bodice and a slightly sheer corset back. Then, the decidedly un-bejeweled top gave way to an asymmetrical maxi skirt, dripping in rhinestones from the delicately ruched waistband to the side-slitted hem. The drapery formed a rose-looking motif atop her hip, leaving Swifties wondering, "Could it be an Easter egg?"
To finish the black-and-bejeweled look, Swift accessorized with diamond drop earrings, strappy silver stilettos, and her Artifex Fine engagement ring, of course, all of which sparkled just as much as the Tamara Ralph skirt.
Now, this isn't Swift's first time debuting a music video at the VMAs: She did the same in 2017 when she welcomed Swifties to the Reputation era with "Look What You Made Me Do." But last time, she wasn't at the award ceremony. In fact, she skipped every Award Season soirée (including the Grammys and the American Music Awards) during her circa-2017 media blackout. Swift didn't return until 2019, and by then, her red carpet fashion was in full Lover mode.
Swift channeled her seventh studio album's vibrant color palette in a hand-beaded Versace blazer dress, featuring a blend of blue, green, gold, and neon pink sparklers. Her black thigh-high Christian Louboutin boots and emerald green Lorraine Schwartz earrings, however, slithered some Reputation-era edge into the look.
Swift waited until the Midnights era began in 2022 to return to the VMAs red carpet. As soon as she arrived in the Oscar de la Renta dress dripping with diamonds, Swifties assumed it was a nod to Reputation's "Look What You Made Me Do" music video. (In it, she lies in a jewel-filled bathtub scene, with strands of rhinestones spilling down her figure.) It turned out that she was teasing the arrival of "Bejeweled," the lead single on Midnights, instead.
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Surprisingly, the "Bejeweled" Oscar de la Renta dress didn't shut down the Reputation (Taylor's Version) rumors. In fact, her most recent MTV VMAs looks fueled them. Three years ago, she modeled a custom asymmetrical Versace dress in the album's signature shade. Even her ankle-strap Jimmy Choo stilettos and Van Cleef & Arpels rings received the Reputation-coded memo.
In 2024, Swift shocked the masses again in a tartan-covered corset and skirt with equally grunge-goth shorts, thigh-high Stuart Weitzman boots, and black leather opera gloves. Nothing about the bespoke Dior design (inspired by Resort 2025 styles) was on Swifties' bingo cards. Neither was the UFO-printed tapestry that adorned her after-party Monse outfit.
Even for the hardcore Swifties, it's nearly impossible to predict Swift's next MTV VMAs move. But that's part of the fun: never knowing which designer, era-specific shade, or Easter egg-laden bling she'll debut on the red carpet. Better yet, the surprises could continue if she changes outfits inside the Peacock Theater or hits the after-party scene. Stay tuned.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.