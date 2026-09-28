Kacey Musgraves Honors Dolly Parton in a Rhinestone Cowgirl-Coded Dress at the MTV VMAs

It's been five years since country darling Kacey Musgraves attended the annual MTV Video Music Awards. Musgraves is nominated for Best Country Song for her abstinence anthem, "Dry Spell." The true honor, however, was one she herself bestowed.
On Sunday evening, the singer made her VMAs return for a very important cause: a tribute performance for the late Dolly Parton. Our very own dime store cowgirl paid tribute to the Backwoods Barbie, with a goosebump-inducing rendition of "I Will Always Love You," one of Parton's most famous songs.
Musgraves chose a delightfully Dolly-inspired gown for the special performance. She wore a long-sleeve gown in a delicious shade of Dolly Parton-pink. The bodycon number was covered entirely in shimmering fuchsia rhinestones, with feathers at the wrist. Though designed by eveningwear designer Miron, the dress easily could have hailed from the late country singer's estate.
While undoubtedly Dolly-coded, Musgrave's performance look was a major departure from her previous VMAs style. She last walked the red carpet back in 2021 in an eggplant-purple mini dress. Early on the color combination trend that's everywhere this season, the "Golden Hour" singer styled it with contrasting red leather opera gloves. She completed the look with a massive plumed hat with feathers not unlike the ones that adorned her dress tonight.
Once a rhinestone cowgirl, always a rhinestone cowgirl.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle,Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.