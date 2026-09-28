Kacey Musgraves Honors Dolly Parton in a Rhinestone Cowgirl-Coded Dress at the MTV VMAs

In Parton-approved Barbie pink.

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Kacy Musgraves at The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at the Peacock Theater on Thursday, September 24, 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been five years since country darling Kacey Musgraves attended the annual MTV Video Music Awards. Musgraves is nominated for Best Country Song for her abstinence anthem, "Dry Spell." The true honor, however, was one she herself bestowed.

On Sunday evening, the singer made her VMAs return for a very important cause: a tribute performance for the late Dolly Parton. Our very own dime store cowgirl paid tribute to the Backwoods Barbie, with a goosebump-inducing rendition of "I Will Always Love You," one of Parton's most famous songs.

Musgraves chose a delightfully Dolly-inspired gown for the special performance. She wore a long-sleeve gown in a delicious shade of Dolly Parton-pink. The bodycon number was covered entirely in shimmering fuchsia rhinestones, with feathers at the wrist. Though designed by eveningwear designer Miron, the dress easily could have hailed from the late country singer's estate.

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Kacy Musgraves at The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at the Peacock Theater on Thursday, September 24, 2026

Kacy Musgraves honored Dolly Parton at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on September 24, 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kacy Musgraves at The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at the Peacock Theater on Thursday, September 24, 2026

She chose a delightfully Dolly-inspired gown, complete with feathered cuffs and all-over embellishments.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While undoubtedly Dolly-coded, Musgrave's performance look was a major departure from her previous VMAs style. She last walked the red carpet back in 2021 in an eggplant-purple mini dress. Early on the color combination trend that's everywhere this season, the "Golden Hour" singer styled it with contrasting red leather opera gloves. She completed the look with a massive plumed hat with feathers not unlike the ones that adorned her dress tonight.

Kacey Musgraves attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Musgraves last attended the VMAs in 2021, wearing a purple dress and matching feathered hat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once a rhinestone cowgirl, always a rhinestone cowgirl.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributing Fashion Writer

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.