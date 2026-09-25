On the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, there are no rules. Since the first "music video Grammys" in 1984, the ceremony has maintained its reputation as Award Season's wildest ceremony. (See: Lady Gaga's meat dress or Lil' Kim's seashell-shaped nipple pasty.) This means all bets are off at the 2026 MTV VMAs on September 28. But before then, Marie Claire is looking back at the most memorable celebrity looks that set the "wear whatever you want" tone for names like Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, and more.
At the MTV VMAs, audience reactions to the red carpet circuit typically range in emotions, from "that's cool" and "she's so iconic" to "I didn't see this one coming" and "what is that?" For instance, at the inaugural 1984 ceremony, Madonna made waves in a punk-rock wedding dress, complete with a semi-sheer corset, a tulle tutu, and the famous "Boy Toy" belt. Over a decade later, Rose McGowan risked it all in one of the most memorable naked dresses of all time: a chainmail midi that freed the nipple and revealed her G-string thong. Fast forward to 2010, and Lady Gaga debuted an asymmetrical midi dress, a matching headpiece, and wedge heels, all sculpted from nearly 50 pounds of raw flank meat.
Now, because MTV VMAs loyalists have seen it all (underwear-as-outerwear, hip-high slits, teddy bear bodysuits, you name it), it's not easy for A-list artists to shock the masses anymore. So, pop princesses like Swift, Carpenter, Tyla, and Addison Rae surprise fans with Easter egg-laden looks, rare archival loans, and tributes to music's biggest icons.
All this to say? There are too many memorable red carpet looks at the MTV Video Music Awards to count. But we tried. Keep scrolling for standout style moments from Cher, Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Cardi B, and so many more.
Madonna at the 1984 MTV VMAs
Before performing "Like a Virgin" at the first MTV VMAs, Madonna posed in a lingerie-inspired corset and a polka-dot tulle skirt. Lacy fingerless gloves and a bridal-white belt with a "Boy Toy" buckle pulled the on-stage outfit together.
Whitney Houston at the 1985 MTV VMAs
Whitney Houston's effortlessly elegant skirt set at the 1985 MTV VMAs—with its stark white beadwork and '20s-inspired fringe—might be the most modest fashion moment on this list. We won't forget it nonetheless.
Cher wearing Bob Mackie at the 1987 MTV VMAs
The year before Cher won her first Oscar in a naked Bob Mackie number, the late costume designer dressed her in a sheer corset dress at the 1987 MTV VMAs.
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Christina Applegate wearing vintage Ceil Chapman at the 1989 MTV VMAs
Despite it being the Music Video Awards, Christina Applegate matched her vintage Ceil Chapman dress to a floral-print headscarf the movie-star way. Even the way the tea-length skirt swayed in the wind felt cinematic.
Sinéad O'Connor at the 1990 MTV VMAs
While making history as the first female artist to win Video of the Year, Sinéad O'Connor set aside the glitz and glamour of Award Season, wearing a white nightgown-style maxi dress and combat boots.
Cindy Crawford at the 1993 MTV VMAs
Cindy Crawford is a model, not a musician, but that didn't stop her from stealing the show at the 1993 MTV VMAs in a bejeweled little black dress and a cross-shaped pendant necklace.
Janet Jackson at the 1994 MTV VMAs
In 1994, red carpet dressing took a casual turn when Janet Jackson posed with her Moon Person while wearing a black T-shirt, denim overalls, and a baseball cap. The pop star proved that less-is-more looks can still be memorable.
Sandra Bullock at the 1994 MTV VMAs
Four years before Sandra Bullock became a witch for Practical Magic, she looked the part in a transparent off-the-shoulder top and an equally bejeweled mini skirt. Even the actor's dark lipstick looked witchy.
Courtney Love at the 1995 MTV VMAs
Courtney Love created her own dress code at the 1995 VMAs, layering ripped fishnet tights under a lingerie-style slip dress and a leopard-print coat.
Lauryn Hill at the 1996 MTV VMAs
Leopard print took center stage at the VMAs in the late '90s. In 1996, Lauryn Hill followed Love's lead by accessorizing her white suit with a leopard-print headpiece.
Gwyneth Paltrow at the 1996 MTV VMAs
Little did Gwyneth Paltrow know—when she attended the 1996 VMAs in a red velvet Gucci by Tom Ford suit—that it would become one of her most memorable outfits ever.
Mariah Carey wearing Calvin Klein at the 1997 MTV VMAs
Mariah Carey made herself unmissable at the 1997 ceremony. Her custom Calvin Klein look—featuring a spaghetti-strap bra top and a column skirt with a hip-high slit—lived up to its "revenge dress" name. (News of her and Tommy Mottola's divorce dropped days before the VMAs.)
The Spice Girls at the 1997 MTV VMAs
The Spice Girls made their MTV VMAs debut in 1997, each channeling their famous monikers. Victoria Beckham looked posh in a little black dress and lace-up stilettos; Geri Halliwell matched her red, white, and blue bodysuit with platform sneakers; Mel B paired a leopard-print jacket with thigh-high boots; Emma Bunton wore a cobalt bluebabydoll dress; and Mel C went Sporty Spice mode in a Ralph Lauren tracksuit.
Rose McGowan at the 1998 MTV VMAs
Rose McGowan's naked dress at the 1998 MTV VMAs was literally hanging on by a thread. Believe it or not, the back of the black chainmail look became even more transparent, exposing her G-string thong.
Pamela Anderson wearing Dolce & Gabbana at the 1999 MTV VMAs
In 1999, Lil' Kim accessorized her lilac, one-sleeved jumpsuit with an electric purple wig, platform pumps, and the pièce de résistance: a seashell-shaped nipple pasty.
Destiny's Child at the 2000 MTV VMAs
Destiny's Child preferred red carpet looks that were sisters, not twins. So, at the 2000 VMAs, Beyoncé, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Rowland all wore different black bottoms, but shimmered in the same crystal-covered leather corsets.
Jennifer Lopez at the 2000 MTV VMAs
Whether she's at the Golden Globes or the Oscars, Jennifer Lopez rarely follows traditional dress codes. That's why the VMAs are the perfect award show for her. In 2000, when she walked the red carpet in a bra top, low-rise flared trousers, and a bedazzled bandana, nobody batted an eye.
Britney Spears wearing Dolce & Gabbana at the 2001 MTV VMAs
Before Britney Spears delivered one of the most iconic VMAs performances of all time (dancing to "Slave 4 U" while holding a seven-foot-long python), she showed off a lace Dolce & Gabbana dress and peekaboo lingerie.
Christina Aguilera at the 2002 MTV VMAs
In 2002, Christina Aguilera showed no shortage of skin in a classic Y2K uniform: a crisscross bra top and an itty-bitty denim skirt. As if the outfit didn't feel trendy enough, the singer accessorized with a newsboy cap, too.
Gwen Stefani wearing Louis Vuitton at the 2004 MTV VMAs
Gwen Stefani shone the spotlight on Marc Jacobs's Louis Vuitton era at the VMAs, modeling a pin-up-style bustier and a crimson-colored skirt before the show began.
Rihanna at the 2005 MTV VMAs
Denim—whether an A-lister dresses it up or down—has always been welcome at the MTV VMAs. In 2005, Rihanna gave white jeans a classic RiRi twist, styling them with a cropped camisole, a beaded vest, sky-high sandals, and a belly chain.
Fergie wearing Dsquared2 at the 2006 MTV VMAs
Fergie walked the VMAs red carpet and performed her hit single, "London Bridge," in the same flirty academic 'fit from Dsquared2: a cropped Oxford shirt, a mossy green tie, and plaid micro shorts.
Taylor Swift wearing KaufmanFranco at the 2009 MTV VMAs
Taylor Swift's one-shoulder KaufmanFranco gown at the 2009 VMAs isn't just memorable for its cascading silver sequins. It was what she wore to accept the Moon Person for "Best Female Video," when a certain rapper interrupted her speech.
Lady Gaga at the 2010 MTV VMAs
Lady Gaga creates her own fashion rules at the VMAs; she always has, and she always will. In 2010, the pop icon broke all of them by wearing meat on the red carpet. Why? "If we don't stand up for what we believe in, if we don't fight for our rights, pretty soon we're going to have as much rights as the meat on our bones," she told Ellen DeGeneres after the award show.
Beyoncé wearing Lanvin at the 2011 MTV VMAs
Minutes after Beyoncé announced she was pregnant with Blue Ivy while singing "Love On Top," she changed into a neon orange Lanvin gown and showcased her growing baby bump.
Katy Perry wearing Versace at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards
Channeling the denim dress that Britney Spears wore to the 2001 American Music Awards, Katy Perry enlisted Versace to design a patchwork homage from old jeans.
Taylor Swift at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards
When Swifties discovered the "Blank Space" singer's Mary Katrantzou look at the 2014 ceremony boasted embroidered letters of the alphabet, they were certain it was an Easter egg about her upcoming album, 1989. Turns out, it was just shifting her fanbase's focus to the new record's modern pop era—and its cool blue color story.
Miley Cyrus wearing Versace at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards
When Miley Cyrus hosted the VMAs in 2015, she put on a show, switching one risqué outfit for another. She started the night in a metallic silver, space-age-inspired harness, a chandelier-looking mini skirt, and not much else, courtesy of Versace.
Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood' Stars at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards
After the "Bad Blood" music video won "Video of the Year," Swift celebrated with the star-studded cast, including Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, Mariska Hargitay, Karlie Kloss, and more. Swift's bejeweled houndstooth two-piece stood out from the crowd, though.
Beyoncé wearing Maison Francesco Scognamiglio at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards
In 2016, Beyoncé's album Lemonade took home eight trophies at the VMAs, but she won as soon as her seafoam green gown from Maison Francesco Scognamiglio—and its gravity-defying feather collar—hit the red carpet.
Kim Kardashian at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards
Kim Kardashian's semi-sheer LBD at the 2016 VMAs looked custom-made for her, but the off-the-shoulder style was actually vintage John Galliano. See? She's been an avid archival collector for years.
Hailey Bieber at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards
Back in 2017, Hailey Bieber (then Baldwin) dipped her toes into the naked dressing trend. The jumpsuit from Zuhair Murad's Fall 2017 Couture collection featured silver embroidery, an open back, and intricate line work.
Gigi and Bella Hadid at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
Bella and Gigi Hadid were each other's plus-ones at the 2019 VMAs. Bella's beige skirt set—complete with a Cyrus-sampled harness—hailed from the London-based designer Charlotte Knowles. Meanwhile, Gigi went with a sand-colored corset and taffeta trousers from Tom Ford.
Megan Fox wearing Mugler at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards
Megan Fox's custom Mugler midi dress looked like a second skin at the 2021 VMAs. Setting the bone-in bra aside, the rest of the slightly sparkly slip was nearly invisible.
Jennifer Lopez at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards
In 2021, the laces on the "Let's Get Loud" singer's cropped David Koma turtleneck matched the thigh-high cut-outs on her blinged-out mini skirt.
Taylor Swift at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
For the 2022 VMAs, Swift's stylist, Joseph Cassell Falconer, chose a naked-adjacent Oscar de la Renta dress that featured more rhinestones than fabric. The mirrorball-looking mini was an Easter egg tied to Midnights.
Doja Cat at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards
Believe it or not, Monse didn't weave Doja Cat's distressed white dress out of real-life cobwebs. Doubling down on the naked dressing trend, the rapper's pointy PVC pumps showed skin, too.
Megan Thee Stallion at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards
Bringing Joan of Arc to life at the 2024 VMAs, Chappell Roan committed to the medieval bit in a burgundy Y/Project gown, a cross-shaped pendant necklace, and armor-inspired accessories.
Addison Rae at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Addison Rae twirled onto the 2024 VMAs red carpet in a custom Miss Claire Sullivan co-ord. In a move that would've made Madonna proud, the "Diet Pepsi" singer showed off a padded white bra and underwear with a tulle train attached.
Sabrina Carpenter at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards
Last year, the applause-worthy vintage pulls just kept coming. Tyla, for instance, transformed a Chanel Spring 1993 top into a micro-mini dress, layering loads of Pandora jewelry atop its quilted exterior.
Zara Larsson at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards
Zara Larsson's custom mini dress by Irish designer Sorcha O'Raghallaigh gave the naked trend a whimsical makeover. The sheer fabric was embroidered with strategically placed 3D flowers, a signature motif in Larsson Land.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.