Taylor Swift Combines Her $350 Dôen Dress With a $32,530 Opal Bracelet for the Perfect High-Low Fashion Moment
Miraculously, her floral dress hasn't sold out yet.
Following rumors that their wedding date is fast approaching, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been making more joint appearances than usual. For their latest New York outing on May 15, the "Shake It Off" singer opted for a floaty floral dress from one of her favorite labels.
On Friday night, Swift and Kelce were photographed leaving Zero Bond in Manhattan. For the occasion, the pop star wore Dôen's $350 Ashlynn Tie-Detailed Shirred Floral-Print Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress, which features a delicately ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline.
The Valentine's Day star accessorized her summery dress with a pair of Aquazzura's Twist Sandals and a Gerard Darel Archie Mini Raffia Cross Body Bag.
Alongside her engagement ring, Swift's jewelry choices included a $5,791 Jacquie Aiche Rose Cut Round and Marquise Finger Bracelet and a $32,530 Darlene De Sedle Crystal Opal Bracelet.
As usual, Swift and Kelce looked completely loved-up and were photographed holding hands.
Just one day earlier, Swift made a solo appearance in New York City, where she wore a bridal white peplum button-down shirt from Stella McCartney and a pair of camel-colored The Row pants. While fans have been loving Swift's minimalist outfits, everyone's eagerly hoping to catch a glimpse of her wedding gown soon.
SHOP OUTFITS INSPIRED BY TAYLOR SWIFT
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.