Following rumors that their wedding date is fast approaching, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been making more joint appearances than usual. For their latest New York outing on May 15, the "Shake It Off" singer opted for a floaty floral dress from one of her favorite labels.

On Friday night, Swift and Kelce were photographed leaving Zero Bond in Manhattan. For the occasion, the pop star wore Dôen's $350 Ashlynn Tie-Detailed Shirred Floral-Print Organic Cotton-Voile Midi Dress, which features a delicately ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline.

The Valentine's Day star accessorized her summery dress with a pair of Aquazzura's Twist Sandals and a Gerard Darel Archie Mini Raffia Cross Body Bag.

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Alongside her engagement ring, Swift's jewelry choices included a $5,791 Jacquie Aiche Rose Cut Round and Marquise Finger Bracelet and a $32,530 Darlene De Sedle Crystal Opal Bracelet.

Taylor Swift styles a Dôen dress with Aquazzura sandals for date night. (Image credit: Getty Images/Aeon/GCImages)

As usual, Swift and Kelce looked completely loved-up and were photographed holding hands.

(Image credit: Getty Images/XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Just one day earlier, Swift made a solo appearance in New York City, where she wore a bridal white peplum button-down shirt from Stella McCartney and a pair of camel-colored The Row pants. While fans have been loving Swift's minimalist outfits, everyone's eagerly hoping to catch a glimpse of her wedding gown soon.

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