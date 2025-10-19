The Life of a Showgirl style is all about the spotlight, but the life of a fangirl sometimes requires outfits that fly under the radar. At the Kansas City Chiefs versus Las Vegas Raiders game on October 19, Taylor Swift's era of en suite outfits appeared to go on hiatus.

According to Elle, Taylor Swift was present and accounted for in the Arrowhead Stadium stands. She just skipped a tunnel walk. Translation: Head-to-toe photos of her latest Kansas City Chiefs game outfit, styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, will remain under wraps until another fan (or WAG) shares snaps from their watch party. (Marie Claire will update this story as soon as a glimpse at her outfit surfaces.) A few fans also caught a glimpse at Swift—identifiable by her blonde bangs and signature red lipstick—in one of the suites.

The singer has largely stayed in incognito mode to attend fiancé Travis Kelce's football games this season, including at the 2025 Super Bowl rematch between the Chiefs and Eagles in September. But she broke the pattern last week, when she was spotted at the Chiefs vs. Detroit Lions game in a custom Ganni jersey dress, Vivienne Westwood boots, and Louis Vuitton earrings. Her diamond engagement ring by Artifex Fine also flashed back at the cameras.

Taylor Swift was last photographed at the Oct. 12 game against the Detroit Lions, wearing a custom Ganni dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ganni Black League Oversized Mini Dress $495 at Ganni

Fashion fans and hardcore Swifties have both missed seeing the singer on the Arrowhead Stadium jumbotron this season. Ever since her first Chiefs game outfit—a Dôen tank top and vintage windbreaker—Taylor Swift has attended dozens of Chiefs games over the past two seasons in a blend of designer grails and thoughtfully-selected fan gear. Sometimes, she'll tap a women-owned brand for a remix on Chiefs colors (like her fur Charlotte Simone coat); other times, she'll stack Travis Kelce-themed jewelry with separates by the likes of Vivienne Westwood, Louis Vuitton, and Chanel.

While she hasn't been as visible in the Chiefs stands this fall, Swift's delivered plenty of fashion moments on the Life of a Showgirl promo tour. Her title track's promise that "sequins are forever" came true in everything from a shimmering mesh dress on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; a matching corseted set by Wiederhoeft for Late Night With Seth Meyers; and a crystal-collared David Koma mini on The Graham Norton Show.

Taylor Swift has scaled back her appearances in the Chiefs' game box seats this year. For the past two seasons, she appeared in a range of themed gear to support fiancé Travis Kelce. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't call the Kansas City Chiefs tunnel walk outfit era over just yet. There are still several games left in the regular season—meaning Taylor Swift has time to gift fans another game-day look or two. Then again, a No.1 album and upcoming Eras Tour documentary series is already pretty generous.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors