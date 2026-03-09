As fans await news of Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce, the NFL star has hinted that a potentially huge and life-changing decision could be in the works.

Amid rumors that Swift and Kelce have already set their wedding date, Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes seemingly shared some major news on Instagram. Mahomes posted two photos taken with Kelce on the field, and the post was quickly flooded with eye-opening comments.

The Instagram account for Kelce's podcast, "New Heights"—which he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce—was one of the first to react to Mahomes's post. A simple GIF of Travis nodding his head while saying, "Let's go," appeared to suggest the NFL player was far from done with football, just yet.

Is Travis Kelce returning to play for the Kansas City Chiefs for another season? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The NFL's official site appeared to confirm Kelce's decision to keep playing. "The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is expected to return to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 14th NFL season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported," the outlet shared. "Kelce will turn down more money from other teams in free agency to stay with the Chiefs."

The publication also revealed, "Kelce's decision not to retire is a product of weeks of discussion," and suggested that the potential announcement was "a surprising turn of events."

"Kelce's decision not to retire is a product of weeks of discussion." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per the NFL, Chiefs coach Andy Reid previously alluded to Kelce's future with the team, telling reporters on February 20, "As long as there's communication, I'm good. That means people want to move forward." He continued, "I think that's where Trav is. I'm not trying to put words in his mouth at all and I try to give him some space here."

For now, at least, fans of the couple will be awaiting confirmation regarding Kelce's future in the NFL. Regardless of what Kelce decides, Swift will presumably be there to support him.