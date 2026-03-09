Travis Kelce Just Hinted at a Huge Life-Changing Decision That Will Alter Taylor Swift's Future
Experts are calling the move "a surprising turn of events."
As fans await news of Taylor Swift's wedding to Travis Kelce, the NFL star has hinted that a potentially huge and life-changing decision could be in the works.
Amid rumors that Swift and Kelce have already set their wedding date, Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes seemingly shared some major news on Instagram. Mahomes posted two photos taken with Kelce on the field, and the post was quickly flooded with eye-opening comments.
The Instagram account for Kelce's podcast, "New Heights"—which he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce—was one of the first to react to Mahomes's post. A simple GIF of Travis nodding his head while saying, "Let's go," appeared to suggest the NFL player was far from done with football, just yet.Article continues below
The NFL's official site appeared to confirm Kelce's decision to keep playing. "The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is expected to return to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 14th NFL season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported," the outlet shared. "Kelce will turn down more money from other teams in free agency to stay with the Chiefs."
The publication also revealed, "Kelce's decision not to retire is a product of weeks of discussion," and suggested that the potential announcement was "a surprising turn of events."
Per the NFL, Chiefs coach Andy Reid previously alluded to Kelce's future with the team, telling reporters on February 20, "As long as there's communication, I'm good. That means people want to move forward." He continued, "I think that's where Trav is. I'm not trying to put words in his mouth at all and I try to give him some space here."
For now, at least, fans of the couple will be awaiting confirmation regarding Kelce's future in the NFL. Regardless of what Kelce decides, Swift will presumably be there to support him.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.