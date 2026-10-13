Before grabbing dinner with her husband, Elliot Grainge, her sister, Nicole Richie, and Hillary Duff in Beverly Hills (incredible guest list, IMO) the SRG founder looked casually cool in a fusion of cold- and warm-weather finds.
First, she paired a collarless fur jacket with black wide-leg pants. Because it was 80-degree in LA that day, Grainge got away with wearing black leather flip-flops, an unseasonal it shoe that shows no signs of slowing. To finish the summer-to-fall ensemble, she chose a beige top-handle tote that complemented her cropped shearling coat.
This outfit proved stylist Allison Bornstein's three-year-old "wrong shoe theory" is just as relevant (and wearable) today. According to Bonilla-Oliva, it's "less about wearing something objectively 'wrong' and more about disrupting an outfit's predictability."
For instance, kitten heels or ballet flats might've been more obvious options, but by selecting sandals, she gave an otherwise straightforward outfit an engaging twist.
Grainge is no stranger to the "wrong shoe" theory, either. In fact, she frequently pairs pleated pants with flip-flops from The Row. That said, since 80-degree days are still the norm, take it from Grainge: It's the perfect time to slip open-toe sandals beneath your autumnal trousers.
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Flip-flop-friendly forecasts won't stick around for long. So, shop sandals and pants à la Grainge, while you can.
Shop Flip-Flops and Trousers Inspired by Sofia Richie Grainge
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.