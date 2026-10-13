The "Wrong Shoe" Theory Strikes Again: Flip-Flops Finish Sofia Richie Grainge's Fall Outfit

She made summer's favorite shoe feel distinctly autumnal.

Meguire Hennes&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Sofia Richie Grange wore the &quot;wrong shoe&quot; theory with trousers, a fur jacket, and flip-flops for date night
(Image credit: Backgrid)

Hours after Marie Claire's senior shopping editor Cortne Bonilla-Oliva endorsed the "wrong shoe" theory for The A-List Edit newsletter, Sofia Richie Grainge's date-night outfit followed the tutorial to a T.

Did Grainge subscribe to the biweekly celebrity style column before her October 11 outing? We may never know, but one thing's for certain: The way she paired flip-flops with perfect-for-fall trousers is worth noting.

Before grabbing dinner with her husband, Elliot Grainge, her sister, Nicole Richie, and Hillary Duff in Beverly Hills (incredible guest list, IMO) the SRG founder looked casually cool in a fusion of cold- and warm-weather finds.

Latest Videos FromMarie Claire

First, she paired a collarless fur jacket with black wide-leg pants. Because it was 80-degree in LA that day, Grainge got away with wearing black leather flip-flops, an unseasonal it shoe that shows no signs of slowing. To finish the summer-to-fall ensemble, she chose a beige top-handle tote that complemented her cropped shearling coat.

Sofia Richie Grange wore the &quot;wrong shoe&quot; theory with trousers, a fur jacket, and flip-flops for date night

Sofia Richie Grainge wore the "wrong shoe" theory with a plush cropped jacket.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

This outfit proved stylist Allison Bornstein's three-year-old "wrong shoe theory" is just as relevant (and wearable) today. According to Bonilla-Oliva, it's "less about wearing something objectively 'wrong' and more about disrupting an outfit's predictability."

For instance, kitten heels or ballet flats might've been more obvious options, but by selecting sandals, she gave an otherwise straightforward outfit an engaging twist.

Grainge is no stranger to the "wrong shoe" theory, either. In fact, she frequently pairs pleated pants with flip-flops from The Row. That said, since 80-degree days are still the norm, take it from Grainge: It's the perfect time to slip open-toe sandals beneath your autumnal trousers.

Flip-flop-friendly forecasts won't stick around for long. So, shop sandals and pants à la Grainge, while you can.

Shop Flip-Flops and Trousers Inspired by Sofia Richie Grainge

CATEGORIES
Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.