The Loafer Trend Gigi Hadid Loves Is Basically a Slipper in Disguise

The model served a masterclass in styling sweatpants outside the house.

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Gigi Hadid wore gray Guest In Residence sweatpants with a leather Miu Miu blazer and the soft loafers trend in suede
(Image credit: Backgrid)

Holiday parties aside, I'm living in sweatpants and slippers from now until Valentine's Day. For days when shearling-lined slides won't do, though, Gigi Hadid showcased a happy medium shoe trend that feels (but doesn't look) as relaxed as slippers. On October 28, soft loafers gave Hadid's Guest In Residence "groutfit" a refined finish.

For a trip to her knitwear brand's New York City store, Hadid layered in a white T-shirt, a cropped gray cardigan, and Miu Miu's $8,200 Waxed Suede Leather Jacket. Wednesday afternoon marked the intentionally faded, chestnut brown blazer's second sighting on Hadid's shoulders. The founder's gray Guest In Residence Everywear Pants, however, have become her most beloved cashmere bottoms since their launch in 2022.

Gigi Hadid wore gray Guest In Residence sweatpants with a leather Miu Miu blazer and the soft loafers trend in suede

Gigi Hadid was spotted post-Guest In Residence shopping spree, wearing sweatpants and soft loafers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The color coordination didn't stop with her sweatsuit—she matched her shoes to her jacket, too. The model debuted her newest slipper-style loafers from Miu Miu, her favorite fashion house for casually cool It shoes. She's especially loyal to the Italian label's Ruches line of loafers, which features elasticized heels, penny-type toe boxes, and Miu Miu's logo embossed in metallic gold. While these seem to be her first suede Ruches shoes, she owns the leather option in black, burgundy, and espresso brown.

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For her finishing touches, Hadid accessorized with a beaded necklace, diamond drop earrings, a Guest In Residence shopping bag, and Miu Miu's pocket Top-Handle Tote. Similar to her signature soft loafers, Hadid can't stop styling the multi-pocket purse with autumnal looks. At recent Paris Fashion Week, the chestnut brown bag helped make her mesh flats fall-appropriate.

Hadid isn't the only New Yorker with a soft spot for, well, soft loafers that are more akin to a slipper than the more traditional structured styles. Zoë Kravitz and Jennifer Lawrence rarely run errands without slip-on shoes from The Row. Don't let the designer footwear fool you, though: This loafer trend isn't as high-priced as it sounds. Need proof? Shop the similar, Hadid-supported shoes—and sweatpants—below.

Shop Sweatpants and Soft Loafers Inspired by Gigi Hadid

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.