The Loafer Trend Gigi Hadid Loves Is Basically a Slipper in Disguise

For a trip to her knitwear brand's New York City store, Hadid layered in a white T-shirt, a cropped gray cardigan, and Miu Miu's $8,200 Waxed Suede Leather Jacket. Wednesday afternoon marked the intentionally faded, chestnut brown blazer's second sighting on Hadid's shoulders. The founder's gray Guest In Residence Everywear Pants, however, have become her most beloved cashmere bottoms since their launch in 2022.
Miu Miu
Waxed Suede Leather Jacket
Guest in Residence
Everywear Cashmere Knit Relaxed Pants
The color coordination didn't stop with her sweatsuit—she matched her shoes to her jacket, too. The model debuted her newest slipper-style loafers from Miu Miu, her favorite fashion house for casually cool It shoes. She's especially loyal to the Italian label's Ruches line of loafers, which features elasticized heels, penny-type toe boxes, and Miu Miu's logo embossed in metallic gold. While these seem to be her first suede Ruches shoes, she owns the leather option in black, burgundy, and espresso brown.
For her finishing touches, Hadid accessorized with a beaded necklace, diamond drop earrings, a Guest In Residence shopping bag, and Miu Miu's pocket Top-Handle Tote. Similar to her signature soft loafers, Hadid can't stop styling the multi-pocket purse with autumnal looks. At recent Paris Fashion Week, the chestnut brown bag helped make her mesh flats fall-appropriate.
Miu Miu
Pocket Nappa Leather Top-Handle Bag
Hadid isn't the only New Yorker with a soft spot for, well, soft loafers that are more akin to a slipper than the more traditional structured styles. Zoë Kravitz and Jennifer Lawrence rarely run errands without slip-on shoes from The Row. Don't let the designer footwear fool you, though: This loafer trend isn't as high-priced as it sounds. Need proof? Shop the similar, Hadid-supported shoes—and sweatpants—below.
Shop Sweatpants and Soft Loafers Inspired by Gigi Hadid
Madewell
The Jamie Penny Loafer
Free People
Carry on Loafers
MANGO
Suede Mask Loafer
Rag & Bone
Lexi Suede Loafer
Vuori
Sedona Midrise Wideleg Sweatpant
Gap
Cashsoft Loose Sweater Pants
Leset
Nando Lounge Pant
perfectwhitetee
Leni French Terry Sweatpants
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.