Between the new Airbnb.org Gala, the 2026 WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards, and the Time100 Next Gala, the celebrity red carpet circuit was buzzing this week. But beyond the lights, camera, action of it all, A-listers saved their best October outfits for last—and for seasonal, street style step-and-repeats.
One thing the red carpet didn't get? Cool-girl looks from not one, but two Hadid sisters. Early in the week, Bella stayed true to her signature stovepipe jeans trend in (still available) Frame denim. She paired the '90s throwback with a fresh-from-the-box top-handle tote and leather jacket, both by Balmain.
Not long after Bella took her decadent leather duo for a spin, Gigi welcomed soft, slipper-style shoes to her ever-expanding collection of Miu Miu loafers. In New York City, the Guest In Residence founder stopped by her flagship store in her knitwear brand's best-selling Everywear Pants, Miu Miu's $8,200 Waxed Leather Jacket, and the Ruches Suede Loafers. The next day, Gigi celebrated the opening of her label's new Madison Avenue location in her go-to Kookai tank (the same halter top she wore backstage at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show) and a plaid pencil skirt from Guest In Residence.
Now, the Hadids weren't the only stars serving enviable late fall looks this week. Katie Holmes, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lawrence followed the Hadids' lead in layered seasonal style, too. For the best celebrity fashion moments from the final week of October (and ways to recreate them in November and beyond), keep scrolling.
Fast forward to the opening party of NYC's second Guest In Residence store, and Gigi traded the layers for her favorite (sold-out) Kookai tank top, a plaid, wrap-style skirt that she designed, and a chocolate leather biker jacket. To finish the fall look, the model carried a bucket bag with bright pink flowers and slipped on two-tone, cowboy-coded boots.
Marie Claire Newsletter
The ultimate daily digest for women of power, purpose, and style.
Belle & Bloom
Just Friends Leather Jacket
Guest in Residence
Wool Cashmere Tartan Wrap Skirt
Tecovas
The Abby
Kendra Scott
0.22 Ct Marisa 14k Yellow Gold Stud Earrings in White Diamond
One year after Jennifer Lawrence walked the red carpet in Conner Ives's celebrity-beloved Demi Couture Robe, her off-duty winter outfit tested a different take on the duster trend. The actor chose Colleen Allen's velvety chartreuse, sidewalk-sweeping style, which matched her Miu Miu cardigan. Channeling the housecoat's retro charm, Lawrence swapped sneakers for the indoor-outdoor slipper trend in black suede. Her finishing touch? A month-old basket bag from Tory Burch's Spring 2027 collection.
Banana Republic
Wool-Cashmere Top Coat
La Ligne
Colby Pant
adidas
Handball Spezial Loafer Shoes
Rihanna
This week, Rihanna added the most autumnal color combination to her early-winter wardrobe. Looking fresh from a pumpkin patch, the pop star zoomed from CVS to Giorgio Baldi in a cool-toned brown sweater from Phoebe Philo and olive green bottoms.
Take it from Sienna Miller: The London girl look isn't always prim and proper. While walking around London with her daughter, Marlowe, Miller made her baggy denim overalls less Americana-coded with high-vamp Phoebe Philo flats (the same sold-out slippers she wore on the red carpet this summer) and Bottega Veneta's $9,100 Small Cabat Bag. While her Polo Ralph Lauren bibs aren't available to shop anymore, Gap slashed 50 percent off a similar pair.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.