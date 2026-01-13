Jennifer Lawrence Reworks the NYC It Girl Uniform As a Bike-Riding Outfit
Just add a helmet.
In 2025, stars like Demi Moore, Irina Shayk, and Emily Ratajkowski turned their dog walks around New York City into full-fledged fashion moments. This year, it seems celebrities are shifting their sartorial attention towards their biking outfits.
On January 13, Jennifer Lawrence pedaled around town in what is becoming her favorite bike-riding coat, courtesy of Jacquemus. Mere days after gracing the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet (in her most naked dress since 2017), the actor returned to NYC, and was spotted on a bike in Jacquemus's leopard-print faux-fur Le Fernando Jacket, which she zipped to the top of its stand collar. Blink and you'll miss her matching leopard bag beneath its fuzzy exterior.
It looked effortlessly cool alongside light wash jeans and black leather ankle boots. (This combination has been the de facto NYC It girl uniform for a while now, and it's easy to see why.) J.Law's closet is filled with bike-friendly sneakers—see the Adidas Taekwondos or Nike Air Mary Janes—but her footwear didn't seem to slow her down.
This is becoming her go-to biking ensemble. Just last week, the Die, My Love was spotted pedaling around town in the same $1,100 Jacquemus jacket, styled with The Row's black Tori T-Shirt and straight-leg jeans in a slightly darker wash. She paired them with neon-turquoise ostrich Khaite ballet flats, which she wore with socks. Finally, Toteme's $1,650 Medium Suede Day Tote dangled off her bike's handle.
At this point, Lawrence has a few outfit formulas on lock, all of which exude New York It-girl energy with ease, no matter how she's moving around town.
Shop Biking Style Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.