Jennifer Lawrence Reworks the NYC It Girl Uniform As a Bike-Riding Outfit

In 2025, stars like Demi Moore, Irina Shayk, and Emily Ratajkowski turned their dog walks around New York City into full-fledged fashion moments. This year, it seems celebrities are shifting their sartorial attention towards their biking outfits.

On January 13, Jennifer Lawrence pedaled around town in what is becoming her favorite bike-riding coat, courtesy of Jacquemus. Mere days after gracing the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet (in her most naked dress since 2017), the actor returned to NYC, and was spotted on a bike in Jacquemus's leopard-print faux-fur Le Fernando Jacket, which she zipped to the top of its stand collar. Blink and you'll miss her matching leopard bag beneath its fuzzy exterior.

Jennifer Lawrence was impossible to miss in her favorite Jacquemus jacket on Jan. 13. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It looked effortlessly cool alongside light wash jeans and black leather ankle boots. (This combination has been the de facto NYC It girl uniform for a while now, and it's easy to see why.) J.Law's closet is filled with bike-friendly sneakers—see the Adidas Taekwondos or Nike Air Mary Janes—but her footwear didn't seem to slow her down.

This is becoming her go-to biking ensemble. Just last week, the Die, My Love was spotted pedaling around town in the same $1,100 Jacquemus jacket, styled with The Row's black Tori T-Shirt and straight-leg jeans in a slightly darker wash. She paired them with neon-turquoise ostrich Khaite ballet flats, which she wore with socks. Finally, Toteme's $1,650 Medium Suede Day Tote dangled off her bike's handle.

A few days prior, J.Law took the Jacquemus coat for a spin. (Image credit: Backgrid)

At this point, Lawrence has a few outfit formulas on lock, all of which exude New York It-girl energy with ease, no matter how she's moving around town.

Shop Biking Style Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

