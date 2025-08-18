As the new season approaches, I’ve been spending more and more time thinking about fall fashion trends—and which I should invest in. Do I buy a new pair of jeans to wear to the office? Or, do I choose a new jacket to layer over my transitional weather go-tos? Right now, the latter feels more exciting. So, I found the cutest fall 2025 jacket trends that I can snag, all for less than $500.

This season, it’s all about versatile finds and elevated design details. Suede jackets (especially the ones at Zara) have effectively replaced leather options as the go-to style of he season. Barn jackets, like the ones from J.Crew, are popular amongst London and New York It-girls for their easy-to-style capabilities. They're back for 2025 in a mix of classic and revamped fall-ready colorways. And if you loved summer’s boho trend, consider an embroidered jacket that gives the same energy as the weather cools—the trend is still going strong for fall, after all.

Ahead, find enough street style inspo to suit your fancy, plus a few editor-selected trendy jackets that you can rely on for the next four months. And while you're sprucing up your fall wardrobe, stock up on the most in-demand shoes, bags, and more.

Suede Jackets

Suede jackets are the It-pick for the season. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Suede is the luxe-feeling fabric that fashion insiders are rallying behind this season. Often found in rich shades of brown, it offers a way to expertly transition your summer dresses (and other essentials) into fall. Then, layer it over a knit once the fall weather actually kicks in.

Windbreakers

Windbreakers offer (chic) protection against wet weather. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I don't believe that essential items need to be boring. Instead, why not invest in elevated versions of the pieces we need to wear? That's why I'm so obsessed with fall's windbreaker trend. The once-sidelined style is back for autumn in chic colors and outfitted with on-trend details, so there's never been a better time to buy.

Funnel-Neck Jackets

High-collared styles demand the drama. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Funnel-necked styles offer a mix of form and function. Firm, high collars protect against bitter winds and rain. At the same time, they give even the simplest outfit a feeling of dramatic flair. For more style points, Olsen-tuck your hair into the back of your collar.

Track Jackets

Track jackets effortlessly complete your sporty ensemble. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you loved summer's obsession with track pants and sporty shorts, you're going to love the track jacket trend. Even the least athletic shoppers amongst us know that the style is working right now.

Bomber Jackets

Bomber-style jackets and coats add retro flair to any look. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I've been a bomber jacket superfan for a few years now. Part retro, part cool-girl, this season's bomber offerings are made in a mix of preppy cotton fabrics (like the ones in Aritzia's newest fall drop) and smooth, subtly oversized leather.

Quilted Jackets

Quilted jackets capture fall's cozy nature. (Image credit: Getty Images)

We can't spend the chilly weather months bundled under a blanket. On the days when that's impossible, consider a quilted jacket. They add a subtle whimsical touch to even the most formal fall outfits.

Barn Jackets

Barn Jackets are a forever find. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Barn Jackets are one of the must-have jackets not just for this season, but for every season. The silhouette is timeless, but not boring, especially when they come in easy-to-style prints and colors and with elevated suede details.