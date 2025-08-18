Every Must-Have Fall Jacket Trend Can Be Yours For Less Than $500

Bundle up.

woman wearing a blue striped track jacket in New York
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News

As the new season approaches, I’ve been spending more and more time thinking about fall fashion trends—and which I should invest in. Do I buy a new pair of jeans to wear to the office? Or, do I choose a new jacket to layer over my transitional weather go-tos? Right now, the latter feels more exciting. So, I found the cutest fall 2025 jacket trends that I can snag, all for less than $500.

This season, it’s all about versatile finds and elevated design details. Suede jackets (especially the ones at Zara) have effectively replaced leather options as the go-to style of he season. Barn jackets, like the ones from J.Crew, are popular amongst London and New York It-girls for their easy-to-style capabilities. They're back for 2025 in a mix of classic and revamped fall-ready colorways. And if you loved summer’s boho trend, consider an embroidered jacket that gives the same energy as the weather cools—the trend is still going strong for fall, after all.

Ahead, find enough street style inspo to suit your fancy, plus a few editor-selected trendy jackets that you can rely on for the next four months. And while you're sprucing up your fall wardrobe, stock up on the most in-demand shoes, bags, and more.

Suede Jackets

Woman wearing a suede jacket over a denim jumpsuit in Copenahgen

Suede jackets are the It-pick for the season.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Suede is the luxe-feeling fabric that fashion insiders are rallying behind this season. Often found in rich shades of brown, it offers a way to expertly transition your summer dresses (and other essentials) into fall. Then, layer it over a knit once the fall weather actually kicks in.

Windbreakers

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 11: Lee Si Young wears gold earrings, white Miu Miu shirt, black strapless knit Miu Miu top, light gray black oversized Miu Miu jacket, white high waisted Miu Miu over the knee skirt, shiny dark brown Miu Miu Matelassé leather bag, bag charm, dark gray socks, outside Miu Miu, white Miu MIu sneaker shoes, during the Paris Fashion week Women's Fall/Winter 2025-2026 on March 11, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Windbreakers offer (chic) protection against wet weather.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I don't believe that essential items need to be boring. Instead, why not invest in elevated versions of the pieces we need to wear? That's why I'm so obsessed with fall's windbreaker trend. The once-sidelined style is back for autumn in chic colors and outfitted with on-trend details, so there's never been a better time to buy.

Funnel-Neck Jackets

woman wearing a red coat in new york

High-collared styles demand the drama.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Funnel-necked styles offer a mix of form and function. Firm, high collars protect against bitter winds and rain. At the same time, they give even the simplest outfit a feeling of dramatic flair. For more style points, Olsen-tuck your hair into the back of your collar.

Track Jackets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: A guest wears black sunglasses, black high track suit jacket, light blue buttoned up long sleeve shirt, black midi skirt, white socks, shiny red pointed toe ballerina heels, outside Tibi, during the New York Fashion week Spring/Summer 2025 on September 07, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Track jackets effortlessly complete your sporty ensemble.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you loved summer's obsession with track pants and sporty shorts, you're going to love the track jacket trend. Even the least athletic shoppers amongst us know that the style is working right now.

Bomber Jackets

Woma wearing a black bomber jacket in Copenahgen

Bomber-style jackets and coats add retro flair to any look.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

I've been a bomber jacket superfan for a few years now. Part retro, part cool-girl, this season's bomber offerings are made in a mix of preppy cotton fabrics (like the ones in Aritzia's newest fall drop) and smooth, subtly oversized leather.

Quilted Jackets

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - AUGUST 07: A guest wears long black wavy hair with a center part, brown-toned eye makeup with black eyeliner and mascara, and matte brown lipstick, a delicate short silver-toned necklace with a small round pendant, an oversized white quilted jacket with a round neckline, tonal snap front, curved quilting, and two large front patch pockets, loose white shorts in a lightweight woven fabric, a small red beaded tophandle bag carried in one hand, white lace ankle socks with a thin red edge, and black pointedtoe slingback heels with mid heels and a decorative embellishment on the vamp, walking, outside Marimekko, during Copenhagen Fashion Week, on August 07, 2025 in Copenhagen, Denmark (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Quilted jackets capture fall's cozy nature.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We can't spend the chilly weather months bundled under a blanket. On the days when that's impossible, consider a quilted jacket. They add a subtle whimsical touch to even the most formal fall outfits.

Barn Jackets

Woman in a tan jacket in New York

Barn Jackets are a forever find.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Barn Jackets are one of the must-have jackets not just for this season, but for every season. The silhouette is timeless, but not boring, especially when they come in easy-to-style prints and colors and with elevated suede details.

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.