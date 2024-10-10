22 On-Sale Leopard-Print Finds to Master Fall's Biggest Trend

Dresses, tops, pants, and accessories that will make you look like a fashion girl for under $250.

A guest (L) wears Miu Miu brown sunglasses, gold pendant chain necklace, brown animal print / leopard print sheer long sleeve top, black cargo long pants with pockets and Bottega Veneta black woven leather pouch / clutch bag; Next to her a guest (R) seen wearing Celine brown oval Triomphe sunglasses, Dior vintage gold earrings, diamond pendant necklace, black cotton off-shoulder top, brown animal print / leopard print flared pleated long skirt and Bottega Veneta black woven leather mini Jodie bag, outside the Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet Spring 2025 presentation, during the New York Fashion Week, on September 07, 2024 in New York City.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Brooke Knappenberger
By
published
in News

Something fierce is running wild amongst the street-style set: leopard print. When designers like Zimmerman and Isabel Marant sent models down the Fall 2024 runways in animal print in February, I bet on the print to become a major fall trend—and I was right. There's no need to wear the latest runway collections to participate in this fall trend, though. In fact, there is a surprising number of cheetah and leopard-print finds hiding in the sale sections of many of my favorite brands.

Even brands like J.Crew, which I turn to for my favorite wear-everywhere basics, are making a (very chic) array of patterned pieces this season. Brands like Mango and Topshop also got into the look recently with a button-down and a pair of work-ready linen-blend trousers. It's safe to say you can find just about any style or silhouette in a leopard version right now, so I don't see the trend dying down any time soon.

Whether you're looking for a new piece to add to your fall work outfit rotation or a new party dress for the upcoming holiday season, this list covers your basis. I even threw in a few leopard-print accessories if you want to dip your toes into the trend first.

J.Crew Sheer Leopard-Print Shirt in Crinkle Chiffon
J.Crew Sheer Leopard-Print Shirt in Crinkle Chiffon (Was $148)

This sheer blouse hits two trends at once. It's still perfectly acceptable to wear to work, though, so don't fret—there's a built-in cami underneath for just the right amount of coverage.

Lucy Paris Cheetah Five Pocket Pants

Lucy Paris Cheetah Five Pocket Pants (Were $99)

These pants aren't nearly as intimidating to wear as you may think. You could wear something as easy as effortless as a sweater and ankle boots and look very on-trend.

J.Crew Gwyneth Layered Slip Skirt in Leopard Crinkle Chiffon

J.Crew Gwyneth Layered Slip Skirt in Leopard Crinkle Chiffon (Was $128)

A shorter slip lining underneath gives this midi skirt a sexy touch. It is ideal for wearing on your next date night.

Apparis Elis Faux Fur Leopard Print Jacket

Apparis Elis Faux Fur Leopard Print Jacket (Was $275)

What's the leopard print trend without a fun coat? This jacket will make you feel like the ultimate mob wife, and it's practical (and cute!) standup collar will keep you warm.

AQUA Women's Bari Buckled Calf Hair Pumps (Were $108)

AQUA Women's Bari Buckled Calf Hair Pumps (Were $108)

A pair of shoes is a great way to test out a trend without fully committing to it. Case in point: these pretty little mules.

Alice + Olivia Mardell Leopard Print Side Ruched Midi Dress (Was $395)

Alice + Olivia Mardell Leopard Print Side Ruched Midi Dress (Was $395)

With its classic shape, this dress could be worn in about a million different ways. Wear it with a blazer and slingback heels for the office, or pull it over a sweater and add some boots for something more casual. The possibilities are nearly endless.

J.Crew Tissue Crepe Turtleneck in Leopard Print

J.Crew Tissue Crepe Turtleneck in Leopard Print (Was $50)

All your cute layering outfits should start with a thin turtleneck like this one. It's just the right weight to be worn underneath a sweater, and it will add a nice pop of interest to your look with zero effort involved.

Mango Printed Cotton Shirt (Was $50)

Mango Printed Cotton Shirt (Was $50)

You can never have too many button-down shirts in your closet. Wear this one unbuttoned with a tank underneath, or tuck it into a pair of black trousers.

AQUA Leopard Print Mock Neck Tank Top
AQUA Leopard Print Mock Neck Tank Top (Was $38)

One thing about me is that I love high-neck tank tops like this one. They're the ultimate layering piece underneath a fall jacket and look so elegant with an updo and chunky hoop earrings.

Farm Rio Animal Print Long Sleeve Dress (Was $230)

Farm Rio Animal Print Long Sleeve Dress (Was $230)

This Farm Rio dress screams "fun" in the best way possible. The puff sleeves give it an '80s feel that's impossible not to love.

J.Crew Leopard-Print Calf Hair Headband
J.Crew Leopard-Print Calf Hair Headband (Was $50)

Experiment by accessorizing with this cute headband. I bet it's how Blair Waldorf would wear leopard print, and who doesn't want to snag her style?

AQUA Leopard Pleated Tier Dress

AQUA Leopard Pleated Tier Dress (Was $118)

Pair this dress with black heels, and you could easily wear it as your fall wedding guest option.

Bloomingdale's Cashmere-Lined Calf Hair Gloves

Bloomingdale's Cashmere-Lined Calf Hair Gloves (Were $115)

These gloves will not only keep your hands cozy and warm, but also serve as the finishing touch to your fall outfits.

AQUA Half Zip Leopard Sweater
AQUA Half Zip Leopard Sweater (Was $98)

Cozy and cute, this sweater would be an on-trend addition to your knitwear collection. Bloomingdale's styled it with a leather mini skirt and knee-high boots, and I plan on recreating the outfit immediately.

Sanctuary Animal Print Mesh Top

Sanctuary Animal Print Mesh Top (Was $59)

For fall, I'd pair this mesh under a maxi-length slip dress for date night or tuck it into jeans for dinner with my friends.

AQUA Leopard Print Mesh Midi Dress (Was $88)

AQUA Leopard Print Mesh Midi Dress (Was $88)

When worn with knee-high boots and a studded belt, this dress is practically begging to bea part of your next going-out outfit.

Kenneth Cole Women's Meryl Boots (Were $199)

Kenneth Cole Women's Meryl Boots (Were $199)

Imagine how cute these boots would look with a maxi skirt or jeans. The mid-calf length gives them versatility and a cool, slouchy look, too.

Abercrombie Satin Scoopneck Cami (Was $40)

Abercrombie Satin Scoopneck Cami (Was $40)

This tank may seem simple, but its satiny sheen finish elevates it. Even better, you can adjust the straps for your best fit.

Mango Leopard Print Blouse (Was $50)

Mango Leopard Print Blouse (Was $50)

This blouse has a slinky feel and buttons along the back for a professional twist. You could pair it with wide-legged trousers and still feel like a fashion girl.

AQUA Animal Print Bodycon Dress (Was $68)

AQUA Animal Print Bodycon Dress (Was $68)

A dress like this can be the base for many different outfits. It's neutral enough to go with all of your jacket and coats, like a leather blazer or a casual jean jacket.

Topshop Animal Print Pleat Front Linen Blend Pants (Were $85)

Topshop Animal Print Pleat Front Linen Blend Pants (Were $85)

Pleats are such a subtle detail, but they make these pants a great in-office option. If the print is too loud, you can pare them down with a simple T-shirt and loafers.

Dhruv Kapoor Leopard Mini Dress (Was $178)

Dhruv Kapoor Leopard Mini Dress (Was $178)

Do you have a birthday or special occasion coming up? Go with this flirty little number that demands attention.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

Latest