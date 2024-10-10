22 On-Sale Leopard-Print Finds to Master Fall's Biggest Trend

Something fierce is running wild amongst the street-style set: leopard print. When designers like Zimmerman and Isabel Marant sent models down the Fall 2024 runways in animal print in February, I bet on the print to become a major fall trend—and I was right. There's no need to wear the latest runway collections to participate in this fall trend, though. In fact, there is a surprising number of cheetah and leopard-print finds hiding in the sale sections of many of my favorite brands.

Even brands like J.Crew, which I turn to for my favorite wear-everywhere basics, are making a (very chic) array of patterned pieces this season. Brands like Mango and Topshop also got into the look recently with a button-down and a pair of work-ready linen-blend trousers. It's safe to say you can find just about any style or silhouette in a leopard version right now, so I don't see the trend dying down any time soon.

Whether you're looking for a new piece to add to your fall work outfit rotation or a new party dress for the upcoming holiday season, this list covers your basis. I even threw in a few leopard-print accessories if you want to dip your toes into the trend first.

J.Crew Sheer Leopard-Print Shirt in Crinkle Chiffon (Was $148) $87 at J.Crew This sheer blouse hits two trends at once. It's still perfectly acceptable to wear to work, though, so don't fret—there's a built-in cami underneath for just the right amount of coverage.

Lucy Paris Cheetah Five Pocket Pants (Were $99) $74 at Bloomingdale's These pants aren't nearly as intimidating to wear as you may think. You could wear something as easy as effortless as a sweater and ankle boots and look very on-trend.

J.Crew Gwyneth Layered Slip Skirt in Leopard Crinkle Chiffon (Was $128) $90 at J.Crew A shorter slip lining underneath gives this midi skirt a sexy touch. It is ideal for wearing on your next date night.

Apparis Elis Faux Fur Leopard Print Jacket (Was $275) $206 at Bloomingdale's What's the leopard print trend without a fun coat? This jacket will make you feel like the ultimate mob wife, and it's practical (and cute!) standup collar will keep you warm.

AQUA Women's Bari Buckled Calf Hair Pumps (Were $108) $81 at Bloomingdale's A pair of shoes is a great way to test out a trend without fully committing to it. Case in point: these pretty little mules.

Alice + Olivia Mardell Leopard Print Side Ruched Midi Dress (Was $395) $228 at Nordstrom With its classic shape, this dress could be worn in about a million different ways. Wear it with a blazer and slingback heels for the office, or pull it over a sweater and add some boots for something more casual. The possibilities are nearly endless.

J.Crew Tissue Crepe Turtleneck in Leopard Print (Was $50) $30 at J.Crew All your cute layering outfits should start with a thin turtleneck like this one. It's just the right weight to be worn underneath a sweater, and it will add a nice pop of interest to your look with zero effort involved.

Mango Printed Cotton Shirt (Was $50) $36 at Mango You can never have too many button-down shirts in your closet. Wear this one unbuttoned with a tank underneath, or tuck it into a pair of black trousers.

AQUA Leopard Print Mock Neck Tank Top (Was $38) $29 at Bloomingdale's One thing about me is that I love high-neck tank tops like this one. They're the ultimate layering piece underneath a fall jacket and look so elegant with an updo and chunky hoop earrings.

Farm Rio Animal Print Long Sleeve Dress (Was $230) $173 at Nordstrom This Farm Rio dress screams "fun" in the best way possible. The puff sleeves give it an '80s feel that's impossible not to love.

J.Crew Leopard-Print Calf Hair Headband (Was $50) $30 at J.Crew Experiment by accessorizing with this cute headband. I bet it's how Blair Waldorf would wear leopard print, and who doesn't want to snag her style?

AQUA Leopard Pleated Tier Dress (Was $118) $89 at Bloomingdale's Pair this dress with black heels, and you could easily wear it as your fall wedding guest option.

Bloomingdale's Cashmere-Lined Calf Hair Gloves (Were $115) $86 at Bloomingdale's These gloves will not only keep your hands cozy and warm, but also serve as the finishing touch to your fall outfits.

AQUA Half Zip Leopard Sweater (Was $98) $74 at Bloomingdale's Cozy and cute, this sweater would be an on-trend addition to your knitwear collection. Bloomingdale's styled it with a leather mini skirt and knee-high boots, and I plan on recreating the outfit immediately.

Sanctuary Animal Print Mesh Top (Was $59) $44 at Bloomingdale's For fall, I'd pair this mesh under a maxi-length slip dress for date night or tuck it into jeans for dinner with my friends.

AQUA Leopard Print Mesh Midi Dress (Was $88) $66 at Bloomingdale's When worn with knee-high boots and a studded belt, this dress is practically begging to bea part of your next going-out outfit.

Kenneth Cole Women's Meryl Boots (Were $199) $149 at Bloomingdale's Imagine how cute these boots would look with a maxi skirt or jeans. The mid-calf length gives them versatility and a cool, slouchy look, too.

Abercrombie Satin Scoopneck Cami (Was $40) $24 at Abercrombie This tank may seem simple, but its satiny sheen finish elevates it. Even better, you can adjust the straps for your best fit.

Mango Leopard Print Blouse (Was $50) $30 at Mango This blouse has a slinky feel and buttons along the back for a professional twist. You could pair it with wide-legged trousers and still feel like a fashion girl.

AQUA Animal Print Bodycon Dress (Was $68) $51 at Bloomingdale's A dress like this can be the base for many different outfits. It's neutral enough to go with all of your jacket and coats, like a leather blazer or a casual jean jacket.

Topshop Animal Print Pleat Front Linen Blend Pants (Were $85) $45 at Nordstrom Pleats are such a subtle detail, but they make these pants a great in-office option. If the print is too loud, you can pare them down with a simple T-shirt and loafers.

Dhruv Kapoor Leopard Mini Dress (Was $178) $100 at Anthropologie Do you have a birthday or special occasion coming up? Go with this flirty little number that demands attention.