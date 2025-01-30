Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style's Most Popular Plus-Ones Are Vintage Designer Bags

Guests went digging in their archives—and on Poshmark—for the season's biggest accessory trend.

a collage of three women carrying vintage bags by Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Hermes while walking around Copenhagen Fashion Week
(Image credit: The Style Stalker; Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Halie LeSavage
By
published
in News

On an overcast day of Copenhagen Fashion Week's Fall 2025 season, I walked out of my first show and was immediately blinded by a sunny yellow designer bag. I'd locked eyes with brand development consultant Jessica Hoy's vintage Prada, an oversize, top-handle nylon style hanging in the crook of her arm with a beaded BonBonWhims strap and CareBears charm attached to the handle.

I couldn't leave for my next show without introducing myself and asking where she'd picked it up. Aside from her bag charms—a movement carried over from 2024—it's unlike anything happening in runway trends right now. And for Hoy, it was a deeply personal purchase. "I'm obsessed with the nylon Prada bags from era [around] 2004 to 2008, because that's when I lived in New York and I was obsessed with all of those collections and couldn't afford it," she told me. A Poshmark treasure hunt led her to the one she has now.

This was a Copenhagen street style moment with a backstory, and it wasn't the only one. As I bounced from the moody minimalism at Birrot to the sporty-spice exuberance of Baum und Pferdgarten, I started counting more vintage designer bags retrofitted with playful charms and knickknacks. Archival styles vastly outnumbered anything new—whether from a local brand or a conglomerate-backed luxury house—and they appeared with a frequency only Scandi essentials like Pico's hair clips and scrunchies could rival. There were Balenciaga City Bags and Le Cagoles in shades of navy blue and lemon yellow; denim Chanel flap bags a Simple Life-era Paris Hilton would carry; and Louis Vuitton Speedy bags in every shape, size, and rare collaboration. (Stephen Sprouse graffiti bags and colorful Murakamis were the most prevalent.) An editor I sat next to at one show carried a sequined Prada bag circa 2005; another displayed a Celine by way of Phoebe Philo.

a woman at Copenhagen Fashion Week carrying a Balenciaga city bag

At Copenhagen Fashion Week, early-aughts bags like Balenciaga's Le Cagole and City styles were as popular as present-day styles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

two women outside shows at copenhagen fashion week, one wearing a vintage Dior galliano bag

Guests styled Galliano-era Dior bags with archival coots and boots—or with head-to-toe looks from Scandi brands like Baum und Pferdgarten and ÓperaSport.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

Street style—and celebrity style—has lately regarded a rare vintage pull as the ultimate flex: a sign that you've got deep sourcing connections (and deeper pockets) to go with your grasp on fashion history. In Copenhagen, sourcing a bag at Poshmark, Rebag, or one of the city's many vintage shops also aligns with the runway programming.

Copenhagen prides itself on being the fashion world's first schedule with sustainability requirements for participating designers—a model that London Fashion Week just adopted, too. As guests think about their environmental impact, they're naturally going to champion bags already in circulation over the latest TikTok-famous trend. (Designers also incorporate pre-loved materials and pieces into their collections. Labels like Bonnetje craft most of their designs from upcycled fabrics; fan-favorite Caro Editions used deadstock Chanel tweed to coat its runway's fall boots.)

A flood of vintage designer bags has given Copenhagen's already lively street style an extra dose of personality. Seeing guests carrying a Galliano-era Dior bag with their Elle Woods pink leather jacket, or toting a Tom Ford Gucci with their 2025 fisherman sweater, gave me more of a window into who they are than copy and pasting an It-bag from Instagram ever could. Because these styles come from decades ago, they have to be tracked down—and oftentimes, like Hoy's Prada bag, they connect the person carrying them to a piece of personal style history.

a woman at Copenhagen Fashion Week wearing a trench coat and a miniature Louis Vuitton speedy bag

One of the most popular designers for archival styles? Louis Vuitton, whose Speedy bags showed up in all sizes.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

women at Copenhagen Fashion Week carrying vintage it bags to the Fall 2025 shows

Also spotted: Rare collaborations like Louis Vuitton's 2001 team-up with Stephen Sprouse.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ashlyn Delaney, Marie Claire's own social media editor, carried a vintage Louis Vuitton Papillon 30 with her to the shows. She told me that while other accessories have come and gone in the zeitgeist, this one has never let her down.

The bag was also her ticket to bonding with other guests who carried Murakami Louis Vuitton styles (sourced before the re-issue and Zendaya campaign) around Copenhagen Fashion Week. "I absolutely love spotting all the archival Louis Vuitton silhouettes out there," Delaney says. "While new releases have their appeal, nothing compares to the classic designs. These pieces hold significant value and character." Guests aren't bonding over showing up to the same event in the same outfit; they're bonding over a connection with the same past collection.

women at Copenhagen Fashion Week carrying vintage it bags to the Fall 2025 shows

Some familiar bags got 2025 styling updates—like this denim Chanel flap paired to the resurgent Ugg platform boot.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

two women in Copenhagen Fashion Week street style carrying archival Louis Vuitton and Chanel bags

Marie Claire social media editor Ashlyn Delaney spotted two friends carrying extra-large vintage styles from Louis Vuitton and Chanel.

(Image credit: Courtesy Ashlyn Delaney)

As fashion month rolls on into New York, Milan, and Paris, there will undoubtedly be sightings of "everyone has it" accessories like last fall's Gucci Blondie or the ascendant Miu Miu Aventure bag. Wearing a designer's bag to their show is like wearing a team's sports jersey to their home game: It's a matter of pride.

Still, Copenhagen Fashion Week street style's emphasis on vintage says bags don't have to be reserved for a single show or location. You can make (and appreciate) new designs while keeping the old.

Shop Vintage Designer Bags Inspired by Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style

Pre-Owned Prada Bag Crossbody Shoulder Bag Black Silverhardware (good)
Pre-Owned Prada Bag Crossbody Shoulder Bag

Louis Vuitton Lv X Yk Keepall Bandouliere 45 Bag Monogram Dots M46377 870rj613
Louis Vuitton Lv X Yk Keepall Bandouliere 45 Bag

Pre-Owned Hermes Hermes Constance 3 Mini Shoulder Bag 061677ckp9 Vaux Swift Anemone Silver Hardware 18 (like New)
Pre-Owned Hermes Constance 3 Mini Shoulder Bag

Chanel Caviar Quilted Mini Urban Spirit Backpack Light Yellow
Chanel Caviar Quilted Mini Urban Spirit Backpack Light Yellow

Pre-Owned Louis Vuitton Monogram Speedy Bandouliere 30 M41112 Handbag 0172 Louis Vuitton (fair)
Pre-Owned Louis Vuitton Monogram Speedy Bandouliere

Louis Vuitton Monogram Multicolor Aurelia Gm White
Louis Vuitton Monogram Multicolor Aurelia Gm White

Fendi Fabric Jacquard Ff 1974 Medium Baguette Tobacco Moro Black
Fendi Fabric Jacquard Ff 1974 Medium Baguette Tobacco Moro Black

Prada Tessuto Nylon Mini Re-Edition 2000 Bag Cammeo
Prada Tessuto Nylon Mini Re-Edition 2000 Bag Cammeo

Brown Diorissimo Canvas Red, Yellow, and Green Leather Rasta Saddle Bag Silver Hardware, 2004
Dior Brown Diorissimo Canvas Red, Yellow, and Green Leather Rasta Saddle Bag Silver Hardware, 2004

Balenciaga City Leather Crossbody Bag
Balenciaga City Leather Crossbody Bag

Gucci GG Canvas Sukey Medium
Gucci GG Canvas Sukey Medium

Prada Nylon Sequin Embellished Polka Dot Re-Edition 2005 Shoulder Bag Black
Prada Nylon Sequin Embellished Polka Dot Re-Edition 2005 Shoulder Bag

Chanel Denim Quilted Mini Pearl Crush Rectangular Flap Blue
Chanel Denim Quilted Mini Pearl Crush Rectangular Flap Blue

Celine Twill Smooth Calfskin Houndstooth Mini Luggage Dune Black
Celine Twill Smooth Calfskin Houndstooth Mini Luggage Dune Black

Louis Vuitton Stephen Sprouse Graffiti Speedy
Louis Vuitton Stephen Sprouse Graffiti Speedy

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior Fashion & Beauty News Editor

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”

Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸