Zendaya Wears $8,890 Worth of Reimagined Archival Pieces in New Louis Vuitton x Murakami Campaign
The queen of archival strikes again.
In the early 2000s, famed fashion house Louis Vuitton announced a new collaboration with visual artist Takashi Murakami and inadvertently made fashion history. The fateful drop would become one of the brand's most iconic, with its designs sought-after for years to come.
Even today, these whimsical pieces are difficult to find on the second-hand market, due to unyielding demand from fashion collectors. It's this prolonged popularity that has reunited the two fashion names, once more, some 20 years later. According to a press release, this will entail a "re-edition collection" which "reimagines and updates" the original early-'00s creations. And who better to promote it than Hollywood's resident queen of archival, Zendaya?
After subtly teasing the announcement for weeks, carrying handbags from the unreleased collection, Zendaya starred in the renewed Louis Vuitton x Murakami campaign. The longtime Louis Vuitton ambassador wore separates from the massive 200-piece selection, including a $515 printed scarf tied around her neck as a halter top.
Her nostalgic accessories were washed in LV monograms and joyful Murakami flowers. She wore a $505 leather belt around her bare waste, Carrie Bradshaw-style, and carried a Capucines East-West Mini (which will sell for $6,850 at retail).
Her shoes, too, were pulled straight from the original line—a near-exact replica of a pair released more than 20 years ago. Dubbed the 6AM Mule, the studded sandal will set you back a cool $1,020.
The collection will hit stores Jan. 1 and will feature hundreds of Louis Vuitton classics reimagined with Murakami motifs—heritage styles, like the Keepall, OnTheGo, Speedy, Rolling Trunk, and many, many more.
This expansive drop is only the first half of an ongoing partnership highlighting modern-day remakes. The "second chapter" will be released in March of 2025 and will focus on Murakami's signature cherry blossom pattern.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
