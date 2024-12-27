Zendaya Wears $8,890 Worth of Reimagined Archival Pieces in New Louis Vuitton x Murakami Campaign

In the early 2000s, famed fashion house Louis Vuitton announced a new collaboration with visual artist Takashi Murakami and inadvertently made fashion history. The fateful drop would become one of the brand's most iconic, with its designs sought-after for years to come.

Even today, these whimsical pieces are difficult to find on the second-hand market, due to unyielding demand from fashion collectors. It's this prolonged popularity that has reunited the two fashion names, once more, some 20 years later. According to a press release, this will entail a "re-edition collection" which "reimagines and updates" the original early-'00s creations. And who better to promote it than Hollywood's resident queen of archival, Zendaya?

After subtly teasing the announcement for weeks, carrying handbags from the unreleased collection, Zendaya starred in the renewed Louis Vuitton x Murakami campaign. The longtime Louis Vuitton ambassador wore separates from the massive 200-piece selection, including a $515 printed scarf tied around her neck as a halter top.

Zendaya wears nostalgic pieces from the Louis Vuitton x Murakami "re-edition" collection. (Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

Her nostalgic accessories were washed in LV monograms and joyful Murakami flowers. She wore a $505 leather belt around her bare waste, Carrie Bradshaw-style, and carried a Capucines East-West Mini (which will sell for $6,850 at retail).

Her shoes, too, were pulled straight from the original line—a near-exact replica of a pair released more than 20 years ago. Dubbed the 6AM Mule, the studded sandal will set you back a cool $1,020.

The collection will hit stores Jan. 1 and will feature hundreds of Louis Vuitton classics reimagined with Murakami motifs—heritage styles, like the Keepall, OnTheGo, Speedy, Rolling Trunk, and many, many more.

She later posed with a monogram tote and a cropped button-down. (Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

This expansive drop is only the first half of an ongoing partnership highlighting modern-day remakes. The "second chapter" will be released in March of 2025 and will focus on Murakami's signature cherry blossom pattern.

