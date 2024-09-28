This Gucci Bag Starring in Fashion Week Street Style Isn't an Accident
Blondie bags clearly have more fun.
There are fashion week street style trends that vary from city to city, and there are fall bag trends that are consistent no matter where you're watching a runway. Outside the Spring 2025 shows this past month, the fashion set reached an unspoken consensus: one Gucci bag, the the '70s-chic Gucci Blondie bag, is the moment.
While there hasn't been a shortage of the classic Jackie 1961 silhouette in street style, and stars like Kendall Jenner's Gucci bags have leaned toward monograms and equestrian-inspired leathers, an even bigger contingent has opted for the Blondie's structured top-handle and embossed, inside-out monogram. In Milan, Solange carried an all-black mini Blondie with her oversize blazer and black naked dress; around her in the front row, guests like influencer Nara Smith and Bridgerton star Hannah Dodd toted Blondie bags in caramel and Ancora red leather.
Beyond the VIP section, fashion week guests have served their Blondies in suede and monogram prints, in sizes ranging from an iPhone-accommodating mini to an extra-extra oversize tote. (The latter is ideal for stashing an outfit change–those street style moments can't carry themselves.) Sometimes the handheld style's rich colors juxtaposed a utility barn jacket and countryside riding boots. Other times, it enhanced the polish of a tailored suit set or a leather trench coat. All around, it toed the line between trendy (because so many insiders were carrying it) and timeless (see: that historic double-G monogram, which has been honoring founder Guccio Gucci since the mid-1970s).
Some It bags only have a lifespan during fashion week, or only make sense with a single aesthetic. That's not the case with this silhouette. Already, NewJeans singer Hanni proved her Gucci bag is workweek material—styling hers with a loose black blazer, black trousers, and loafer heels. Back on the step-and-repeat, Hannah Dodd's relaxed jeans-and-button-up outfit got an elevated boost from her caramel leather bag. And in an extremely clever bit of casting, Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry models the monogram-printed version of her namesake Gucci bag in the house's latest "We Will Always Have London" campaign. She wears a late-night wardrobe ranging from sheer LBDs to Ancora red leather jackets and loose trousers.
When the photographers pack up and leave the fashion week street style circuit until next season, know that these Gucci bag sightings won't disappear with them. A bag this versatile is bound to keep ending up in influential women's closets: I can just as easily imagine Taylor Swift carrying a Blondie with another all-Gucci-everything outfit as I can envision a black Gucci Blondie hanging from Charli XCX's arm on a night out. Blondies definitely have more fun—because there are so many ways to wear them.
Shop More of Gucci's Blondie Bag
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
