There are fashion week street style trends that vary from city to city, and there are fall bag trends that are consistent no matter where you're watching a runway. Outside the Spring 2025 shows this past month, the fashion set reached an unspoken consensus: one Gucci bag, the the '70s-chic Gucci Blondie bag, is the moment.

While there hasn't been a shortage of the classic Jackie 1961 silhouette in street style, and stars like Kendall Jenner's Gucci bags have leaned toward monograms and equestrian-inspired leathers, an even bigger contingent has opted for the Blondie's structured top-handle and embossed, inside-out monogram. In Milan, Solange carried an all-black mini Blondie with her oversize blazer and black naked dress; around her in the front row, guests like influencer Nara Smith and Bridgerton star Hannah Dodd toted Blondie bags in caramel and Ancora red leather.

Solange, styled by Danielle Goldberg, attended Gucci's Spring 2025 show with a Blondie bag on her arm. (Image credit: Gucci)

Gucci's front row also included sightings of the oxblood Blondie bag. (Image credit: Gucci)

Beyond the VIP section, fashion week guests have served their Blondies in suede and monogram prints, in sizes ranging from an iPhone-accommodating mini to an extra-extra oversize tote. (The latter is ideal for stashing an outfit change–those street style moments can't carry themselves.) Sometimes the handheld style's rich colors juxtaposed a utility barn jacket and countryside riding boots. Other times, it enhanced the polish of a tailored suit set or a leather trench coat. All around, it toed the line between trendy (because so many insiders were carrying it) and timeless (see: that historic double-G monogram, which has been honoring founder Guccio Gucci since the mid-1970s).

Stylish fashion week guests have styled their new Gucci bags with utility jackets and riding boots... (Image credit: Getty Images)

...as well as structured shorts and chunky loafers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some It bags only have a lifespan during fashion week, or only make sense with a single aesthetic. That's not the case with this silhouette. Already, NewJeans singer Hanni proved her Gucci bag is workweek material—styling hers with a loose black blazer, black trousers, and loafer heels. Back on the step-and-repeat, Hannah Dodd's relaxed jeans-and-button-up outfit got an elevated boost from her caramel leather bag. And in an extremely clever bit of casting, Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry models the monogram-printed version of her namesake Gucci bag in the house's latest "We Will Always Have London" campaign. She wears a late-night wardrobe ranging from sheer LBDs to Ancora red leather jackets and loose trousers.

This Gucci bag is just the right size for travel, as NewJeans singer Hanni proves. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hannah Dodd, star of Bridgerton, carries her Gucci Blondie bag with an oversize button-up and slouchy jeans. (Image credit: Courtesy Gucci)

When the photographers pack up and leave the fashion week street style circuit until next season, know that these Gucci bag sightings won't disappear with them. A bag this versatile is bound to keep ending up in influential women's closets: I can just as easily imagine Taylor Swift carrying a Blondie with another all-Gucci-everything outfit as I can envision a black Gucci Blondie hanging from Charli XCX's arm on a night out. Blondies definitely have more fun—because there are so many ways to wear them.

Secret's out: This Gucci bag's hold on street style isn't over yet. (Image credit: Courtesy Gucci)

