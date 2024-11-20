There are a few legacy designer bags that are basically immortal in the fashion space. Chanel's famous Flap bag is at the top of the list, along with the Dior Saddle, the Hermès Birkin, and Louis Vuitton's Neverfull tote. Balenciaga, too, has a signature design that celebrities just can't seem to shake: its spacious City Bag.

The oversize shoulder bag hit its first wave in the early 2010s, when stars like Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and—well, pretty much everyone else—toted the City in every color variant. It fell off the grid for a bit in the 2020s (largely due to a viral campaign scandal), but it has officially made its return in the last year (again, thanks to Kim Kardashian).

Kaia Gerber is one of the many who have reprised Balenciaga's It accessory for the modern day. She carried the City bag yesterday, Nov. 19, while out in Los Angeles.

Kaia Gerber wears an all-red outfit with a black Balenciaga City Bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

In classic black leather, the edgy design felt at odds with Gerber's cheerful red ensemble. She styled it with a cropped cardigan and loose-fit silk pants, both in the same vibrant shade of cherry red. The model looked appropriately festive for the upcoming holiday season, while simultaneously tapping into the winter color trend celebrities can't seem to quit: crimson.

To further emphasize her contrasting City Bag, Gerber tacked on several more noir accessories. She chose bow-topped classic ballet flats—one of her all-time favorites—and a pair of bug-eye sunglasses (another 2010s staple), also in black. Though the model usually favors wearing navy and black together, this one-woman Balenciaga revival was worth shaking things up.

Shop Black and Red Separates Inspired By Kaia Gerber

