Kaia Gerber Revives Balenciaga's $2,850 City Bag With a Cherry Red Cardigan and Matching Pants

This look is on fire.

Kaia Gerber attends the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

There are a few legacy designer bags that are basically immortal in the fashion space. Chanel's famous Flap bag is at the top of the list, along with the Dior Saddle, the Hermès Birkin, and Louis Vuitton's Neverfull tote. Balenciaga, too, has a signature design that celebrities just can't seem to shake: its spacious City Bag.

The oversize shoulder bag hit its first wave in the early 2010s, when stars like Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, and—well, pretty much everyone else—toted the City in every color variant. It fell off the grid for a bit in the 2020s (largely due to a viral campaign scandal), but it has officially made its return in the last year (again, thanks to Kim Kardashian).

Kaia Gerber is one of the many who have reprised Balenciaga's It accessory for the modern day. She carried the City bag yesterday, Nov. 19, while out in Los Angeles.

Model Kaia Gerber was spotted enjoying coffee with a friend in Los Angeles. The fashion icon grabbed all eyes in a bold and elegant red ensemble.

Kaia Gerber wears an all-red outfit with a black Balenciaga City Bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Le City Medium Textured-Leather Tote
Balenciaga Le City Medium Textured-Leather Tote

In classic black leather, the edgy design felt at odds with Gerber's cheerful red ensemble. She styled it with a cropped cardigan and loose-fit silk pants, both in the same vibrant shade of cherry red. The model looked appropriately festive for the upcoming holiday season, while simultaneously tapping into the winter color trend celebrities can't seem to quit: crimson.

To further emphasize her contrasting City Bag, Gerber tacked on several more noir accessories. She chose bow-topped classic ballet flats—one of her all-time favorites—and a pair of bug-eye sunglasses (another 2010s staple), also in black. Though the model usually favors wearing navy and black together, this one-woman Balenciaga revival was worth shaking things up.

Shop Black and Red Separates Inspired By Kaia Gerber

Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
Reformation Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant

Ballet Flats
Gap Ballet Flats

Emme Cashmere Button Cardigan
Modern Citizen Emme Cashmere Button Cardigan

The Wrapped Sunglasses
Marc Jacobs The Wrapped Sunglasses

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸