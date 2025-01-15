Hailey Bieber is squarely in her "dress for your tax bracket" era. This season, the model has been favoring expensive-looking basics that the one-percent have leaned on for generations. Trench coats, for example, have become a staple in her wardrobe, as well as high-end loafers from designer brands like Khaite and The Row.

Naturally, Bieber is also a huge fan of luxe fur coats—an outward signifier of wealth that dates back to ancient times. Her collection is as expansive as they come, including outerwear ranging from a cropped $4,890 Balenciaga style to voluminous yeti coats in varying neutrals.

Hailey Bieber wears a floor-length, chocolate brown fur coat in Paris, France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This week, the star displayed yet another plush outerwear style from her personal inventory, white in Aspen with her husband Justin. The two were photographed walking the snowy streets of Colorado wearing equally cozy 'fits (but with totally different vibes, of course).

Hailey was the picture of elegance, stepping out in a massive, vintage-looking fur coat that hit right above her ankles. The fluffy brown number was the focal point of her cold weather look. Bieber styled it simply, throwing the statement piece over a white tee and baggy jeans.

Donna Saylers Fabulous Furs Shawl Collar Faux Fur Coat $395 at Nordstrom

As usual, Bieber tapped her favorite rich-girl footwear trend. She passed on seasonally-appropriate snow boots in favor of square-toe loafers from Khaite. In the handbag department, she went for a modern-day take on fashion's most extravagant bag—i.e. the Hermès Birkin.

She carried a top-handle style made of chocolate-colored leather. It featured an east-west, bowling-style bodice and Birkin-inspired belt detail. Bieber's design, however, is a $4,100 Miu Miu creation known as the Aventure.

Miu Miu Aventure Nappa Leather Top-Handle Bag $4,100 at Miu Miu

Per usual, Justin's look was the antithesis of his wife's opulent elegance—but equally costly. He was dressed in laid-back athleisure, wearing designer sweatpants and cartoon-like Balenciaga boots that cost a cool $1,250. Though each look stood in opposition of the other, somehow, the couple still coordinated perfectly.

