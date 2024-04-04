Let it be known, Dakota Fanning is back and white is her color. The actress is making her grand return with press for her new Netflix series Ripley, and her looks have revolved around a thematic color palette coordinating with the black-and-white show: deep reds, blacks, and most recently, heavenly shades of white.
Last night, Fanning hit the red carpet for the Ripley Los Angeles premiere wearing a cloud of tulle. Her sleeveless Fendi gown cascaded into diagonal layers, made to appear like a one-shoulder situation but sneakily held up by a translucent mesh top.
The dress comes from Fendi's Couture Spring 2024 collection, which was inspired by Karl Lagerfeld's forward-thinking design ethos and filled with futuristic shapes and textures.
Fanning's gown was the main character of the ensemble, highlighted by simple accessories. On one finger, she wore a sizable pearl, the Irene Neuwirth Large Gumball Ring in 18 karat yellow gold. Her earrings were Irene Neuwirth's rainbow moonstone Classic Pear Drop Earrings. She kept it classic with her makeup and hair, blush-forward soft glam and a straight middle part, tucked behind her ears with gold bobby pins.
Stylist Samantha McMillen works with both Dakota and her sister, Elle Fanning. While the sisters' styles contrast in many ways, they share an affinity for elevated basics, classic colors, and monochrome.
Dakota Fanning's last several looks included a long black gown from The Row, an ivory off-the-shoulder number from Anna Quan, a white long-sleeved Simkhai Samba Dress, a burgundy John Galliano Fall 1999 dress, and a wine-colored Altuzarra Varda skirt. There's definitely a noir color story going on here—fitting for her twisted new series.
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.
