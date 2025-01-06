Demi Moore Is Statuesque in a Sculptural Champagne Crystal-Studded Giorgio Armani Gown
This might just be her best Golden Globes look yet.
Tonight at the 2025 Golden Globes, Demi Moore has the opportunity to walk away with the “Best Performance” award for her outstanding role in The Substance, a suspenseful horror-comedy film directed by Coralie Fargeat. While Moore’s major nomination certainly takes center stage this evening, her breathtaking outfit for the occasion deserves just as much praise.
The actress graced the red carpet boasting a bold number that undoubtedly earns her a top spot on the best-dressed list. She wore a custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown drenched in a delectable shade of champagne. The dress—stitched with a flattering strapless silhouette—also featured a glistening cluster of Swarovski crystals. Moore enhanced her eye-catching outfit with diamond drop earrings, a shimmering bracelet, and a gorgeous bold ring.
On the glam front, the star played into a glowy look with gold eyeshadow, rosy blush, and subtle pink lipstick. She kept her hair fairly simple by parting her dark brown locks to the side.
To note, this isn’t Moore's first time walking the red carpet as a Golden Globe nominee. Nearly 28 years ago, Moore received a nomination for her performance as Claire Donnelly in If These Walls Could Talk. She shimmered in a figure-hugging silver frock crafted with a sweetheart neckline. While her gown showcased an opaque bodice, it flaunted a naked-dress effect below the waist with sheer fabric and an assortment of sequin floral appliqués.
To give her striking gown a moment in the spotlight, Moore slipped into a pair of barely-there strappy sandals and opted for minimal accessories, including a pair of tiny silver earrings, a sparkling diamond bracelet, and a ring to match.
While Moore has received four Golden Globe nominations throughout her career, she still manages to keep the same excitement with each one.
“I’m in shock and awe, and really, I just feel so much joy,” she told Deadline regarding her most recent nomination. “This was a risky project from the beginning, with really no certainty of how it would all come together. And so to see the journey it’s been on, and to have this acknowledgment, I think, is such a win on so many levels,” she added.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Lauren is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes trend reports, shopping pieces, and celebrity news stories. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren worked for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor with a specific focus on seasonal styles and coveted products. She also worked for Town & Country, where she developed a robust portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in journalism. While attending Penn, Lauren contributed to the university's fashion magazine, The Walk, while also interning for Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.
When she’s not exploring the world of fashion, you can find Lauren sharpening her skills as DJ, discovering new restaurants in New York City (she’s a foodie), and spending quality time with friends and family. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
-
I’m Holding Space for Cynthia Erivo’s 6-Carat Diamond Manicure
I’m not a gemologist, but these nails are worth millions.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Pamela Anderson Reveals Her Golden Globes Stylist Is...Herself
"No stylist, no glam team."
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Elle Fanning’s 2025 Golden Globes Gown Takes a Walk on the Wild Side
See her Balmain look here.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Pamela Anderson Skips a Full 2025 Golden Globes Glam Team to Style Herself
"No stylist, no glam team."
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Elle Fanning’s 2025 Golden Globes Red Carpet Gown Takes a Walk on the Wild Side
See her Balmain look here.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Cynthia Erivo’s 2025 Golden Globes Red Carpet Gown Sparkles With Hundreds of Silver Flower Crystals
The 'Wicked' star just hit the carpet.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Anna Sawai Elevates the Peplum Trend at the 2025 Golden Globes in Custom Dior—and Archival Cartier Jewels
Paired with Cartier jewels.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Every Single Golden Globes 2025 Red Carpet Look
This is every designer look the stars wore to the inaugural event.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
The 8 Best-Dressed Stars at the 2024 Gotham Awards Redefined City Chic
City chic has a whole new meaning.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Demi Moore Channels Meghan Markle in a Navy Blazer and 3D Floral Dress
Meghan Markle would definitely approve.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Demi Moore Puts a Subtle Twist on Method Dressing in a Buzzy Fall Color Trend
She can't stop wearing this spicy shade.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated