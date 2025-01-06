Demi Moore Is Statuesque in a Sculptural Champagne Crystal-Studded Giorgio Armani Gown

Tonight at the 2025 Golden Globes , Demi Moore has the opportunity to walk away with the “Best Performance” award for her outstanding role in The Substance, a suspenseful horror-comedy film directed by Coralie Fargeat. While Moore’s major nomination certainly takes center stage this evening, her breathtaking outfit for the occasion deserves just as much praise.

The actress graced the red carpet boasting a bold number that undoubtedly earns her a top spot on the best-dressed list. She wore a custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown drenched in a delectable shade of champagne. The dress—stitched with a flattering strapless silhouette—also featured a glistening cluster of Swarovski crystals. Moore enhanced her eye-catching outfit with diamond drop earrings, a shimmering bracelet, and a gorgeous bold ring.

Moore arrives at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in a lustrous Giorgio Armani Gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the glam front, the star played into a glowy look with gold eyeshadow, rosy blush, and subtle pink lipstick. She kept her hair fairly simple by parting her dark brown locks to the side.

A closer view of Moore's radiant makeup and hair look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To note, this isn’t Moore's first time walking the red carpet as a Golden Globe nominee. Nearly 28 years ago, Moore received a nomination for her performance as Claire Donnelly in If These Walls Could Talk. She shimmered in a figure-hugging silver frock crafted with a sweetheart neckline. While her gown showcased an opaque bodice, it flaunted a naked-dress effect below the waist with sheer fabric and an assortment of sequin floral appliqués.

Demi Moore makes jaws drop in a naked dress while attending the 54th Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To give her striking gown a moment in the spotlight, Moore slipped into a pair of barely-there strappy sandals and opted for minimal accessories, including a pair of tiny silver earrings, a sparkling diamond bracelet, and a ring to match.

While Moore has received four Golden Globe nominations throughout her career, she still manages to keep the same excitement with each one.

“I’m in shock and awe, and really, I just feel so much joy,” she told Deadline regarding her most recent nomination. “This was a risky project from the beginning, with really no certainty of how it would all come together. And so to see the journey it’s been on, and to have this acknowledgment, I think, is such a win on so many levels,” she added.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors