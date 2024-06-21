Demi Moore's dog mom era coincides with her style renaissance. Her teeny-tiny pooch Pilaf joined the Moore family back in 2022, but this year, the actress began carrying the Chihuahua around like a furry accessory—and leveling up her looks at the same time.

Moore has been going sleek and on-trend with her off-duty wardrobe. She's been seen in sheer Gucci dresses, matching pantsuits, and wide-leg trousers. But today, Moore took a turn down memory lane, reviving an oft-forgotten, polarizing 2010s shoe trend.

Demi Moore is bringing back the infamous gladiator sandal. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sitting front row at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring 2025 show for Paris Fashion Week, Moore wore bright white, lug-sole gladiator sandals—and they worked. Moore paired her strappy sandals with a more current trend, navy Bermuda shorts, and a matching oversized blazer overtop a gray V-neck collared shirt.

Saint G Alicia Gladiator Sandal $160 at Nordstrom

The Low Favorite Bermuda Shorts $178 at Nordstrom

Favorite Daughter The Favorite Blazer $328 at Shopbop

In the past, Moore hasn't been the kind of pet owner to coordinate looks with her pup. Pilaf has typically been tucked into a trench coat or peeking out from a purse. Today, however, Pilaf played a central role in Moore's outfit. Pinned to her lapel, Moore sported a brooch in the shape of a white cartoon dog. She carried a large, white Hermés Birkin bag painted with the same dog design in azure ink, topped with a blue-and-white floral scarf. In the other hand, she carried her beloved Pilaf.

Demi Moore and Pilaf sit front row at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Moore coordinated her divisive footwear with another 2010s trend (albeit, an enduring, timeless style), black aviator sunglasses. Even all those years ago, the gladiator sandal triggered strong opinions on either side of the style aisle. (The mixed response to Chanel's multi-colored lace-up sandals from the Resort 2018 collection comes to mind.) But variations of the shoe have been trickling back onto runways and into celebrities' closets like they never left.

In the past, Moore hasn't been the kind of pet-owner to coordinate looks with her pup. Pilaf has typically been tucked into a trench coat or peeking out from a purse. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gladiator sandals stomped the catwalk at Christian Dior and Alberta Ferretti's Spring 24 shows. Luxury brands like Celine and Chloé are also proudly re-embracing gladiators. So, are you on board with the Ancient Rome-inspired footwear?

Scroll down to shop the new-again caged shoe trend.

