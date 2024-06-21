Demi Moore Kicks Off the 2010s Gladiator Sandal Revival

Ancient Rome called, and they'd like a word with Demi about her shoes.

demi moore
Moore took a turn down memory lane, reviving an oft-forgotten, polarizing 2010s shoe trend.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Julia Gray
By
published

Demi Moore's dog mom era coincides with her style renaissance. Her teeny-tiny pooch Pilaf joined the Moore family back in 2022, but this year, the actress began carrying the Chihuahua around like a furry accessory—and leveling up her looks at the same time.

Moore has been going sleek and on-trend with her off-duty wardrobe. She's been seen in sheer Gucci dresses, matching pantsuits, and wide-leg trousers. But today, Moore took a turn down memory lane, reviving an oft-forgotten, polarizing 2010s shoe trend.

demi moore

Demi Moore is bringing back the infamous gladiator sandal.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sitting front row at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring 2025 show for Paris Fashion Week, Moore wore bright white, lug-sole gladiator sandals—and they worked. Moore paired her strappy sandals with a more current trend, navy Bermuda shorts, and a matching oversized blazer overtop a gray V-neck collared shirt.

Alicia Gladiator Sandal
Saint G Alicia Gladiator Sandal

The Low Favorite Bermuda Shorts
The Low Favorite Bermuda Shorts

The Favorite Blazer
Favorite Daughter The Favorite Blazer

In the past, Moore hasn't been the kind of pet owner to coordinate looks with her pup. Pilaf has typically been tucked into a trench coat or peeking out from a purse. Today, however, Pilaf played a central role in Moore's outfit. Pinned to her lapel, Moore sported a brooch in the shape of a white cartoon dog. She carried a large, white Hermés Birkin bag painted with the same dog design in azure ink, topped with a blue-and-white floral scarf. In the other hand, she carried her beloved Pilaf.

demi moore

Demi Moore and Pilaf sit front row at the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moore coordinated her divisive footwear with another 2010s trend (albeit, an enduring, timeless style), black aviator sunglasses. Even all those years ago, the gladiator sandal triggered strong opinions on either side of the style aisle. (The mixed response to Chanel's multi-colored lace-up sandals from the Resort 2018 collection comes to mind.) But variations of the shoe have been trickling back onto runways and into celebrities' closets like they never left.

demi moore with pilaf jan 2024

In the past, Moore hasn't been the kind of pet-owner to coordinate looks with her pup. Pilaf has typically been tucked into a trench coat or peeking out from a purse.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gladiator sandals stomped the catwalk at Christian Dior and Alberta Ferretti's Spring 24 shows. Luxury brands like Celine and Chloé are also proudly re-embracing gladiators. So, are you on board with the Ancient Rome-inspired footwear?

Scroll down to shop the new-again caged shoe trend.

Shop Demi Moore's Gladiator Sandals

Nimes Sandal
Nimes Sandal

Penny Leather Ankle-Wrap Gladiator Sandals
Penny Leather Ankle-Wrap Gladiator Sandals

Lilac Sandal
Lilac Sandal

Julia Gray
Julia Gray
Contributor

Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸