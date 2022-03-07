Dior Reopens the Doors of 30 Avenue Montaigne

Over 70 years ago, on December 15, 1946, Christian Dior was stopped in his tracks by hôtel particulier on 30 Avenue Montaigne in Paris, France. Originally built in 1865 by Napoleon's son, the building’s elegant architecture and neoclassical facade captivated the designer. “It had to be 30 Avenue Montaigne. I was going to settle here and nowhere else!” Christian Dior said of the quintessential corner townhouse, which he would transform into an iconic atelier spanning five stories, over the course of seven years.

In 1947, Dior’s very first collection, introduced as "The New Look," was debuted in 30 Montaigne’s regal salons. Today, after two years of restorations and renovations alongside architect Peter Marino—a friend of the house for 25 years—the iconic address will reopen its doors. Dior fans will now have a long-awaited glimpse inside the walls where the famed Dior empire was first built.

The facade at 30 Montaigne. (Image credit: Adrien Dirand)

Marrying the past with the future, 30 Montaigne will serve not just as a flagship, but a haute couture salon, haute couture atelier, and high jewelry atelier; it will also boast a gallery celebrating Christian Dior himself alongside his six successors: Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano, Raf Simons, and Maria Grazia Chiuri. A Dior café and restaurant will be led by top French chef Jean Imbert. Three green sanctuaries will stud the property, while the third floor will pay homage to Dior, an avid gardener, with apple trees and roses—said to be the designer's favorite floral variety.

Booking La Suite Dior, a private set of apartments nestled between the shops, will award you a dedicated staff and the keys to the iconic 30 Montaigne Avenue address.