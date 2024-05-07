Congratulations to those who were radically optimistic that Dua Lipa would attend the 2024 Met Gala. Your joyful instincts were correct: the "Houdini" singer just hit the Met steps.

The Radical Optimism singer wore a sultry, boudoir-inspired look designed head-to-toe by Marc Jacobs. Styled by Jahleel Weaver, Lipa's look was a more vampiric, darker interpretation of the night's "Garden in Time" dress code.

Lipa's ensemble featured a shredded satin top over a nude corset and a patchwork lace, see-through sarong. Her bodice was adorned with dangling strands of crystals, which added eye-catching shimmer as she walked the red carpet. She also carried an ink-covered shawl entirely covered in organza feathers and topped off her look with Marc Jacob's signature tie-up platform Kiki boots.

Dua Lipa dressed by Marc Jacobs on tonight's red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She accessorized with polka-dot opera gloves and several sparkling pieces of jewelry, including a diamond pendant necklace, pear-shaped earrings, and a supersized diamond ring.

The pop star's red carpet look was experimental and a statement—a true reflection of Dua's bold style that's helped cement her as one of today's leading trendsetters.

The singer took a darker approach to the evening's theme. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beauty-wise, Lipa upped the ante of her romantic look by wearing her cherry-red hair down and tousled. For makeup, she wore smokey and shimmer eye shadow and a barely-there nude lip.

Dua draped a feathered boa over her shoulders. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Lipa was a co-chair for the event, and she certainly dressed the part of one of the 2023 Met Gala's guests of honor. Honoring the event's theme of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and dressed by her long-time stylist Lorenzo Posocco, the museum described simply as a night held "in honor of Karl," the musician wore a sweeping ball gown from Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 1992.

Dua Lipa in Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 1992 at last year's Met Gala. (Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Her dress was made entirely of ivory tweed (a classic Chanel code) and featured a to-a-point basque waistline, woven black trim, and a fringed hem. Supermodel Claudia Schiffer originally wore Lipa's dress when it made its debut down the 1992 runway.

Equally stunning as her archival designer gown was Lipa's jewelry from last year. She wore Tiffany & Co.'s legendary Lucida Star Necklace, which reportedly cost approximately $10 million. Her mega-watt sparkler was reset with a diamond that calls on the proportions of the world-renowned Tiffany Diamond, one of the world's largest, most special yellow diamonds.

Tonight marks the singer's third time attending the Met Gala (her first appearance was back in 2019 for the event's "Camp" festivities), and it's inarguably one of her most dramatic looks to date.