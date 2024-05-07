Congratulations to those who were radically optimistic that Dua Lipa would attend the 2024 Met Gala. Your joyful instincts were correct: the "Houdini" singer just hit the Met steps.
The Radical Optimism singer wore a sultry, boudoir-inspired look designed head-to-toe by Marc Jacobs. Styled by Jahleel Weaver, Lipa's look was a more vampiric, darker interpretation of the night's "Garden in Time" dress code.
Lipa's ensemble featured a shredded satin top over a nude corset and a patchwork lace, see-through sarong. Her bodice was adorned with dangling strands of crystals, which added eye-catching shimmer as she walked the red carpet. She also carried an ink-covered shawl entirely covered in organza feathers and topped off her look with Marc Jacob's signature tie-up platform Kiki boots.
She accessorized with polka-dot opera gloves and several sparkling pieces of jewelry, including a diamond pendant necklace, pear-shaped earrings, and a supersized diamond ring.
The pop star's red carpet look was experimental and a statement—a true reflection of Dua's bold style that's helped cement her as one of today's leading trendsetters.
Beauty-wise, Lipa upped the ante of her romantic look by wearing her cherry-red hair down and tousled. For makeup, she wore smokey and shimmer eye shadow and a barely-there nude lip.
Last year, Lipa was a co-chair for the event, and she certainly dressed the part of one of the 2023 Met Gala's guests of honor. Honoring the event's theme of "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and dressed by her long-time stylist Lorenzo Posocco, the museum described simply as a night held "in honor of Karl," the musician wore a sweeping ball gown from Chanel Haute Couture Fall/Winter 1992.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Her dress was made entirely of ivory tweed (a classic Chanel code) and featured a to-a-point basque waistline, woven black trim, and a fringed hem. Supermodel Claudia Schiffer originally wore Lipa's dress when it made its debut down the 1992 runway.
Equally stunning as her archival designer gown was Lipa's jewelry from last year. She wore Tiffany & Co.'s legendary Lucida Star Necklace, which reportedly cost approximately $10 million. Her mega-watt sparkler was reset with a diamond that calls on the proportions of the world-renowned Tiffany Diamond, one of the world's largest, most special yellow diamonds.
Tonight marks the singer's third time attending the Met Gala (her first appearance was back in 2019 for the event's "Camp" festivities), and it's inarguably one of her most dramatic looks to date.
Emma Childs is the fashion features editor at Marie Claire, who writes trend reports, long-form reported features, and shopping guides. Previously, she was Marie Claire's style editor, and wrote for The Zoe Report, Editorialist, Elite Daily, Bustle, and Mission Magazine. She studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University Lincoln Center. When she's not writing fashion deep-dives, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage, reading literary fiction on her Kindle, and baking in her tiny NYC kitchen.
-
Goth Makeup Is Trending at the 2024 Met Gala
Zendaya and Emma Chamberlain prove the Garden of Time is home to a bit of darkness.
By Sophia Vilensky Published
-
Zendaya Shuts Down the Met Gala With Her Second Botanical Look
Including a floral bouquet headpiece.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Why Taylor Swift Skipped the Met Gala This Year
The European leg of her Eras tour kicks off later this week.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Zendaya Shuts Down the 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet With a Bouquet Fascinator
Including a floral bouquet headpiece.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Why Taylor Swift Skipped the Met Gala This Year
The European leg of her Eras tour kicks off later this week.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Cardi B Needs Five Men to Unravel the Train of Her 2024 Met Gala Gown
It takes a village to look this good.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Emily Ratajkowski Opts for Nearly Naked Florals at the Met Gala
Her glittering sheer gown comes courtesy of Versace's 2001 Fall Haute Couture collection.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Rihanna Was Forced to Pull Out of the Met Gala Because She Had the Flu
She and A$AP Rocky are typically mainstays at fashion's biggest night.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Angel Reese Makes Her 2024 Met Gala Debut—on Her Birthday—in a Turquoise Sequin Gown
What better way to spend a birthday?
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Da'Vine Joy Randolph Turns Gap (Yes, Gap) Denim Into Couture at the 2024 Met Gala
Her look was designed by new creative director Zac Posen.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Guests Are Reawakening Their Best Accessories Game at the Met Gala 2024
From Zendaya's massive feather headpiece to Tyla's hourglass handbag.
By Lauren Tappan Published