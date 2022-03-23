If you've never shopped from ELOQUII, now is a perfect time to start. The brand, which caters in particular to sizes 14-28, just dropped their spring collection, which is filled with pastels, flowing dresses, matching sets, fun blazers, and more. ELOQUII stands by the philosophy that "fashion doesn't stop at size 12," and is designed to make sure women of all shapes and sizes can look and feel amazing about their wardrobes. Their spring collection includes over 50 new styles, but we've rounded up some of our favorites to give you a head start. Happy shopping—and happy spring!

ELOQUII Patchwork Dress $139.95 at eloquii.com This comfortable, flattering dress works wonderfully for a day in the office. I love patterned pieces like this, because they work best with simple makeup and accessories—which means I spend less time getting ready.

ELOQUII Patchwork Top $64.95 at eloquii.com If you're into the above piece, but you're more of a pants person, this is the piece for you. Pair with black jeans, and you're good to go.

ELOQUII Ombre Wide Leg Trouser $99.95 at eloquii.com I love any creative take on the traditional pantsuit look, and this interpretation is perfect for warm weather. Pair it with the matching blazer to complete the look.

ELOQUII Sheer Mini Dress $149.95 at eloquii.com This sweet, fun dress works great at a cocktail party or for a date on a sunny day.

ELOQUII Pop Colorblock Blazer $134.95 at eloquii.com Another fun blazer! Some mornings, you might have trouble choosing between bright colors and neutrals, but this piece lets you have both! Pair it with the matching pants.

ELOQUII Cowl Neck Satin Top $59.95 at eloquii.com I love anything cowl neck. This subtly sexy style will show off your collarbones and can be paired with anything: leather pants, a skirt, jeans, a blazer—you name it.

ELOQUII Sheer Maxi With Fitted Bodice $139.95 at eloquii.com This dress is giving off a little bit of cottage core energy, but in the best way.

ELOQUII Sequin Halter Top $74 at eloquii.com I cannot emphasize enough how difficult it is to find a halter top that suits a large bust, and I appreciate ELOQUII tremendously for including one in their new collection.