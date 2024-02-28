Emma Chamberlain has become a powerful style star in her own right. She has risen from her YouTube days up the ranks as an entrepreneur (shout out to Chamberlain Coffee), and now, the young celebrity casually sits among star-studded front rows during fashion week.

With Paris Fashion Week currently underway, it was only a matter of time before the Gen Z VIP landed in the French capital with her on-the-pulse personal style in tow.

Today, in the 22-year-old's first PFW sighting of the season, she attended the Courrèges Fall 2024 Ready-to-Wear runway show. Chamberlain arrived at the event wearing an all-black outfit consisting of, unsurprisingly, head-to-toe Courrèges. Her monochrome ensemble consisted of a back-baring halter top adorned with a cutout at the stomach that started just under the bust and hit at the belly button.

Her outfit featured a back-baring halter top paired with a mini skirt and wide-legged trousers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But her top's tummy peek-a-boo detail wasn't the sole head-turning aspect of Chamberlain's outfit: The young star paired her outfit with a thigh-hitting mini skirt, which she wore over wide-legged trousers (!). She finished her look with sleek, square-toe boots, a leather handbag, black sunglasses, and silver Cartier jewelry.

In addition to elevating her monochromatic look to a more eye-catching and intriguing level, Chamberlain's playful (or, for some, controversial) Y2K styling is sure to revive the pairing. After all, the Youtube-star-cum-style-icon is Gen Z's arbiter of cool, so you can surely expect to see the 2000s fashion become popular among the younger generation.

Emma Chamberlain attends the Courrèges Fall/Winter 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But Chamberlain isn't alone in co-signing a pants-over-skirt moment: Her PFW sighting rips a page from Kendall Jenner's style playbook. The supermodel recently gave her stamp of approval to the polarizing outfit formula weeks ago. While promoting 818 Tequila in Miami, Jenner was captured wearing a navy blue mini dress over a pair of slim, slightly-flared pants.

Kendall Jenner has also recently endorsed the Y2K trend, wearing a mini dress over pants while promoting her tequila brand in Miami. (Image credit: Courtesy of Backgrid)

Chamerlain's experimental style—and her ascent into the fashion space—comes as no surprise to fans. The internet personality has openly leaned into taking more fashion risks. "It feels like fashion is becoming less strict, and everything is being broken in half, and broken open for you," she tells Marie Claire during her September 2023 cover story interview. "There's a freedom that I love about saying, you know, Who could I be today?"

According to her latest Paris outfit, today Chamberlain is an early aughts It girl.