Want to make a monochromatic outfit more exciting? Start by taking notes from Kendall Jenner, who showcased the art of a coordinating palette while also reviving an early-aughts layering trend.
While promoting her 818 Tequila brand last night in Miami, the supermodel hit the streets in a navy blue mini dress adorned with a flounced peplum hem. The dreamy dress silhouette is only the beginning of the outfit’s intrigue. Jenner wore her dress over a pair of slim pants with a slightly flared hem. The subtle split in the back emphasized her pair of strappy black sandals beneath.
Dresses-over-pants had their heyday in the early aughts and haven't quite returned to the mainstream yet. Designers are flirting with a revival for this Y2K trend, however. Just last week at Copenhagen Fashion Week, Scandinavian brands including Mark Kenly Domino Tan and Rotate sent out collections featuring similarly long layers. Bringing her deep blue, stretchy mini and pant set into street style, Jenner might be the vanguard of an old-but-re-emerging look.
Jenner’s navy blue fashion moment also marks a slight departure from her standard street style, which often revolves around timeless pieces like investment-worthy trench coats or straight-leg blue jeans. The supermodel favors simple sophistication above all—her version of a LBD is a black slip dress with a corseted bodice. “I feel like I have a sense of style that I’ll carry on for the rest of my life.” Jenner told British Vogue a few months ago.
Jenner has spent the first weeks of 2024 showing her followers every side of her personal style—which she slightly updates wherever she travels. While Miami had her choosing a midnight blue dress and pants set, Aspen called for an elegant Bottega Veneta mini dress and Barbados had her packing a semi-sheer Helsa gown. Not every trip is the time and place to bring back a long-lost trend.
