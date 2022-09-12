Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
We often look to celebrities to indicate to us what's in and what's out on any given season, and awards shows are the perfect opportunity to gauge trends. After all, the red carpet hours that precede these shows offer us our best chances to observe a litany of Hollywood characters, dressed to the nines and in the same space. And this year at the 2022 Emmy Awards, the stars have spoken loud and clear: Sequins are the next big thing.
If, like me, the last time you wore sequins was during your second grade dance recital, get ready to flip your internal script. The stars who shone bright in these looks tonight brought sequins from elementary to elevated, serving us some serious inspiration for our next formal events. Scroll on to see some of the best (and shiniest) looks from this evening's Emmy's.
Reese Witherspoon
Amanda Seyfried
Christina Ricci
Jung Ho-Yeon
Quinta Brunson
Chrissy Teigen
Amy Poehler
Lily James
Sandra Oh
Sarah Niles
Vanessa Bayer
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things fashion and beauty. She's also written about politics, gender, and sex for publications like Bustle, HuffPost Personal, and The New York Times. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
