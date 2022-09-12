Sequin Dresses Are a Huge Trend at the 2022 Emmys

Shine bright this autumn.

sequin dresses at Emmys red carpet
(Image credit: Getty / Art by Brittany Holloway Brown)
Gabrielle Ulubay
By Gabrielle Ulubay
published

We often look to celebrities to indicate to us what's in and what's out on any given season, and awards shows are the perfect opportunity to gauge trends. After all, the red carpet hours that precede these shows offer us our best chances to observe a litany of Hollywood characters, dressed to the nines and in the same space. And this year at the 2022 Emmy Awards, the stars have spoken loud and clear: Sequins are the next big thing. 

If, like me, the last time you wore sequins was during your second grade dance recital, get ready to flip your internal script. The stars who shone bright in these looks tonight brought sequins from elementary to elevated, serving us some serious inspiration for our next formal events. Scroll on to see some of the best (and shiniest) looks from this evening's Emmy's. 

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon at the 2022 Emmy Awards

(Image credit: Getty)

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried at the 2022 Emmy Awards

(Image credit: Getty)

Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci emmys 2022

(Image credit: Getty)

Jung Ho-Yeon

HoYeon Jung emmys 2022 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Quinta Brunson

quinta brunson 2022 Emmys Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen emmys red carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler emmys 2022 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Lily James

Lily James emmys 2022 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Sandra Oh

sandra oh emmys 2022 red carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Sarah Niles

Vanessa Bayer at the 2022 Emmy Awards

(Image credit: Getty)

Vanessa Bayer

Vanessa Bayer at the 2022 Emmy Awards

(Image credit: Getty)
E-Commerce Writer

Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things fashion and beauty. She's also written about politics, gender, and sex for publications like Bustle, HuffPost Personal, and The New York Times. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing. 

