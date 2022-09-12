Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We often look to celebrities to indicate to us what's in and what's out on any given season, and awards shows are the perfect opportunity to gauge trends. After all, the red carpet hours that precede these shows offer us our best chances to observe a litany of Hollywood characters, dressed to the nines and in the same space. And this year at the 2022 Emmy Awards, the stars have spoken loud and clear: Sequins are the next big thing.

If, like me, the last time you wore sequins was during your second grade dance recital, get ready to flip your internal script. The stars who shone bright in these looks tonight brought sequins from elementary to elevated, serving us some serious inspiration for our next formal events. Scroll on to see some of the best (and shiniest) looks from this evening's Emmy's.

Reese Witherspoon

(Image credit: Getty)

Amanda Seyfried

(Image credit: Getty)

Christina Ricci

(Image credit: Getty)

Jung Ho-Yeon

(Image credit: Getty)

Quinta Brunson

(Image credit: Getty)

Chrissy Teigen

(Image credit: Getty)

Amy Poehler

(Image credit: Getty)

Lily James

(Image credit: Getty)

Sandra Oh

(Image credit: Getty)

Sarah Niles

(Image credit: Getty)

Vanessa Bayer