When you get down to it, mini dresses are an undisputed summer wardrobe staple. Sure, you have your adult-proof denim shorts, a top-notch selection of white T-shirts, and plenty of tank tops—but mini dresses? You need a few of those in your summer 2022 wardrobe too. A great mini dress tops my list of the best summer dresses because there's never really a wrong time to wear them in the warmer months—and we found the best ones for you to shop right now.

If you're just starting out in the world of mini dress shopping, there are a few key silhouettes to keep an eye out for. There are the smocked dresses that you can wear any time of day, sporty workout dresses that you can wear when you don't want to put your usual pair of black leggings on, lightweight linen dresses to spend all day in, bedazzled mini dresses to wear to your next summer wedding, mini wrap dresses that moonlight as the best bathing suit coverup, and denim dresses that you can wear when you're simply over wearing denim shorts.

Whatever your need for a new mini dress may be for summer 2022, keep reading. I broke down the sprawling category into a few easy-to-shop categories so you can find your favorite new frock in no time. And if you're looking for more dresses to shop in 2022, the editors at Marie Claire have already written about the very best cutout dresses, the trendiest fringe dresses, the easiest-ever slip dresses to wear for just about any occasion, and the best wrap dresses that work for your next out-of-office weekend away.

Smocked Mini Dresses

Sweet smocked mini dresses are everywhere this summer. They often come without pesky zippers or buttons for an easy-on and easy-off look that just works.

Workout Mini Dresses

One majorly unexpected mini dress trend for summer 2022? The athletic workout dress. These options from Alo, Girlfriend Collective, Outside Voices, and more are all great for wearing to the gym (or just on your next morning walk).

Linen Mini Dresses

You can't beat a classic linen dress when the weather warms up, and summer 2022's best linen mini dresses are truly the best I've seen in a while.

Embellished Mini Dresses

Sequins! Beads! Feathers! Some of the best mini dresses for summer 2022 are covered in embellishments.

Wrap Mini Dresses

Wrap dresses are an all-time summer favorite, but they've got a cute new cropped hemline this time around. Shop floral options or others that come in basic prints for an easy, throw-it-on look.

Denim Mini Dresses

Yeehaw! Denim dresses are trending for summer 20222 and no, you don't need to style them with cowboy boots.

Best Mini Tank Dress

For days when you simply can't be bothered to put any effort in, slip into an easy tank dress. Whether you for one that comes in black, white, another neutral, or a bright print, the look is all about effortlessness.