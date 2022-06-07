The 42 Best Mini Dresses, Because Summer Dressing is Hard Enough
The ideal one-and-done outfit.
When you get down to it, mini dresses are an undisputed summer wardrobe staple. Sure, you have your adult-proof denim shorts, a top-notch selection of white T-shirts, and plenty of tank tops—but mini dresses? You need a few of those in your summer 2022 wardrobe too. A great mini dress tops my list of the best summer dresses because there's never really a wrong time to wear them in the warmer months—and we found the best ones for you to shop right now.
If you're just starting out in the world of mini dress shopping, there are a few key silhouettes to keep an eye out for. There are the smocked dresses that you can wear any time of day, sporty workout dresses that you can wear when you don't want to put your usual pair of black leggings on, lightweight linen dresses to spend all day in, bedazzled mini dresses to wear to your next summer wedding, mini wrap dresses that moonlight as the best bathing suit coverup, and denim dresses that you can wear when you're simply over wearing denim shorts.
Whatever your need for a new mini dress may be for summer 2022, keep reading. I broke down the sprawling category into a few easy-to-shop categories so you can find your favorite new frock in no time. And if you're looking for more dresses to shop in 2022, the editors at Marie Claire have already written about the very best cutout dresses, the trendiest fringe dresses, the easiest-ever slip dresses to wear for just about any occasion, and the best wrap dresses that work for your next out-of-office weekend away.
Smocked Mini Dresses
Sweet smocked mini dresses are everywhere this summer. They often come without pesky zippers or buttons for an easy-on and easy-off look that just works.
J.Crew Puff-Sleeve Smocked Mini Dress
A.L.C Luna Dress
Ramy Brook Orly Smocked Ruffle Mini Dress
Free The Roses Embroidered Floral Smocked Minidress
Hill House Home Elizabeth Nap Dress
Lulus Treat Me Right Light Blue Gingham Smocked Mini Dress
Workout Mini Dresses
One majorly unexpected mini dress trend for summer 2022? The athletic workout dress. These options from Alo, Girlfriend Collective, Outside Voices, and more are all great for wearing to the gym (or just on your next morning walk).
Kitty & Vibe Play Dress
lululmeon Court Crush Dress
Alo Yoga Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress
Girlfriend Collective Paloma Racerback Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch One-Shoulder Traveler Mini Dress
Linen Mini Dresses
You can't beat a classic linen dress when the weather warms up, and summer 2022's best linen mini dresses are truly the best I've seen in a while.
Reformation Isles Dress
FARM Rio Forest Birds Tiered Linen Blend Dress
Madewell Linen-Cotton Tank Mini Dress
Everlane The Linen Workwear Dress
ZARA Stretch Linen Blend Dress
Hill House Home Laura Dress
Embellished Mini Dresses
Sequins! Beads! Feathers! Some of the best mini dresses for summer 2022 are covered in embellishments.
ZARA Sequin Dress
NBD Shreya Mini Dress
retrofete Heather Dress
GAUGE81 Hira Chain-Embellished Knitted Mini Dress
Mango Draped Knit Dress
Wrap Mini Dresses
Wrap dresses are an all-time summer favorite, but they've got a cute new cropped hemline this time around. Shop floral options or others that come in basic prints for an easy, throw-it-on look.
MANGO Print Wrap Dress
City Chic Delicate Rose Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Minidress
Diane Von Furstenberg Emilia Printed Crepe Mini Wrap Dress
& Other Stories Buttoned Mini Wrap Dress
Gimaguas Pareo Dress
Maeve Flirty Wrap Mini Dress
Denim Mini Dresses
Yeehaw! Denim dresses are trending for summer 20222 and no, you don't need to style them with cowboy boots.
Reformation Dionne Denim Mini Dress
& Other Stories Belted Denim Mini Dress
FRAME Denim Mini Dress
Free People Corinne Denim Shift
J.Crew Denim Shift Dress
American Eagle AE Denim Mini Dress
Best Mini Tank Dress
For days when you simply can't be bothered to put any effort in, slip into an easy tank dress. Whether you for one that comes in black, white, another neutral, or a bright print, the look is all about effortlessness.
ASOS DESIGN Crinkle Racer Front Tank Dress With Cut Outs
Urban Outfitters Victoria Asymmetrical Racerback Mini Dress
BP Rib Tank Dress
LNA Ribbed Skinny Racer Dress
Julia Marzovilla is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire covering all things fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.
