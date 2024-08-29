Fashion Writer Erika Veurink Shares Her No. 1 Tip for Finding Amazing Vintage Pieces on eBay

Fashion writer and brand consultant Erika Veurink swore off buying brand-new clothes this year—but it hasn't been a problem, given her penchant for finding pre-loved pieces.

The author of the "Long Live" Substack and founder of the N.Y.C.-based fashion community event EV Salon swears by looking on eBay for unique vintage finds. After sourcing menswear, designer bags, and even the $82 dress she transformed into her wedding gown, Veurink has picked up a lot of tips for shopping on the platform, which she shares on this week's episode of the Marie Claire podcast "Nice Talk."

"I think it is the best platform for pre-loved clothing online, period, end of sentence," she says, explaining how you can "bring whatever you want to the website," whether it's a specific vision or you just want to browse vintage T-shirts.

When it comes to finding the perfect piece, Veurink reveals that knowing your measurements is key. "My biggest tip, especially for someone who wears a lot of menswear or someone who's starting out, is to invest in one of those tailor measuring tapes and know that, even if a seller doesn't list the measurements, you can always ask," she says.

The writer notes that menswear has measurements "baked into the sizing," and says it's "totally fair game to message" about a dress you may be interested in, but can't tell how big or small the waist might be.

Veurink shares on "Nice Talk" how she's become a seasoned vintage shopper on eBay after thrifting for years. "When I was starting out, and I was 16, and I had babysitting money, $20 at the mall would get me like a Hollister shirt on sale, but $20 at Goodwill would get me multiple silk blouses, a leather briefcase, [and] a wool suit, so experimentation was what mattered the most to me," she reflects. "I needed to try everything. I needed to replicate what I was reading in Elle or seeing in movies. So it sent me to thrift stores, and I fell in love with the process and the lack of control."

Now she appreciates "the sustainability" and "the serendipity of it" the most. "I feel so emotional talking about it because it's my favorite thing to do: just walk into a thrift store, sit down and spend an hour on eBay," she says. "That is how I unwind. It's how I got inspired."

Veurink opens up more about how to shop sustainably, her experience of going freelance as a fashion writer, launching EV Salon, and more on this week's installment of "Nice Talk." The episode is out now wherever you listen to podcasts.