I am the kind of person who carries too many essentials in her everyday bag. At any given time, I have my makeup bag, my computer, a book, and practically half of my apartment—a change of shoes! 15 pens! The list goes on. That's why I've switched from a classic carryall tote to a more structured bucket bag. It's the unsung hero of the bag world and one of Fall 2023's most-trendy bag styles —and if you're like me, it can be an organizational lifesaver.

No matter the size of your bucket bag, its rounded shape and flat bottom help you keep track of what you’re carrying. Plus, they’re seriously cute and trendy for the season ahead. The larger ones on this list act as a great laptop bag or work bag, and the smaller ones are perfect evening bags. Larger options appeared on the runways at shows like Bottega Veneta for the Fall/Winter 2023 season, while softer, wristlet-style options showed up at Etro that are more akin to a pouch than an actual bucket.

But that was six months ago. Today’s options include a lemon-yellow pick from Tory Burch that’s here to add a splash of color to your wintery all-black outfits. Other versions from Anthropologie come in red, one of autumn’s trendiest colors. Plus, Mango has a great woven bag that will carry you from the end of summer right into the fall.

The Best Bucket Bags

Banana Republic Pietra Bucket Bag $220 at Banana Republic Banana Republic makes the perfect array of bags that effortlessly matches with the rest of their chic selection of clothing and shoes. This small cream-colored bag from the brand has a super-long strap so its great if you’re on the taller side. The color of the bag is also great if you’re nervous about wearing white in the winter. It’s more of a bone than an actual stark white, so it will work with both all-white and all-black outfits during the rest of the season.

J.Crew Berkely Bucket Bag $198 at J.Crew This gold version of J.Crew’s best-selling Berkely Bucket Bag comes in a trendy gold shade perfect for wearing from now until the holiday season. It’s larger than some of the other bags on this list, measuring in at a height of 12.5 inches and a width of 13.25 inches at the top when open. It has an easy tie closure to keep your belongings safe, and reviewers love it because the leather feels high-quality while retailing for less than $200. Shop it in either gold or classic black.

Customer Review: "Been using this bag for a month now and am loving it. The leather is great quality. The strap stays upright and is very sturdy and comfortable (no issue with a heavy load). My one complaint is that there is no interior pocket for a phone/wallet. Will have to buy an insert." — J.Crew

By Anthrpologie Beaded Floral Bucket Bag $88 at Anthropologie My mom once told me to collect evening bags whenever possible to add to my rotation, and this fully beaded bucket bag version from Anthropologie’s own brand is a great affordable version that comes in a trendier silhouette for the season. The black background will go with the majority of your colder-toned fall and winter outfits but the brighter floral print is an easy way to add back in some color to your looks this season.

Cuyana Linea Bucket Bag $398 at Cuyana We absolutely love Cuyana here at Marie Claire. They make exceptional laptop bags, for one, and this newly-launched Linea Bucket Bag is an instant addition to my bag collection. It has a thicker top-handle strap and an additional shoulder strap for added versatility, and you can shop it in four colors including a mustard yellow and a terracotta shade. It has a magnetic closure at the top and also works with the rest of Cuyana’s selection of System Tote inserts.

THE ROW N/S Park Small Leather Tote $1450 at Net-a-Porter This is a forever wishlist bag for me. I have seen countless videos and photos of it online and am convinced that it looks good with every single outfit. You can shop this smaller version of the original N/S Park now in either black or white. The. subtle branding on one side is a signature of the brand, and the thin strap can either be worn on the crook of your arm or as a traditional shoulder bag.

By Anthropologie Buckle Shoulder Bag $98 at Anthropologie Behold, the perfect red bag for fall 2023. First: It costs less than $100. This has a classic silhouette but comes in a trendier color, so it’s a fantastic option if you're interested in testing out a new trend but don't want to shell out the big bucks on one single piece that fits it. However, despite the fact that it's on the more affordable side of the spectrum, the high-quality leather will last you for years. Reviewers say that the quality is unmatched.

Customer Review: “This tote looks great in person. It is simple and elegant. The big buckle elevates the look. The single stripe stays on your shoulder. Another great feature is that the 14" laptop can easily fit in. Highly recommend.” — Anthropologie

Mansur Gavriel Mini Leather Bucket Bag $595 at Saks Fifth Avenue $357 at Nordstrom $357 at Bloomingdale's Bags by Mansur Gavriel have been carried by A-listers like Sarah Jessica Parker, Solange Knowles, Priyanka Chopra, and Diana Agron. This smaller bucket bag is a great entry point into the brand because it'll go with everything you own. Think of it as the 2023 version of your favorite little bag that you'll no doubt keep in your rotation for years and years to come. The leather is buttery soft but doesn't mark easily while maintaining its shape, too.

Tory Burch McGraw Leather Bucket Bag $398 at Nordstrom Lemon yellow is one of fall’s trendiest colors alongside red, and it’s a shocking one at that—especially in the colder months. In a very quiet luxury-forward fashion environment, wearing any bright color is definitely a choice, but it’s one that we support. I would personally recommend styling it with an otherwise monochromatic outfit so that it really pops. If yellow isn’t for you, shop this pick in a variety of other colors, like a perfect sky blue and a milky white shade.

Customer Review: "Love this bag!! It fits more than you’d think. Shoulder strap just the right length. Beautiful leather!!" — J.Crew

Mango Combined Bucket Bag $80 at Mango The luxe-looking brown leather trim on this under-$100 bucket bag from Mango makes it look far more expensive. It’s a great transitional pick because of the contrasting off-white woven material, so it could very easily double as an end-of-summer beach bag as well as an early-fall work tote. The thick shoulder strap on this option is also adjustable, and the body of the bag is made from a sturdy canvas material that will maintain its shape. Go ahead—put down the traditional leather option.

Bevza Bucket Bag $313 at Bevza This minimalist black option from Kyiv-based Bevza really puts the "bucket" in the term “bucket bag.” The super-structured silhouette comes complete with a slender brass handle akin to that of a water pale. Plus, the body of the bag is made from a subtly-shiny viscose material that folds under your arm for comfortable carrying. But don't fret—your personal items stay protected courtesy of a satin drawstring layer over the top of the bag.