Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal previously kept their relationship relatively low-key, but that has all changed in 2026. After making their very casual red carpet debut at a screening of Paul McCartney—Man on The Run in London on February 18, Mescal and Abrams arrived at the 2026 BAFTAs red carpet looking much more glamorous and just as loved-up.

For the occasion, Abrams wore a delicately embroidered floral Chanel gown from the fashion house's 2026 Métiers d'Art show, which took place in New York City in December. The "Risk" singer kept her accessories to a minimum, opting for an elegant pair of silver drop earrings.

Meanwhile, Mescal wore a black suit with a creased collarless white shirt underneath. The Irish actor is nominated at the prestigious ceremony for his role as William Shakespeare in Chloé Zhao's Hamnet, an adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell's novel of the same name.

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall in London on February 22, 2026. (Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/BAFTA/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Chanel is a classic choice for Abrams, who's been repping the house in her tour wardrobe and red carpet style for the last few years. At an appearance honoring Mescal's portrayal of The Bard, her beaded floral gown reads like a fit for a modern-day Juliet or Ophelia (even without an Elizabethan ruffled collar).

Gracie Abrams wearing a Chanel gown from the fashion house's 2026 Métiers d'Art show at the 2026 BAFTAs. (Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Abrams and Mescal—who have reportedly been dating since 2024—weren't afraid of a little PDA on the red carpet, either. Photographers captured the singer kissing her actor boyfriend on the cheek, while he smiled for the cameras. Clearly, their romance is still going strong.

Gracie Abrams kisses Paul Mescal on the 2026 BAFTAs red carpet. (Image credit: Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

The Normal People star has attempted to keep his personal life private, and rarely speaks about his relationships. While promoting Gladiator II in October 2024, Mescal told GQ, "I mean, the speculation has been kind of mad for the last X amount of years."

The actor continued, "I'm not comfortable inviting any access into that part of my life. How I am in my private life is so precious to me because I get very little of it, and it might be public interest, but it's not public-obligated information."

As a result, fans of the couple will likely feel grateful to have gotten a tiny glimpse of their star-crossed romance—and their take on coordinating couples' style.