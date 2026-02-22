Gracie Abrams Redefines Shakespearean Heroine Style in Chanel at the BAFTAs Red Carpet
She wasn't afraid of a little PDA in her second major appearance with boyfriend Paul Mescal.
Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal previously kept their relationship relatively low-key, but that has all changed in 2026. After making their very casual red carpet debut at a screening of Paul McCartney—Man on The Run in London on February 18, Mescal and Abrams arrived at the 2026 BAFTAs red carpet looking much more glamorous and just as loved-up.
For the occasion, Abrams wore a delicately embroidered floral Chanel gown from the fashion house's 2026 Métiers d'Art show, which took place in New York City in December. The "Risk" singer kept her accessories to a minimum, opting for an elegant pair of silver drop earrings.
Meanwhile, Mescal wore a black suit with a creased collarless white shirt underneath. The Irish actor is nominated at the prestigious ceremony for his role as William Shakespeare in Chloé Zhao's Hamnet, an adaptation of Maggie O'Farrell's novel of the same name.
Chanel is a classic choice for Abrams, who's been repping the house in her tour wardrobe and red carpet style for the last few years. At an appearance honoring Mescal's portrayal of The Bard, her beaded floral gown reads like a fit for a modern-day Juliet or Ophelia (even without an Elizabethan ruffled collar).
Abrams and Mescal—who have reportedly been dating since 2024—weren't afraid of a little PDA on the red carpet, either. Photographers captured the singer kissing her actor boyfriend on the cheek, while he smiled for the cameras. Clearly, their romance is still going strong.
The Normal People star has attempted to keep his personal life private, and rarely speaks about his relationships. While promoting Gladiator II in October 2024, Mescal told GQ, "I mean, the speculation has been kind of mad for the last X amount of years."
The actor continued, "I'm not comfortable inviting any access into that part of my life. How I am in my private life is so precious to me because I get very little of it, and it might be public interest, but it's not public-obligated information."
As a result, fans of the couple will likely feel grateful to have gotten a tiny glimpse of their star-crossed romance—and their take on coordinating couples' style.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.