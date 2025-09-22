London It Girls Are Calling the Humble Hair Bow Fall’s Trendiest Hair Accessory
Simone Rocha-core.
Candidly, I never need to see the majority of the hairstyles I wore between 1997 and 2017 ever again. The poof, buttery clips, really, really bad bangs—burn the evidence. But per London Fashion Week (which offers the best beauty street style in my humble opinion), it’s time to dig up the girliest, frilliest hair accessories from my childhood. Barrettes and bows are back, baby—and I’m genuinely here for this renaissance.
Just a peek outside the Simone Rocha show had me bulk-ordering pink satin ribbons on Amazon. The Irish designer has become known for her hyper-feminine clothes, infused with a dose of edgy energy. Think: lots of lace, ruffles, and cutesy adornments. Fashion's Front Row got the memo, fastening ribbons onto pigtail braids, popping on messy buns, and adorning them with gems. It’s a rebellion to the Clean Girl Aesthetic—and, in my personal experience, a very chic way to disguise greasy hair.
But let’s be clear: the hair accessory boom is nothing new. Copenhagen Fashion Week has become the poster child for jumbo scrunchies, hair scarves, or funky jumbo claw clips sourced from Pico. French pins have had their moment, and retro headbands that nod to the ‘70s have seen many a red carpet moment. Pony cuffs are all but replaced the traditional hair tie in NYC. Not to hate on a slick-back bun, but I’m glad we’re having fun with our hair again.
So dig up your baby bows and bedazzled barrettes and scroll ahead for all the London Fashion Week styling inspo you could possibly need.
For my DIY-ers: buy some lace ribbon and tie it around your favorite scrunchie. Or, if you're feeling more of a half-up, half-down look, tie the ribbon in a bow around a thinner elastic. Curl the ribbon with the flick of a scissors and you'll have the chicest accessory.
Lots and lots of bobs with bangs have made an appearance at London Fashion Week—and New York Fashion Week. That shouldn't be so surprising: the haircut is a huge fall 2025 trend. A silk ribbon is a soft juxtaposition to such a blunt cut.
If you can't be bothered to do any extra hairstyling, then just roll out of bed and pop on a bow-embellished hat. Might I suggest this Simone Rocha masterpiece?
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Easily my favorite street style look I've seen, this is the definition of hair accessory maxxing. The gemstone barrettes are the focal point (I have 20 in my cart, right now), but don't miss the jumbo black velvet bow in the back. I plan on recreating this for every holiday party this year.
If you're looking for a more wearable take on the hair bow trend, let this serve as your guide. Blow your hair out, add some curls, and use two, matching little bows right at your temples. I'd personally wear this for a day at the office.
It's giving 2016 sock bun—inside out, edition. I have my eye on a few XXL hair ties with bows already attached. But, if you have a stunning set of bow earrings like these? Keep the back simple.
Celebrities like Kaia Gerber and Jennifer Lawrence have stepped out in pigtail braids on repeat this year—often en route from a workout. But I'm loving this high-fashion spin on the easy-to-do hairstyle.
Everything about this outfit is pure joy—right up to the piece of artwork adorned on her head. Slide your favorite ribbons onto chunky bobby pins and fasten them into your bun.
Growing out your pixie or mullet is easy when you can pin back flyaways with funky barrettes.
Shop the Hair Bow Trend
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.