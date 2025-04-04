The Adidas Tokyo Sneaker Just Shot to the Top of My It-Shoe Wish List, Thanks to Jennifer Lawrence

Her latest take on the slim sneaker trend looks so rich.

Jennifer Lawrence attends AFI FEST 2024 Presented By Canva &quot;Zurawski V Texas&quot; Screening And Q&amp;A at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on October 23, 2024 in Hollywood, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The Adidas Samba this, the Adidas Taekwondo that. Every debate I've had with fellow fashion editors over 2025's hottest sneaker trends narrows down to those two slimmed-down, celebrity-favorite soccer shoes. But I'd like to throw Jennifer Lawrence's Adidas Tokyo sneakers into the ring—and then order a pair for myself.

Lawrence, one of Hollywood's most devout sneakerheads and footwear collectors generally, has swapped in the Adidas Tokyos for her other pairs twice in the past week. On April 3, she worked them into a deceptively high-low errand look with a gray hoodie, wide-leg jeans, and a four-digit leather wrap coat by The Row. The slim, under-$100 sneakers literally brought her opulent outerwear down to earth.

Jennifer Lawrence waves to photographers in New York City on April 3 wearing a robe coat with jeans and sneakers

Jennifer Lawrence ended the 2025 It-shoe debate by wearing a pair of Adidas Tokyo sneakers for the second time in a single week.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Tokyo Sneakers
adidas
Tokyo Sneakers

Jumo Belted Textured-Leather Coat
THE ROW
Jumo Belted Textured-Leather Coat

Less than a week prior, Jennifer Lawrence's Adidas Tokyo sneakers were once again the accessible half of her high-low outfit. She layered a buttery yellow jacket by Jil Sander over a logo-embroidered Prada skirt and Sophie Buhai jewelry for a walk around lower Manhattan—then added an animal print Fendi bag for a finishing touch.

From outfit to outfit, the Adidas Tokyo had more or less the same effect as Lawrence's other sporty sneakers. Just like the Taekwondo sneakers, they're inspired by 1970s running shoes, retail for $100 or less (depending on the retailer—and the state of tariffs), and they come in a nearly-infinite array of color combinations. Juxtaposed with the Hunger Games star's lineup of Dior coats, La Ligne pants, and The Row-everything else, these streamlined shoes function like an extra-walkable alternative to a ballet flat. The only major differences are laces (Taekwondo sneakers are slip-ons) and a slightly more low-to-the-ground sole.

It's this slightly delicate shape that makes the Adidas Tokyo my pick for the superior J.Law sneaker. Like the name suggests, it belongs on a city sidewalk. Of course, it doesn't take more than a single Jennifer Lawrence outfit to convince even the most argumentative editors that her sneakers are capital I-it.

Shop Adidas Tokyo Sneakers

Tokyo Shoes
adidas
Tokyo Shoes

Tokyo Shoes
adidas
Tokyo Shoes

Tokyo Shoes
adidas
Tokyo Shoes

Tokyo Shoes
adidas
Tokyo Shoes

