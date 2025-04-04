The Adidas Tokyo Sneaker Just Shot to the Top of My It-Shoe Wish List, Thanks to Jennifer Lawrence
Her latest take on the slim sneaker trend looks so rich.
The Adidas Samba this, the Adidas Taekwondo that. Every debate I've had with fellow fashion editors over 2025's hottest sneaker trends narrows down to those two slimmed-down, celebrity-favorite soccer shoes. But I'd like to throw Jennifer Lawrence's Adidas Tokyo sneakers into the ring—and then order a pair for myself.
Lawrence, one of Hollywood's most devout sneakerheads and footwear collectors generally, has swapped in the Adidas Tokyos for her other pairs twice in the past week. On April 3, she worked them into a deceptively high-low errand look with a gray hoodie, wide-leg jeans, and a four-digit leather wrap coat by The Row. The slim, under-$100 sneakers literally brought her opulent outerwear down to earth.
Less than a week prior, Jennifer Lawrence's Adidas Tokyo sneakers were once again the accessible half of her high-low outfit. She layered a buttery yellow jacket by Jil Sander over a logo-embroidered Prada skirt and Sophie Buhai jewelry for a walk around lower Manhattan—then added an animal print Fendi bag for a finishing touch.
From outfit to outfit, the Adidas Tokyo had more or less the same effect as Lawrence's other sporty sneakers. Just like the Taekwondo sneakers, they're inspired by 1970s running shoes, retail for $100 or less (depending on the retailer—and the state of tariffs), and they come in a nearly-infinite array of color combinations. Juxtaposed with the Hunger Games star's lineup of Dior coats, La Ligne pants, and The Row-everything else, these streamlined shoes function like an extra-walkable alternative to a ballet flat. The only major differences are laces (Taekwondo sneakers are slip-ons) and a slightly more low-to-the-ground sole.
It's this slightly delicate shape that makes the Adidas Tokyo my pick for the superior J.Law sneaker. Like the name suggests, it belongs on a city sidewalk. Of course, it doesn't take more than a single Jennifer Lawrence outfit to convince even the most argumentative editors that her sneakers are capital I-it.
Shop Adidas Tokyo Sneakers
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
