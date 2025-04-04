The Adidas Samba this, the Adidas Taekwondo that. Every debate I've had with fellow fashion editors over 2025's hottest sneaker trends narrows down to those two slimmed-down, celebrity-favorite soccer shoes. But I'd like to throw Jennifer Lawrence's Adidas Tokyo sneakers into the ring—and then order a pair for myself.

Lawrence, one of Hollywood's most devout sneakerheads and footwear collectors generally, has swapped in the Adidas Tokyos for her other pairs twice in the past week. On April 3, she worked them into a deceptively high-low errand look with a gray hoodie, wide-leg jeans, and a four-digit leather wrap coat by The Row. The slim, under-$100 sneakers literally brought her opulent outerwear down to earth.

Jennifer Lawrence ended the 2025 It-shoe debate by wearing a pair of Adidas Tokyo sneakers for the second time in a single week. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Less than a week prior, Jennifer Lawrence's Adidas Tokyo sneakers were once again the accessible half of her high-low outfit. She layered a buttery yellow jacket by Jil Sander over a logo-embroidered Prada skirt and Sophie Buhai jewelry for a walk around lower Manhattan—then added an animal print Fendi bag for a finishing touch.

From outfit to outfit, the Adidas Tokyo had more or less the same effect as Lawrence's other sporty sneakers. Just like the Taekwondo sneakers, they're inspired by 1970s running shoes, retail for $100 or less (depending on the retailer—and the state of tariffs), and they come in a nearly-infinite array of color combinations. Juxtaposed with the Hunger Games star's lineup of Dior coats, La Ligne pants, and The Row-everything else, these streamlined shoes function like an extra-walkable alternative to a ballet flat. The only major differences are laces (Taekwondo sneakers are slip-ons) and a slightly more low-to-the-ground sole.

It's this slightly delicate shape that makes the Adidas Tokyo my pick for the superior J.Law sneaker. Like the name suggests, it belongs on a city sidewalk. Of course, it doesn't take more than a single Jennifer Lawrence outfit to convince even the most argumentative editors that her sneakers are capital I-it.

Shop Adidas Tokyo Sneakers

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors