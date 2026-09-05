In a world where four-figure totes are the celebrity norm, it’s rare for an under-$200 bag to find an A-list following. But Alex Mill’s Perfect Weekday Tote has done just that. Now, it’s back in a new, perfect-for-fall color that’s guaranteed to win over even more style setters.
This week, the New York-based brand launched its new collection, featuring autumn-ready sweaters, outerwear, and most importantly, a new Perfect Weekday Tote. All the fan-favorite features are still there, including the bag's rectangular body, short and long shoulder straps, and oversized snap closures. The only difference? The 13-inch tote is now available in “Firebrick” color, which is a few shades darker than the original red version.
Despite the Perfect Weekday Tote’s 10-piece shade range, celebrities gravitate toward “Golden Khaki,” a goes-with-everything cross between mustard yellow and camel. Last fall, while filming The Shards, Gerber brought the bag to set in L.A.
Alex Mill
The Perfect Weekday Tote
By Dec. 2025 in New York City, the same cut and color appeared on Karlie Kloss’s arm. It seems she chose not to have her initials hand-painted onto the canvas exterior.
As recently as this summer, Julia Roberts made the same decision. Much like Kloss, the Oscar winner wore the Perfect Weekday Tote with ballet flats. Her striped rugby shirt and straight-leg jeans gave the carry-all a back-to-school feel.
Could the new color influence A-listers to give “Golden Khaki” some time off? The uptick in burgundy and red designer bags says so. While you await its street style debut, treat yourself to Alex Mill’s Perfect Weekday Tote in one or two of the underrated shades below.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.