How the Humble Scarf Became This Year's 24/7/365 It Accessory

Out: Wearing the same wool scarf from November to February, then retiring it until temps drop again. In: Dedicating an entire coat rack to scarf trends, one celebrity-approved version for each season.

Once the calendar flipped to 2025, scarves managed to stay in rotation all 365 days of the year. In earlier decades, like the '50s and '70s, stylish women finished their outfits with headscarves, ascots, and fur stoles. That same shape-shifting energy returned with a vengeance this year—plus year-round endorsements from the likes of Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and more.

Here, Marie Claire is wrapping up 2025 with a look back on this year's many scarf trends. Whether we're talking a summery silk scarf belt or a winter It-girl scarf coat, these were the outfit-completing details that A-listers adored.

2025 Scarf Trends: The Triangle Scarf

By the end of January, Hailey Bieber tested the triangle scarf trend and drove elongated wraps into hibernation. The Row's triangle scarf Babushka'd her honey blonde hair while en route to dinner, before sliding into bandana territory atop her décolletage. The Row trousers, a Stella McCartney trench, and a Maison Margiela cardigan matched its minimalism to a T.

Hailey Bieber kickstarted the scarf's evolution as early as January. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Triangle scarves truly hit their stride in autumn, when Kendall Jenner picked up where Bieber left off. The supermodel's Paris Fashion Week started strong with a dark brown neckerchief from Almina Concept. Pairing it with a gray trench and leather loafers—both boasting The Row tags—brought fashion feature editor Emma Childs's "vaguely French and too cool to care" characterization of the trend to life. (Come December, Jenner gifted it a festive, crimson-colored sister.)

In October, Kendall Jenner proved the triangle trend has Parisian roots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In early winter, Zoë Kravitz and Dakota Johnson went straight to the source (Hailey Bieber) to shop The Row's triangle scarf. The now-sold-out Hit Scarf gave each star's beanies the season off, while elevating their oversize outerwear. Johnson wore the $750 chocolate brown wrap on repeat in New York City, even alongside an $11,000 leopard-print coat from Valentino.

Kravitz, on the other hand, treated her noir rendition to a Roman holiday with Harry Styles. She preferred to pair it with neutral, elevated basics, including a heather gray pea coat, the taupe Park Tote, and leather loafers, all from The Row's catalog.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Zoë Kravitz brought a triangle scarf to Rome with Harry Styles in November. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Ann Taylor Oversized Triangle Wrap Scarf $53.70 at Ann Taylor

2025 Scarf Trends: The Scarf Coat

On the off chance she wasn't wearing a triangle scarf, Jenner took it upon herself to pioneer another wrap-centric style: the scarf coat trend. Nearly two years after her first take, Jenner returned to NYC in The Row's collarless coat with a diagonal scarf wrap. The earthy-green, cashmere closure stretched twice as long as expected, draping delicately atop her shoulder.

Kendall Jenner's mid-February scarf coat caught the eyes of fashion girls galore. (Image credit: Getty Images)

hemi blurr Halo Double-Faced Wool Coat With Scarf $350 at hemiblurr.com

Scarf coats became so entrenched in 2025 style, the trend earned top billing in Sofia Richie Grainge's new fashion label, SRG. First, the founder dropped the Tolev Coat in late October: a style featuring a versatile khaki color and water-repellant twill. Then, the $1,300 wool-cashmere Octavia Coat arrived with a detachable triangle scarf.

See how Sofia Richie Grainge styled the scarf coat trend in Oct. 2025. (Image credit: @sofiarichie)

2025 Scarf Trends: The Scarf Belt

Warm-weather scarves shared the same fate as their winter-proof counterparts: one fashion girl's approval led to industry-wide acclaim. Such was the case for scarf belts, which Alexa Chung styled to It-piece status on May 1. The London local wrapped a horsebit-printed scarf from Gucci around the waistline of her gray trousers, instead of a typical leather belt.

Alexa Chung made a strong case for scarf belts in May. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence and Lola Tung boarded the scarf belt bandwagon during the same week in July. First up? The Summer I Turned Pretty actor in a satin version, courtesy of Coach. Its navy-and-silver monogram stood out against burgundy wide-leg trousers and a white tank top. Coach's Alter/Ego shoulder style fulfilled the look's leather quota, in lieu of an actual belt.

36 hours later, J.Law followed the 23-year-old's lead. A plain red tee and white La Ligne pants served as an almost-blank canvas for her label-less scarf belt. The slipper trend matched its effortless charm in spades.

Lola Tung pulled off the scarf belt trend with ease in July. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scarves returned to celebrities' waists toward the end of August, minus pants. Rihanna, for one, leveled up a $1,450 Hermès shawl by tying its cashmere-silk blend around her hips. The single-knotted style created an asymmetrical, high-low hem, which peaked above her thigh.

An oversize white T-shirt concealed her growing baby bump, as well as the scarf's loop. Cleated flip-flops from Puma's Fenty collaboration proved the Grammy winner's hospital selects would've fit right in on a beach. Even her four-year-old Fendi Baguette mirrored the skirt's tropical color story.

Rihanna closed out the summer in the scarf skirt trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hermès Brides De Gala Applique Pique Shawl 140 $1,450 at hermes.com

The Scarf Effect didn't solely inspire street style stars, but creative directors, too. Ascot-looking styles were the string tying together 2026 runway shows from Emporio Armani, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu, and Lanvin.

Longer, skinnier styles from Ferragamo, Blumarine, Boss, Burberry, and Alberta Ferretti signaled a forthcoming early-aughts twist. Jonathan Anderson at Dior even married the two, creating a fringed, stole-scarf hybrid.

Image 1 of 9 Miu Miu Spring 2026 runway show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics) Empirio Armani Spring 2026 runway show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics) Bottega Veneta Spring 2026 runway show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics) Lanvin Spring 2026 runway show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics) Burberry Spring 2026 runway show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics) Boss Spring 2026 runway show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics) Ferragamo Spring 2026 runway show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics) Blumarine Spring 2026 runway show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics) Dior Spring 2026 runway show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

In 2026, stylish women might need a dedicated closet for all their scarves. It's the only way to keep up with Bieber, Jenner, and Rihanna.