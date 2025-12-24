How the Humble Scarf Became This Year's 24/7/365 It Accessory
Kendall Jenner, Zoë Kravitz, and Lola Tung made the once-seasonal staple a year-round shape-shifter.
Out: Wearing the same wool scarf from November to February, then retiring it until temps drop again. In: Dedicating an entire coat rack to scarf trends, one celebrity-approved version for each season.
Once the calendar flipped to 2025, scarves managed to stay in rotation all 365 days of the year. In earlier decades, like the '50s and '70s, stylish women finished their outfits with headscarves, ascots, and fur stoles. That same shape-shifting energy returned with a vengeance this year—plus year-round endorsements from the likes of Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, and more.
Here, Marie Claire is wrapping up 2025 with a look back on this year's many scarf trends. Whether we're talking a summery silk scarf belt or a winter It-girl scarf coat, these were the outfit-completing details that A-listers adored.
2025 Scarf Trends: The Triangle Scarf
By the end of January, Hailey Bieber tested the triangle scarf trend and drove elongated wraps into hibernation. The Row's triangle scarf Babushka'd her honey blonde hair while en route to dinner, before sliding into bandana territory atop her décolletage. The Row trousers, a Stella McCartney trench, and a Maison Margiela cardigan matched its minimalism to a T.
Triangle scarves truly hit their stride in autumn, when Kendall Jenner picked up where Bieber left off. The supermodel's Paris Fashion Week started strong with a dark brown neckerchief from Almina Concept. Pairing it with a gray trench and leather loafers—both boasting The Row tags—brought fashion feature editor Emma Childs's "vaguely French and too cool to care" characterization of the trend to life. (Come December, Jenner gifted it a festive, crimson-colored sister.)
In early winter, Zoë Kravitz and Dakota Johnson went straight to the source (Hailey Bieber) to shop The Row's triangle scarf. The now-sold-out Hit Scarf gave each star's beanies the season off, while elevating their oversize outerwear. Johnson wore the $750 chocolate brown wrap on repeat in New York City, even alongside an $11,000 leopard-print coat from Valentino.
Kravitz, on the other hand, treated her noir rendition to a Roman holiday with Harry Styles. She preferred to pair it with neutral, elevated basics, including a heather gray pea coat, the taupe Park Tote, and leather loafers, all from The Row's catalog.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
2025 Scarf Trends: The Scarf Coat
On the off chance she wasn't wearing a triangle scarf, Jenner took it upon herself to pioneer another wrap-centric style: the scarf coat trend. Nearly two years after her first take, Jenner returned to NYC in The Row's collarless coat with a diagonal scarf wrap. The earthy-green, cashmere closure stretched twice as long as expected, draping delicately atop her shoulder.
Scarf coats became so entrenched in 2025 style, the trend earned top billing in Sofia Richie Grainge's new fashion label, SRG. First, the founder dropped the Tolev Coat in late October: a style featuring a versatile khaki color and water-repellant twill. Then, the $1,300 wool-cashmere Octavia Coat arrived with a detachable triangle scarf.
2025 Scarf Trends: The Scarf Belt
Warm-weather scarves shared the same fate as their winter-proof counterparts: one fashion girl's approval led to industry-wide acclaim. Such was the case for scarf belts, which Alexa Chung styled to It-piece status on May 1. The London local wrapped a horsebit-printed scarf from Gucci around the waistline of her gray trousers, instead of a typical leather belt.
Jennifer Lawrence and Lola Tung boarded the scarf belt bandwagon during the same week in July. First up? The Summer I Turned Pretty actor in a satin version, courtesy of Coach. Its navy-and-silver monogram stood out against burgundy wide-leg trousers and a white tank top. Coach's Alter/Ego shoulder style fulfilled the look's leather quota, in lieu of an actual belt.
36 hours later, J.Law followed the 23-year-old's lead. A plain red tee and white La Ligne pants served as an almost-blank canvas for her label-less scarf belt. The slipper trend matched its effortless charm in spades.
Scarves returned to celebrities' waists toward the end of August, minus pants. Rihanna, for one, leveled up a $1,450 Hermès shawl by tying its cashmere-silk blend around her hips. The single-knotted style created an asymmetrical, high-low hem, which peaked above her thigh.
An oversize white T-shirt concealed her growing baby bump, as well as the scarf's loop. Cleated flip-flops from Puma's Fenty collaboration proved the Grammy winner's hospital selects would've fit right in on a beach. Even her four-year-old Fendi Baguette mirrored the skirt's tropical color story.
The Scarf Effect didn't solely inspire street style stars, but creative directors, too. Ascot-looking styles were the string tying together 2026 runway shows from Emporio Armani, Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu, and Lanvin.
Longer, skinnier styles from Ferragamo, Blumarine, Boss, Burberry, and Alberta Ferretti signaled a forthcoming early-aughts twist. Jonathan Anderson at Dior even married the two, creating a fringed, stole-scarf hybrid.
In 2026, stylish women might need a dedicated closet for all their scarves. It's the only way to keep up with Bieber, Jenner, and Rihanna.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.