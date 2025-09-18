Zoey Deutch: actress, producer, and lover of a good lob hairstyle. On Sept. 18th, the star was seen in Spain as she arrived at the Maria Cristina Hotel for the San Sebastian International Film Festival. Her travel day outfit was equal parts chic yet functional—a light jacket, a white t-shirt, and a red sweater thrown over her shoulders for a pop of color. What made the look come together, though, was none other than her smartly styled short haircut.

Deutch, who has long been a proponent of the bob since she got her own back in 2018, has never shied away from playing with her shorter length. While it’s grown a bit into lob territory since her initial cut, she’s been having a blast styling her hair in everything from bows to half-up half-down styles, all looks that I’ve been itching to recreate with my own lob hairstyle. For this trip, she kept things casual, letting her natural wavy pattern shine through. She paired the look with a hat that read “call your mom” (which I did this morning, thank you, Zoey), tucking her strands behind her ears to keep them out of her face as she navigates the city. The result is a hairstyle that feels classic, but functional—the perfect formula for any good airport look.

Zoey Deutch arrives at the Maria Cristina Hotel during 73rd San Sebastian International Film Festival on September 18, 2025 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Deutch is the latest in a long list of celebrities who have made shorter hairstyles a part of their signature looks. Others include Mindy Kaling, Selena Gomez, and even Jenna Ortega, so if you’ve been wondering whether to keep that standing haircut or let your own bob grow out, you’d be in good company.

Deutch’s hairstyle is pretty easy to achieve, especially if you have a similar hair texture. That said, there are a few tools and techniques you can use if you don’t, so keep reading for some tips that will help you get Deutch's look right in the comfort of your own home.