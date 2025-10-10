Jennifer Lawrence's trip to Paris Fashion Week was a whirlwind, to say the least. She was in town for just 24 hours, but clearly, Parisian It girls left an impression on the New Yorker. Lately, Lawrence's looks have evoked a French-inspired je ne sais quoi, including her errands set on October 9.

The Oscar winner began her day in a coat by The Row and an Hermès Kelly. Hours later, the paparazzi captured her wearing an entirely different outfit. First, she layered a white T-shirt underneath a crimson V-neck sweater by La Ligne, the same New York-based brand behind her beloved Colby Pants. She's the latest A-lister to back Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber's recent V-neck renaissance.

The $275 knit looked particularly Parisian alongside the bootcut Still Here jeans Lawrence debuted on her first day home from France (Oct. 7). This time, she styled them with The Row's Canal Slip-Ons. The $990 flats feature the heels of loafers, but the uppers of house slippers.

Jennifer Lawrence doubled as a French girl-in-training in a sweater and jeans. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Certain angles may suggest Lawrence opted out of a purse altogether. Don't be fooled: No New Yorker leaves the house without a bag (or two). Lawrence swapped a trusty canvas tote for the French girl equivalent: a Hermès Kelly.

The collector's Black Box purse—which reportedly retails for upwards of $15,000—joined Lawrence's designer-filled shelves days ago. She first carried it on the morning of Oct. 9, alongside Salomon hiking sneakers and a bright red scarf. Once again, she handled it with the least amount of care. Its gold hardware remained unlatched underneath her The Row Fleur Coat.

Fashion Month flew by once again, taking with it a stellar Spring 2026 circuit. Feeling the post-Paris blues? Channel Lawrence's take on Parisian poise by shopping the curated edit below. Trust: It'll fill the void until Couture Week in January.

Shop Street Style Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

