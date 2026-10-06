Daring Pants at Paris Fashion Week Are Giving My French-Girl Jeans a Break

Culottes, petticoat pants, and bell-bottoms, oh my!

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French girls wearing daring pants at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027
(Image credit: Getty Images)

This Paris Fashion Week, showgoers on the street style circuit transformed every corner of my closet into a casually cool wardrobe worthy of a French girl. Everything from trench coats and denim to ballet flats and pencil skirts received the effortlessly elegant treatment—just in time for fall. But before the Louis Vuitton show ended Fashion Month's Spring/Summer 2027 season, French girls delivered a last-minute master class in the daring pants department.

With cut-out capris, sheer leggings, and billowy bloomers stealing the spotlight on the runways, it's no surprise that offbeat bottoms are sweeping the post-show sidewalks, too. Flared pants, for instance, are standing out in a sea of Jane Birkin-adjacent jeans. Whether the hems spread slightly or to bell-bottom levels of wide, the anti-slim styles were a surprisingly welcome switch from the figure-hugging fits at Fashion Weeks in London and New York. One showgoer even selected a structured pair that pushed New York Fashion Week's signature shade of red to Paris.

French girls wearing daring pants at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

Flared pants are flooding Paris Fashion Week's street style scene.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

French girls wearing daring pants at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

This French girl pulled off plaid bell-bottoms.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

French girls wearing daring pants at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

Striking and structured, the French girl way.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Staying in the not-so-skintight silhouette family, balloon pants floated onto Fashion Week's after-show scene—in all shades, widths, and prints. Tracee Ellis Ross took charge of the trend outside the Celine showcase, wearing a drawstring style with elasticized hems. Soon after, an attendee tucked their gray button-down into balloon bottoms that boasted a seashell-printed pattern. Similar curved shapes resurfaced on petticoat pants with lace-trimmed legs, too.

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Tracee Ellis Ross&#039;s Paris Fashion Week look at Celine Spring/Summer 2027

Tracee Ellis Ross was the balloon pants blueprint at Celine.

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French girls wearing daring pants at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

This guest chose a style with a surprisingly summer-ready feel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

French girls wearing daring pants at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

Petticoat pants made an appearance or two.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The seashell-sporting showgoer wasn't the only one wearing unconventionally printed pants in Paris. Leopard, snakeskin, zebra, and even camouflage covered the baggy bottoms. Some let their statement-making styles do all the talking: one guest wore a straight-leg, leopard-spotted pair with a trench coat and high-vamp flats, both in black. Meanwhile, others matched the maximalism of printed pants with can't-miss colors on their early-fall outerwear. See: a burnt orange, funnel-neck windbreaker and a cropped, moss green leather jacket.

French girls wearing daring pants at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

Blink and you'll miss these camouflage bottoms.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

French girls wearing daring pants at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

Leopard print pounced onto Paris's fashion circuit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

French girls wearing daring pants at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

Snakeskin slithered onto the sidewalks, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps the most popular pants trend also happened to be the most striking: perfect-for-Fashion-Week pairs were drenched in Fall 2026's favorite colors. Cobalt blue (a signature shade for Serena Williams, Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, and more) traded places with traditional denim; royal purple (a pigment beloved by Zoë Kravitz, Hailey Bieber, and NYFW style setters) made a guest's orange scarf belt even more striking; and Tamu McPherson's fuchsia taffeta trousers bridged the gap between another French girl staple, the leather jacket, and her snakeskin shoes.

French girls wearing daring pants at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

Cobalt blue pants and a purple turtleneck were a match made in maximalist heaven.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

French girls wearing daring pants at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

Are these purple or bright blue? You decide.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

French girls wearing daring pants at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

Fuchsia pants looked fresh with a classic brown coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, because Paris Fashion Week's forecast remained in the mid-70s, cropped pants snuck onto the street style track, too. Culottes that stretched a few inches longer than Bermudas showed just enough skin, without departing from the pants category. Cargo-pocketed culottes looked surprisingly sleek with elevated basics like white button-downs, black kitten heels, and bottomless tote bags.

Then, when a Fashion Week fan stacked a billowy blouse on top of wide-leg shorts, the brocade trend became bolder than ever. Some Parisians even played with prints on the knee- or calf-length pants.

French girls wearing daring pants at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

Culottes covered the streets of Paris.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

French girls wearing daring pants at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

Because one brocade-covered piece wasn't enough.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

French girls wearing daring pants at Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2027

This Fashion Week fan experimented with sheer and opaque pairings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All this to say? I didn't attend Paris Fashion Week, but by the look of my French girl-ified fall closet, it certainly looks like I had a front-row seat to the most opulent Olympics. Once you've treated yourself to Parisian-approved ballet flats, trench coats, and jeans, join me in shopping the non-denim drawers below. Trust: I'll be living in these Fashion Week-worthy pants from now until the street style set returns to Paris next February.

Shop Daring Pants Inspired by French Girls at Paris Fashion Week

Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.