French Girls Have Perfected Romantic Dressing—These Sézane Finds Prove It
Nothing says "romance" like lace, red, and LBDs.
French girls have a way of making any outfit look romantic. Whether it's a Little Black Dress that drapes just so or a sweater detailed with a touch of lace, French fashion is seriously swoon-worthy. Now that it's February, aka the month of love, I'm looking to add a dose of romance to my personal style—naturally, that means Sézane is my first stop.
Every chic Parisian and stateside It Girl I know is a loyal Sézane fan. The French fashion brand is known for its polished staples, such as its iconic Gaspard cardigan and the editor-loved Clyde trench coat, which offer endless styling potential. The romantic Sézane pieces I'm eyeing all ooze a quiet elegance French girls are known for—and what I'm trying to replicate in my own minimalist wardrobe.
Ahead, dive into every Sézane find that caught my eye for Valentine's Day and beyond. Consider the list below as your one-way ticket to French romantic dressing, no passport required.
An easy way to add romance to your everyday outfits is to layer with this red knit.
Give any outfit a romantic feel with these gold earrings.
My 2026 resolution is to wear more rings, and I'm starting with this gorgeous pick.
