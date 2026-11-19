“If asked to sign up again, if the need is there, then I will 100 percent be there to serve my country alongside my fellow veterans and service personnel,” Harry said.
The Duke of Sussex, who served 10 years in the British Army, added that he feels it’s his duty to serve if called on again. “I think we should all be nervous, absolutely,” he shared. “And I think we should be prepared, and I think that those of us that have served should be ready to serve again.”
“Just because there’s not drones, bullets, and rockets flying at us doesn’t mean that we’re not at war,” Harry said. “I feel like we’ve been at war for the last decade.”
Prince Harry's recent visit is his second trip to Ukraine this year, and he's been supporting wounded, injured and sick military athletes who will be competing for the nation in the 2027 Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham, England. He told the Telegraph that the games have "made the difference" in changing attitudes about wounded veterans since the competition began in 2014.
“When we started Invictus, over 10 years ago, people—parents, mums and dads in the United Kingdom—would take their children over to the other side of the road, away from the veteran who had one leg and was limping,” he said.
The Duke of Sussex noted that there was a "cultural mindset" in Britain that taught people, "These people have been to war. They’ve come back. There must be something wrong with them."
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Since the first Invictus Games, Harry has seen an "obvious shift," adding, “Ten years later, those parents in countries like England are taking their children across the road to go and meet the veteran, to go and speak to the guy who has one leg, and to hear his story,” the Duke of Sussex said.
During his visit to Lviv, Harry spoke during the closing ceremony and handed out medals at the Ukrainian Invictus Games, where members of the country's national team were chosen to compete in Birmingham.
In 2027, he'll be focusing on a new project, the Telegraph revealed. The Duke of Sussex "plans to announce a new global project that he will head up with the aim of helping military veterans into work," with Harry explaining that the initiative will focus on harnessing their "pure talent."
“So much of what these guys have been through and who they’ve been trained to be is underpriced and undervalued, and that needs to change," Prince Harry said.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.