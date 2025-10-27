Halloween may be days away, but Tracee Ellis Ross is already serving up costume inspiration. On October 27, the actress and entrepreneur shared a snap of herself in a blonde curly bob and tan trench coat, with a Madonna song playing in the background. The look was for her appearance at Vogue World and fit perfectly with the show’s Hollywood theme. It was a nod to one of Madonna’s signature styles, and from the hair to the snatched makeup, Ross nailed the interpretation. Of course, she also added a few signature tweaks of her own. Let’s take a closer look, shall we?

To start, Ross’s hair, disguised by a blonde wig, was styled short and curled to perfection. It’s a stark contrast to the usually slicked-back or afro hairstyles I’m used to seeing on the actress, but it hit just the same. Her manicure featured long, almond-shaped nails with a deep French tip design. Her makeup mimicked Madonna’s sharply defined cheekbones, with Ross adding her own twist: black, smoked-out eyeliner around her eyes. She paired this with heavy mascara on her top and bottom lashes and a matte pink lipstick. Besides the trench coat, her outfit featured a bold statement necklace and black tassel heels.

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) A photo posted by on

I don’t really see Ross sporting a short blonde bob anytime soon, but with her eclectic fashion and beauty tastes, I’ll never rule it out. That said, if anyone else wants to try their hand at the hair color and style, there are different levels to achieving a similar look. Dramatic hair transformations usually need a professional, so my first advice is to book an appointment. Still, if a salon visit isn’t in your plans, I’ve got a few ideas on how you can achieve the look.